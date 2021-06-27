bravo1954/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) is North America's largest producer of (recycled) aluminum cans. This Westminster, Colorado-based corporation has a $27.4 billion market cap and has been a massive value generator returning roughly 20% per year in capital gains since 2000 (CAGR). Not only is BLL a staple in the food supply chain, but the company will also be a major driver in global efforts to cut down on waste. The reason I am writing this article, however, is not only because of the company's growth potential but also the fact that it is currently one of the 20 worst S&P 500 performers since the start of the year. BLL is down roughly 12%, which makes it an attractive stock to put on one's watchlist. In this article, I will give you the details.

Source: FINVIZ

Ball Is More Than Just Cans

Ball has multiple business segments. The company sells beverage packaging products in North and Central America, EMEA, and South America. In addition to that, the company generated roughly 15% of its sales in the aerospace industry. In that segment, the company focuses on defense hardware, antennas, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. This segment benefits from an increasing surge in lightweight metals in de (defense) aviation industry. However, in this article, I will ignore this segment as it is small, and I do not expect it to offset any potential gains in other segments.

One of the things Ball is proud of is the fact that it has generated a ton of shareholder value in the past. Last year, the company mentioned an 18.2% CAGR in its stock price since 2000. The S&P 500 lagged behind with a return slightly below 5% during this period.

On a 10-year basis, the stock has returned 382% including dividends, which is roughly 70 points above the S&P 500 total return. Even without dividends, the company beats the S&P's total return.

Data by YCharts

And speaking of dividends, there're at least two things worth mentioning. First of all, the company's dividend CAGR is 12% since 2004. That's remarkable. Especially because the growth rate did not slow down in recent years. However, and this is very important, investors should not expect consistent dividend hikes. BLL is one of those companies that prefer to hike only when free cash flow is rising to prevent running into liquidity issues when operating the business and preparing acquisitions. I believe that's the right thing to do as I do not mind it if companies keep dividends consistent to focus on value creation in other areas.

Source: TIKR.com

Additionally, the company spent roughly $200 million on dividends over the past 4 quarters. This resulted in a 0.72% yield, which is well below the S&P 500 yield of currently 1.3%.

Based on that, it's hard to advise this stock to retired investors due to the low yield. However, bear in mind that we are dealing with a growth/value hybrid stock. The company is well-established in the food & beverage supply chain, but still a company that is able to report significant growth. The graph below shows why. For example, while free cash flow is expected to cover dividends by more than 150% in 2021, it will be subdued due to high capital expenditures.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

BLL is expecting to significantly grow its business, which could generate roughly 40% sales growth between 2022 and 2016. The company is the market leader in North & Central America, Europe, and South America and is now preparing for a significant boost in demand in these markets. For example, the U.S. market alone was short 10 billion cans in 2020. This has everything to do with the fact that aluminum cans are sustainable. To date, we're still working with 75% of all historically mined/produced aluminum because of recycling. In 2014, cans accounted for only 30% of packaging solutions. This has increased to 67% in 2019. It also helps that the company's major customers (Red Bull, AB InBev (BUD), Boston Beer Company (SAM), Coca-Cola (KO), and Molson Coors (TAP)) are all focusing on sustainability. This is expected to result in annual aluminum beverage can growth of 6.3% in North America until at least 2025 (starting in 2020). That's up from 3.9% in the 4 years prior to 2020.

Please bear in mind that the aforementioned facts are all stated in the company's investor presentation.

Needless to say, BLL sees a way to benefit from these trends as it expects to add 45 billion units of capacity by 2025 through new facilities in Arizona, Fort Worth, Texas, and Rome, Georgia, and Pittston, Pennsylvania - hence higher capital expenditures.

While this will make it hard for the company to significantly boost dividends on a short-term basis, there are no signs that the company's business expansion is resulting in higher leverage. Net debt is not expected to rise but to drop below 3x EBITDA, which is a sign of a healthy balance sheet and responsible financial management. The graph below also shows that EBITDA is expected to rise to $2.5 billion in 2022 with >17% EBITDA margins. This will allow the company to generate double-digit EBITDA growth until 2025 (best-case scenario).

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

On top of that, and even more important, annual CapEx until 2025 is expected to be roughly $1.0 billion. That means that we should be able to see close to $900 million in free cash flow again in 2-3 years. Needless to say, that allows the company to further reduce net debt, significantly hike dividends, buy back shares, and engage in new acquisitions (without having to take on new debt).

So, what about valuation?

Using a $27.4 billion market cap and $6.8 billion in expected net debt, we get an enterprise value of $34.2 billion. That's 13.7x expected 2022 EBITDA.

Since the Great Financial Crisis, BLL has never been "cheap". Especially not since investors started to notice that aluminum cans were a major step in the right direction when it comes to getting rid of plastic waste. Anyway, given that 13.7x expected EBITDA is well within the 10-year range, and the fact that EBITDA growth will remain strong well after 2022, I cannot make the case that BLL is expensive.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

I did not expect to get very excited about BLL when I found it on the list of worst S&P 500 performers. However, that changed when I was doing my research. BLL has a fantastic position in the consumer supply chain as it is the largest producer of aluminum cans in all key markets and a supplier to some of the largest brands/holding companies in the world. The company has high margins and the ability to expand in an industry that desperately needs more aluminum cans. For the time being, the company is dealing with subdued free cash flow due to higher investments. However, after 2022, we should expect a significant surge in free cash flow and new dividend hikes on top of potential buybacks.

I think this stock is a fantastic long-term investment for investors looking for capital gains and dividend growth - instead of high yield.

Given the valuation and the company's business environment, I think we're very close to a bottom. It's hard to predict, but I wouldn't be surprised if $80 is going to be a long-term low in the company's stock price chart.

Source: FINVIZ

