It's been a rough month for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) after a sharp reversal in gold (GLD) sent the index down 13% for the month of June. One of the worst performers month-to-date has been Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF), a junior producer focused in Brazil with two operating assets. Unfortunately, while the volatile gold price hasn't helped margins, COVID-19 continues to remain a headwind, with daily cases in Brazil trending up vs. a pronounced downtrend in most other jurisdictions. At a current share price of US$4.35, we've finally entered a low-risk buy zone, but I think there is better value elsewhere in the sector on a risk-adjusted basis.

Jaguar Mining had a rough Q1 relative to its peers, with production down 13% year-over-year to ~18,200 ounces. This softness was related to much lower grades due to COVID-19, with approximately 30% of Jaguar's employees spending a portion of time on leave due to contracting COVID-19 or being in quarantine. This translated to much lower productivity and forced the company to focus on lower grade mining areas, offsetting higher throughput at the company's smaller Pilar Mine. The company noted in its Q1 release that the current wave of COVID-19 "appeared to have passed its peak," but recent data suggests differently, lending itself to a weaker sequential recovery than planned in Q2. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart below, Brazil has been hit quite hard by the pandemic, with cases steadily rising over the past year and not conforming to the pattern we saw in the United States, which was a massive drop-off beginning in January. This is likely due to much higher vaccination rates and easier access to vaccines, with the United States having vaccinated ~40% of its population by mid-April vs. Brazil at 11%. This has allowed miners in Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, and California to bounce back materially in Q1 and Q2 on a year-over-year basis, with companies like Jaguar in Brazil still contending with significant headwinds.

As noted previously, Jaguar Mining's President & CEO Vern Baker noted that COVID-19 looked to have peaked on May 10th when the Q1 results were reported, and this looked like a pretty good prediction at the time. Unfortunately, this hasn't been the case, with the 7-day moving average making a new high last week (~77,300 vs. ~77,100) and a new daily high last week as well that dwarfed the previous high daily case count (~114,100 vs. ~87,100). This is discouraging because vaccine rates have increased materially in the country (12% of the population having two doses) and suggests we could see a massive miss on production guidance for Jaguar Mining.

If we inspect the chart above, it's clear that the Q2 average case count is above the Q1 average, and Jaguar Mining saw significant absenteeism in Q1 with lower case counts. While there isn't a direct correlation between Jaguar's workforce productivity and Brazil case counts, we did see a decent correlation in Q1 2021. This is because it was the worst quarter from a production standpoint for Jaguar, and also the worst quarter from a case count standpoint for Brazil. This suggests that we could see a weak Q2 report, with the potential for another sub ~20,000-ounce quarter. Unfortunately, Q3 isn't looking promising either with the 7-day moving average sitting at a new high currently. This has derailed FY2021 production plans of 100,000 ounces based on guidance, with the potential for less than 85,000 ounces (H1 2021: 38,000-40,000 ounces / H2 2021: 40,000 to 46,000 ounces).

Given the high likelihood of at least a 10% miss on production guidance, the higher average realized gold price won't help Jaguar in FY2021, with margins likely to be flat to down based on higher all-in sustaining costs (lower output). This will also weigh on FY2021 revenue, with revenue of just ~$155 million assuming ~86,000 ounces of gold sold at an average realized price of $1,800/oz. This would translate to a decrease from FY2020 levels, which came in at $160.2 million, up 60% year-over-year. Obviously, lots will depend on the Q2 report and conference call to see exactly how production is trending. Still, I would be erring on the conservative side and assuming production of fewer than 90,000 ounces in FY2021 based on the current COVID-19 situation in Brazil.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the above chart, trailing twelve-month free cash flow hit a new high of $49.2 million in Q4 2020 but dipped to $47.3 million in Q1 2021 and could drop as low as $32.9 million in the upcoming quarter. This is due to much lower free cash flow in Q1 ($0.8 million) and a high likelihood of softer free cash flow in Q2, with the potential for as low as $7 million. This has compressed Jaguar's trailing twelve-month free cash flow yield, which would have been as high as 15% as of Q4 levels. Given the dip in free cash flow expected in Q1 combined with a weak Q1, the free cash flow yield is closer to 10%. To date, we have yet to see any real improvement, as discussed above.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Based on ~72 million shares outstanding and a share price of $4.40, Jaguar is now trading at a market cap of ~$313 million. If we assume the low case of just ~$30 million in free cash flow in FY2021 and an improvement to $41 million in FY2022, this will translate to an FY2021 free cash flow yield of ~9.6% and an FY2022 free cash flow yield of ~13.1%. This translates to a compelling valuation, with only a few miners trading at double-digit free cash flow yields. So, from a fundamental standpoint, Jaguar is now quite cheap and in a low-risk buy zone at $4.35.

However, when we factor in what's available elsewhere in the sector, like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) in Tier-1 jurisdictions also trading at a double-digit FY2022 free cash flow yield, I would argue that there are better deals out there. This doesn't mean that Jaguar Mining can't go higher; it merely suggests that Kirkland Lake looks like the safer option for more risk-averse investors when we factor in the sharp downtrend in COVID-19 cases in Canada. In addition to less operating risk at Detour Lake and Macassa (Ontario), Australia also has some of the lowest COVID-19 case counts globally, translating to fewer COVID-19 related headwinds at Kirkland Lake's Fosterville Mine. To summarize, Jaguar is very reasonably valued, but there are risks here that aren't present with other miners (weaker margins, potential for massive guidance miss, COVID-19 headwinds).

Jaguar Mining is now down more than 53% from its highs, and for investors comfy with micro-caps in cyclical sectors, we have entered a low-risk buy zone at $4.35. With the potential for a very weak Q2 and downwardly revised guidance estimate ahead next month, though, the investment does come with higher risk. Given that I prefer mid-cap and large-cap companies for my investment portfolios, I remain focused elsewhere and have no plans to buy Jaguar Mining here. The key will be if guidance is cut and if so, by how much in the upcoming Q2 report, with it looking like most of the negative news is already priced in here at current levels. Assuming a small guidance cut, Jaguar looks cheap here.