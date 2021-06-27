Assessing Market Forecasts Of Inflation (At 5 Year Horizon)

Jun. 27, 2021 3:44 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF1 Like
Econbrowser profile picture
Econbrowser
752 Followers

Summary

  • I’ve been using 5 year breakevens to infer expected inflation in several posts.
  • I thought it would be interesting to assess the usual metrics (mean error, root mean squared error) for the standard breakeven, and that adjusted for inflation risk and liquidity premia.
  • As of today, the 5 year breakeven implies 2.46% inflation on average over the next five years.

Inflation
JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 25, 2021 by Menzie Chinn here.

Joseph E. Gagnon and Madi Sarsenbayev at the Peterson Institute for International Economics have an interesting article on whether economists or markets are better at forecasting. They write:

Previous posts (here and here) showed that long-term bond yields and long-term inflation compensation derived from bond yields are not good predictors of future inflation. Another post showed that economic forecasters are better at predicting inflation than consumers, but that neither group is especially accurate. This post compares the predictive accuracy of bond markets and economists over both short-term and long-term horizons. It finds that although short-term inflation compensation from bond yields has slightly better predictive accuracy than economists’ projections, economists are actually better at long-term forecasting.

I’ve been using 5 year breakevens to infer expected inflation in several posts. I thought it would be interesting to assess the usual metrics (mean error, root mean squared error) for the standard breakeven, and that adjusted for inflation risk and liquidity premia. (I don’t have a 5 year economists’ forecast to compare against, unfortunately).

Here are the ex post realizations and the corresponding forecasts.

Figure 1: Ex post CPI inflation over 5 years, annualized (black), implied forecast from 5 year Treasury-TIPS spread (red), implied forecast from 5 year Treasury-TIPS spread adjusted for inflation risk and liquidity premia, from DKW (BLUE), all in %. Source: BLS via FRED, Fed via FRED [link added 6/26], KWW following D’amico, Kim and Wei (DKW) accessed 6/4, and author’s calculations.

The adjustment methodology is described here. Notice that for the better part of the last decade, both forecasts overpredicted inflation. The unadjusted series clearly misses in late 2013, a miss not matched by the adjusted series, thereby highlighting the advantages of that series.

The corresponding forecast errors are shown below.

Figure 2: Ex post CPI inflation over 5 years prediction errors from 5 year Treasury-TIPS spread (red), and from 5 year Treasury-TIPS spread adjusted for inflation risk and liquidity premia, from DKW (BLUE), all in %. Source: BLS via FRED, Fed via FRED [link added 6/26], KWW following D’amico, Kim and Wei (DKW) accessed 6/4, and author’s calculations.

As a consequence of this pattern, while the mean error associated with the unadjusted series is smaller in absolute value than that for the adjusted (-0.06 pp vs. 0.35 pp), the root mean squared error is larger (0.79 vs 0.57). In addition, the adjusted series explains the actual CPI inflation with a significant slope coefficient of 0.81, R-squared of 0.28; the unadjusted series yields a slope coefficient of 0.09, R-squared of 0.01.

Gagnon and Sarsenbayev also discuss the forecasting performance of unadjusted breakevens at the 2 year and 5 year horizons.

As of today, the 5 year breakeven implies 2.46% inflation on average over the next five years. At the end of May, the adjusted breakeven implied an inflation rate 0.8 percentage points below the unadjusted breakeven.

Figure 3: Five year inflation breakeven calculated as five year Treasury yield minus five year TIPS yield (BLUE), five year breakeven adjusted by inflation risk premium and liquidity premium per DKW, all in %. Source: Fed via FRED [link added 6/26], Treasury, KWW following D’amico, Kim and Wei (DKW) accessed 6/4, and author’s calculations.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Econbrowser profile picture
Econbrowser
752 Followers
James D. Hamilton has been a professor in the Economics Department at the University of California at San Diego since 1992. He served as department chair from 1999-2002, and has also taught at Harvard University and the University of Virginia. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1983. Professor Hamilton has published articles on a wide range of topics including econometrics, business cycles, monetary policy, and energy markets. His graduate textbook on time series analysis has over 14,000 scholarly citations and has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, and Italian. Academic honors include election as a Fellow of the Econometric Society and Research Associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research. He has been a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC, as well as the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, New York, Richmond, and San Francisco. He has also been a consultant for the National Academy of Sciences, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the European Central Bank and has testified before the United States Congress. _________________________________________________ Menzie D. Chinn is Professor of Public Affairs and Economics at the University of Wisconsin’s Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs. His research is focused on international finance and macroeconomics. He is currently a co-editor of the Journal of International Money and Finance, and an associate editor of the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, and was formerly an associate editor at the Journal of International Economics and the Review of International Economics. In 2000-2001, Professor Chinn served as Senior Staff Economist for International Finance on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. He is currently a Research Fellow in the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Reserve Board and the European Central Bank. He currently serves on the CBO Panel of Economic Advisers. With Jeffry Frieden, he is coauthor of Lost Decades: The Making of America’s Debt Crisis and the Long Recovery (2011, W.W. Norton). He is also a contributor to Econbrowser, a weblog on macroeconomic issues. Prior to his appointment at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2003, Professor Chinn taught at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He received his doctorate in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and his AB from Harvard University.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.