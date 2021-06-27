Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) continues to be a diversified chemicals business which has a very interesting activity in its portfolio, being the lithium business, making it a key play on the upcoming EV revolution. Shares are currently awarded a very rich multiple, which is despite the observation of very poor cash flow conversion and despite the fact that most of Albemarle's business is still non-lithium based. All of this makes that expectations are high, too high for me to consider shares and the risk-reward to be attractive here.

Diversified Portfolio With Upside

Albemarle is a business which has been founded back in the 19th century already. The company generated $3.2 billion in sales in 2020 on which it posted adjusted EBITDA of $852 million (for 26% margins) and net earnings of $364 million.

The company comprises three units, of which lithium is the largest segment, responsible for 37% of sales. Its EBITDA margins of 35% are the highest as well, with 20% industry growth seen in the coming years.

Bromine specialities is the second-largest unit which is responsible for 31% of sales, posting 33% EBITDA margins, and it is growing at a GDP + rate. Catalyst is the smallest segment out there, making up just a quarter of total sales. EBITDA margins of 13% are the lowest of all the segments, with sales expected to grow at a pace being in line with GDP.

The lithium business is the key driver behind the business, the stock and the fantasy of investors. Just a $10 stock in the early 2000s, shares rallied to the $60s in 2011 as investors were recognizing the potential for the lithium business. Shares were flat around the $60 mark until 2016 as they boomed to $140 in 2017, as strong momentum pushed shares up with investors betting on the potential of the lithium business to drive long-term value. All of this was induced by a peak in lithium pricing to $17,000 tonne at the time.

Ahead of the pandemic of last year, shares were down to $80 already as the big margins were not yet realized amidst lower lithium pricing, and the capital spending eating much of the cash flows. After an initial move lower in reaction to the outbreak of the pandemic, shares have more than doubled over the past year, and are currently trading at $167 per share. This came mostly as lithium prices recovered in a big way from a Covid-19 induced low at $4,000 per tonne to $9,000 currently.

The Base Case, Some Developments

In February, Albemarle posted its 2020 results: full-year sales fell 13% to $3.13 billion and operating profits fell from $666 million to $506 million. That understates the earnings power of the business, as the company has a structural and positive equity investment contribution as well, coming in at $127 million in 2020. With net earnings trending at $375 million, earnings came in at $3.52 per share, down from the $5 per share number in 2019.

With net debt at $2.8 billion by the end of the year, and EBITDA down to $818 million in 2020, leverage was relatively high at 3.4 times. Moreover, the potential to deleverage is very limited, as capital spending of $850 million is nearly 4 times as high as the depreciation expense last year. The net capital spending of more than $600 million even exceeded earnings last year.

This continues to be an issue as the company guided for very modest improvements or, better said, flattish results in 2021. Sales are seen at a midpoint of $3.25 billion, EBITDA at $835 million, and adjusted earnings at $3.45 per share, all largely similar to the 2020 results.

To tackle the overhang of debt, Albemarle performed a well-timed offering with nearly 10 million shares sold at $153 per share in February, as the company raised $1.5 billion, to essentially cut the net debt load in half. In fact, debt will come down even more as the company furthermore announced a sizable divestment in February. The company reached a deal with W.R. Grace to sell its fine chemistry service business in a $570 million deal, although it is a relatively small deal, with the enterprise value trending around $20 billion here.

The company posted solid first quarter results, with revenue growth returning (after some easier comparables) as adjusted earnings for the first quarter rose from $1.00 to $1.10 per share. While the company maintains the full-year guidance, it is very evident that there is potential for an upside surprise after a good start to the year. With net debt cut to $1.4 billion, and that is even ahead of the W.R. Grace deal, the company has great potential to fully invest into the lithium business, in which it can continue to invest considerable sums here.

Concluding Remarks

With earnings trending at a rate close to $4 per share, valuations are demanding at $166, for a 41-42 times annualized multiple. This is of course the case as we have to recognize that while lithium is growing and has higher-than-average margins, it still makes up slightly less than half of sales. With the other two businesses certainly not warranting such a premium valuation, the implied valuation of the lithium business is certainly much higher as the business remains very capital intensive, although the balance sheet now caters for this.

Of course, there is upside to the earnings power as spot prices of lithium have done really well and Albemarle has been hit by long-term contracts itself, as the financial results do not reveal the entire impact of higher lithium futures as of recent, because of these longer-dated contracts. That said, it offers upside to earnings power in the coming quarters and the years as contracts become shorter and in fact older contract expire.

On the other hand, the implied earnings multiple for the lithium business might be as high as 60-70 times earnings and cash flow conversion continues to be a big issue, with net capital spending running almost equally to the earnings power of the business. Amidst all of this, I find the valuation hard to justify, even as the long-term potential of the industry is very good and Albemarle likely plays a key role in this.

The question is if not too much of the high expectations have been priced in at these levels. Unfortunately, and certainly after a big move over the past year, I fail to see real appeal here.