Today, we take a look at an 'off the radar' small cap name with some recent large insider buying and is going through a major business transformation. This company is a mini-conglomerate for all intents and purposes. What follows is a granular analysis on a complex entity.

Company Overview:

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) is a New York City based investment holding company with assets in a diversified range of industries. As of March 31, 2021, the conglomerate held interests – primarily controlling interests – in eight active businesses as well as ~228 broadcasting stations in the U.S. HC2 was formed in 1994 as Primus Telecommunications Group, which was initially a long-distance and internet-dial-up service provider until its bankruptcy in 2009. After emerging as a publicly traded telecommunications holding company in 2011, it voluntarily and temporarily delisted from the NYSE in late 2013 and took its current form in early 2014 when HRG Group, spearheaded by notorious investor Phillip Falcone, acquired a 40.5% stake with the moniker change to HC2 occurring shortly thereafter. Shares of HCHC trade right north of $4.00 a share for a market cap just above $310 million.

Philip Falcone Tenure

To adequately detail what is currently transpiring at HC2, it is necessary to communicate the narrative of the prior CEO. Falcone was barred from being a hedge fund manager by the SEC in 2013 after he admitted to siphoning off $113 million from his hedge fund (Harbinger Capital – thus the name HC2) to pay off his federal and state taxes as well as creating a short squeeze in a junk bond. He then invested in Primus to circumvent the SEC ban. His record at HC2 was terrible as shareholder value dropped during his first six years. Claiming it wasn’t so much his investments but rather Falcone’s leadership that was responsible for a perceived 70-80% discount to NAV, activist investor MG Capital began a public crusade to remove both Falcone and the entire slate of HC2 directors in early 2020. A compromise was reached in June 2020, resulting in Falcone’s dismissal and the subsequent ascensions of MG Capital’s Michael Gorzynski and Lancer Capital’s Avram Glazer (chairman) to the board.

New Management Initiatives

With a new CEO – HC2 veteran Wayne Barr Jr., whom MG Capital initially wanted ousted – and a reconstituted board, the investment philosophy at HC2 has narrowed, resulting in many transactions over the past seven months. Some of the moves were designed to clean up the company’s high-interest rate debt-ridden balance sheet. After disposing of its telecommunications subsidiary PTGi International Carrier Services for a nominal consideration in October 2020, HC2 closed on a rights offering a month later from which it raised net proceeds of $59.6 million. The conglomerate then sold its 61% stake in clean-energy business Beyond6 for a net cash consideration of $70.0 million in January 2021. The proceeds from these transactions shored up its balance sheet prior to a February 2021 refinancing that replaced $340.4 million of 11.50% Senior Notes due 2021 with $330 million 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026, rolled $51.8 million of 7.50% convertible debt due 2022 into 2026, and retired an outstanding $15 million balance on a revolving credit facility.

Source: May Company Presentation

Then in what could be described as a bit of a head-scratcher, HC2 entered into an agreement to sell off its Continental Insurance Group – a provider of long-term care, life, annuity, and other health coverage to ~125,000 individuals – to a group led by HC2 board member Gorzynski. Total consideration for the transaction is $90 million – of which cash will comprise $65 million – even though the unit generated operating income of over $35 million on revenue in excess of $300 million in its prior two years. The deal is expected to close in 3Q21.

Current Continuing Operations

Either way, the offloading of its insurance segment allows HC2 to focus on what it considers its three core businesses: Infrastructure, Life Sciences, and Spectrum.

Source: May Company Presentation

Infrastructure is comprised of HC2’s 92% ownership interest in DBM Global (OTCPK:DBMG), a fabricator and erector of structural steel and heavy steel plate to developers of commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Some of its work includes projects for Tesla (TSLA) and Intel (INTC), as well as Apple (AAPL) and Facebook’s (FB) headquarters. Overall, Infrastructure generated Adj. EBITDA of $63.2 million on revenue of $676.6 million in 2020 and Adj. EBITDA of $9.0 million on revenue of $176.5 million in 1Q21. DBM announced on March 15, 2021 that it expanded its footprint in the east coast and southeast U.S. with its agreement to purchase Banker Steel for ~$145 million. The transaction is expected to add ~$245 million to DBM’s present $522.7 million backlog, be accretive from day 1, close in 2Q21, and be financed mostly by debt at the DBM level. Based on DBM’s May 26th closing price on the very thinly traded – last trade May 7, 2021 – OTC Pink Sheets, which essentially makes a market in the 8% of DMBG that HC2 doesn’t own, the value of the company’s investment in DBM is ~$257 million.

Source: May Company Presentation

HC2’s Pansend Life Sciences segment consists of four investments, the most advanced of which is its 51% ownership of R2 Technologies, an aesthetics and medical technology company that develops products for the skin. Its Glacial Rx benign lesion removal product received FDA approval and just launched in the dermatology and plastic surgery markets in 2Q21. Its Glacial Spa skin toner cooling experience is launching in China, also in 2Q21. The company in charge of the Greater China launch, Huadong Medicine, completed its final investment in R2 during January 2021: $10 million that values the company at ~$113 million.

Source: May Company Presentation

The other Pansend company partnered with Huadong is MediBeacon, of which HC2 owns 47%. MediBeacon has developed a transdermal glomerular filtration rate measurement system (TGFR) that can monitor kidney function at point-of-care. It has received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA and is expected to undergo a pivotal study in the U.S. beginning 2H21 and globally in 2022. HC2 will receive a $15 million investment at a pre-money valuation of ~$400 million from Huadong upon FDA approval. In exchange, Huadong will own the commercial rights to TGRF and other MediBeacon assets in Greater China.

Pansend also owns 80% of Genovel Orthopedics, a medical device company developing partial and total knee replacements; and 47% of Triple Ring Technologies, an engineering company specializing in medical devices, imaging sensors, robotics, and mobile healthcare, amongst other areas.

The Life Science unit also sold an oncolytic immunotherapy biotech company named BeneVir to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2018 that included potential milestones of $900 million. To date, no milestones have been achieved and little news has been forthcoming on any development progress at J&J.

Life Sciences’ investments generated a negative Adj. EBITDA of $22.5 million on no revenue in 2020 and returned negative Adj. EBITDA of $6.2 million on zero revenue in 1Q21.

Source: May Company Presentation

The third area of focus for HC2 is Spectrum, which houses and operates the company’s ~228 broadcasting stations (~166 low-power over-the-air TV stations), which carry more than 80 networks to 94 markets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including 34 of the top 35. It also owns the Spanish-language Azteca Network, which is carried by ~85 of Spectrum’s stations. This unit was responsible for negative FY20 Adj. EBITDA of $1.2 million on revenue of $40.3 million and positive 1Q21 Adj. EBITDA $0.8 million on revenue of $10.1 million. Also of note: Spectrum needs to refinance debt of ~$60 million later in 2021.

Assessment of New Management

In addition to its recent refinancing that will save HC2 ~$26 million in annual interest payments, new management is also trying to drive down non-operating corporate overhead, which was lowered to $6.7 million in 1Q21 as compared to the Falcone administration’s 1Q20 of $9.1 million on the back of lower compensation and one-time proxy battle expenses absorbed in the prior year’s quarter.

That’s a good start. However, it should be noted that HC2’s new management team may have considerable egg on its face as it disposed of its 26% interest in a joint venture named 704Games, which it sold back to JV partner Motorsport Games (MSGM) for $1.2 million in August 2020 – only to have Motorsport Games conduct an IPO on the strength of its 704Games unit in January 2021. The approximate value of that JV investment is now ~$80.5 million, or slightly less than 30% of HC2’s current market cap. This was an investment that MG Capital described in its proxy battle presentation as “bizarre and opaque”, suggesting that new management may have eschewed thorough due diligence of 704Games, electing to give it back to Motorsports for a song. HC2 has filed a lawsuit claiming that it was hoodwinked. Either way, it does not paint new management in a particularly positive light.

Also, ironically, the company is being sued by low-power TV broadcaster DTV America, which is 57% owned by HC2 and part of its Spectrum unit. DTV is alleging the same shenanigans for which HC2 is accusing Motorsport Games: using its majority interest and malfeasance to drive down the value of the company so it could accrue a greater ownership interest in DTV and its assets.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

704Games notwithstanding, the asset sales and refinancing have put the firm on more solid footing, with cash of $54.2 million and total debt (comprised of holding company and subsidiary debt) of $549.4 million as of March 31, 2021. These positions will soon change with the $65 million cash consideration forthcoming from its insurance segment sale and the debt necessary to close the Banker Steel transaction.

Source: May Company Presentation

With a mini-conglomerate structure that doesn’t fit into any category very neatly and a sub-$500 million market cap, it is not surprising to see only one firm (B. Riley) cover its stock. Its last commentary was back in December 2020 when analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan repeated his buy rating but lowered his price target from $8.50 to $5 when it was first disclosed that its insurance segment would fetch only $90 million versus the analyst’s expectation of $240 million – adding to the “head-scratching” aspect of the deal, leading some to speculate that board member Gorzynski and his investment group are acquiring the insurance unit from HC2 at a significant discount.

Despite all the intrigue swirling around HC2, Chairman Avram Glazer, whose Lancer Capital owns ~25% of HC2, has been an ardent supporter of the company, purchasing just over 2.9 million shares for his irrevocable trust since March 2021. CEO Barr Jr. also made a 5,000-share investment on May 10th.

Verdict:

Putting together a sum-of-the-parts analysis and arriving at an NAV is a somewhat futile and useless exercise, as according to MG Capital HC2 has been trading a substantial discount to NAV for years. The Infrastructure unit has value, but the OTC Pink Sheets-derived market cap is useless – sell 10,000 shares into that market and the bet here is that the value of DBM Global would crater more than 10%. Its value is whatever a buyer would pay for the whole company, which is completely unknown. However, the company has paid a sporadic yet substantial dividend of ~$7 per share in both 2019 and 2020. That payout may disappear, owing to its impending acquisition of Banker Steel, a firm with significant business in New York City, which is experiencing an exodus not witnessed in decades. HC2 management provides little detail concerning the combination’s earning potential only that the deal is accretive to a segment that generated FY20 net income of $6.8 million on revenue of $676.6 million. With that said, construction is poised for a strong move off a pandemic-induced slowdown and DBM stands to benefit.

The Spectrum unit collection of stations has little value when it struggles to turn a positive EBITDA and has debt obligations nearly 1.5x its FY20 revenue.

The key to unlocking valuation is in HC2’s Life Sciences segment, with R2 Technologies’ initial product launches and MediBeacon’s kidney monitoring device. Employing Huadong’s investments as a measuring stick for valuation is also relatively futile. Expected peak sales is the best measuring stick and there is no visibility forthcoming as to the potential of R2’s or MediBeacon’s devices.

What investors need to make informed decisions is information, and new management – although more transparent than its predecessor – is not long on details as to how it plans to achieve profitability. The company generated negative net income from continuing operations of $126.2 million in 2020, or $1.63 per share. The refinancing will certainly help its bottom line, as will a successful launch of its medical devices and a turnaround in the economy. However, it is still hard to understand how HC2 adds any value in these disparate and unrelated industries versus its segments being standalone entities. The takeaway here is to keep an eye on R2’s launches and any news from J&J concerning BeneVir but to take a pass for now. If clarity gets provided in the months ahead, we may revisit this story in the future.

