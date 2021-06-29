Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Back on Sep. 17, 2020, I published the article, "Johnson & Johnson: For The Very Young To The Very Old". Since that time, share price has increased by 11.58% while the S&P 500 has increased by 27.52%. Total return for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) over the period, per SA Premium, is 13.05%. I decided to take a look at this old favorite and run the latest numbers for JNJ through my structured financial analysis. Based on SA Premium analysts' estimates, indicative returns for buying now and holding through end of 2025 range from ~6% to 11%. Consensus based return estimates are in a narrower range of 7.5% to 8.6%. Reported non-GAAP results for JNJ overstate the amount flowing to shareholders equity for the benefit of shareholders. Despite this, increases in shareholders equity from operating activities have continued to be sufficient to cover distributions out of equity to shareholders by way of dividends. While a net cash position has converted to a net debt position over the last 4.25 years, debt level remains low and the balance sheet remains strong. In summary, results for JNJ are not as attractive as they might appear, but the dividend appears safe and there are reasonable prospects for mid-single to double-digit returns, for an investor holding through to end of 2025. On balance, JNJ at current share price is only marginally attractive. Any weakening in the share price could offer a reasonable buy opportunity for dividend growth investors.

JNJ: Business

Per JNJ's FY-2020 10-K report:

The Company has approximately 134,500 employees worldwide engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of products in the health care field. The Company conducts business in virtually all countries of the world and its primary focus is on products related to human health and well-being. The Company is organized into three business segments: The Consumer Health segment includes a broad range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin health/beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health and wound care markets. These products are marketed to the general public and sold online (eCommerce) and to retail outlets and distributors throughout the world. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Products in this segment are distributed directly to retailers, wholesalers, hospitals and health care professionals for prescription use. The Medical Devices segment includes a broad range of products used in the orthopaedic, surgery, interventional solutions (cardiovascular and neurovascular) and eye health fields, which are distributed to wholesalers, hospitals and retailers, and used principally in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals and clinics.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2025 (see line 12), based on buying at the June 25, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2025 year, which has EPS estimates from five analysts because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of JNJ shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from June 25, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2025, is 4.92% (line 49). Dividends, including estimated dividend increases, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2025.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for JNJ, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on June 25, 2021, and holding through end of 2025. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2025. The share price would need to increase by $39.79 from the present $164.21 to $204.00 at end of 2025, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2025, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2025 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For JNJ, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (15.6)% through end of 2025 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2025 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2025, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For JNJ, the share price needs to increase by $58.13 from $145.87 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $204.00 at end of 2025, and as detailed in Part 1, at $204.00, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For JNJ, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2025, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

[A] Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $145.87*(1+5.9%)^6 = $205.87

[B] Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $205.87*(1-0.9%) = $204.00

The increase of $60.00 ($205.87 minus $145.87) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $1.87 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($205.87 minus $204.00 has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

JNJ's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2025

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections JNJ

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on June 25, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. JNJ's P/E ratio is presently 19.74. For many companies their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For JNJ, the present P/E ratio is above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying JNJ shares today would be prepared to hold through 2025, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2025 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as JNJ. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for March 2021 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are five analysts covering JNJ through end of 2025. In my experience, a range of 4.3 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not an overly large difference.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, JNJ is conservatively indicated to return between 5.8% and 10.9% average per year through the end of 2025. The 5.8% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 10.9% on their high EPS estimates, with an 8.3% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for JNJ, the indicative returns range from 6.1% to 11.3%, with consensus 8.6%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For JNJ

JNJ: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for JNJ shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table 4 shows returns have been remarkably uniform for investors buying shares in JNJ over the last six years. For six of the eight investors, returns are in a narrow range from 10.0% to 13.1%. For the other two investors returns are 7.4% for Investor D, and 19.9% for Investor H. The lower return for Investor D is due to buying at a time there was a spike in the share price at end of 2017. The higher return for Investor H is due to buying when there was a dip in the share price around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to second half 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking JNJ's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 JNJ Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

Table 5.1 shows at beginning of January 2017, JNJ had cash net of debt of $14,407 million. By end of Q1-2021 that position had changed by $23,401 to debt net of cash 0f $8,994 million. The increase in net borrowings of $23,401 was used to fund an increase of $18,817 in Net Assets Used In Operations, and a reduction in Shareholders' equity of $4,584 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity is a very modest 12.0%. Over the 4.25 year period, common stock shares outstanding reduced by 73.8 million from 2,706.5 million to 2,632.7 million. The reduction was due to share repurchases offset in part by employee share issues. The $4,584 million decrease in shareholders' equity over the 4.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 JNJ Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that does not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to a considerable extent with JNJ, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period beginning FY-2017 to end Q1-2021.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan 1, 2017, to Apr. 4, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the period totals to $94,029 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $34.78.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $41,402 million of net income items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of JNJ. The adjustment of $18,741 for FY-2017 includes the impact of the tax changes, which affected most companies. But, even excluding 2017, the adjustments over the remaining 3.25 years total $22,661 million. These items increased the reported non-GAAP result compared to GAAP EPS over the 4.25-year period by $15.24 per share. My observation is many of the categories of "special items" JNJ excludes in arriving at non-GAAP EPS, recur on a regular basis. An example is litigation costs, which may be for different issues, but which are a part of doing business for JNJ. These "special items" are mostly very real costs, involving cash out the door. The increases that might be expected from the surplus of non-GAAP earnings over dividend payments, does not materialize. This is in the nature of what I term "leaky equity bucket syndrome".

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For JNJ, these items were positive $804 million and decreased EPS by $0.30 over the period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $8,718 million ($3.22 EPS effect) over the 4.25-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be higher at $13,575 million, EPS effect $5.02. In accounting terms, the difference of $4,857 is material in the context of both non-GAAP earnings of $94,029 million and GAAP earnings of $52,627 million for the 4.25-year period. This is another example of "leaky equity bucket syndrome", with shareholders' equity being distributed to other than shareholders, without being taken account of in the reported earnings.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $34.78 ($94,029 million) has decreased to $17.48 ($46,966 million) adjusted net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

Despite all of the foregoing, at least dividends for the period of $41,494 million are more than covered by the adjusted net income from operations of $46,966 million, leaving a net addition to equity of $5,472 million over the 4.25 years.

This $5,472 million from operations plus the $13,575 million additional equity from share issues to staff, is insufficient to cover share repurchases of $23,631 million, resulting in the $4,584 million net decrease in equity per Table 5.1 above.

Summing up:

Table 4 shows the majority of investors in JNJ shares over the past six years have enjoyed double digit total returns. Based on SA Premium analysts' EPS estimates, indicative returns for buying now and holding through end of 2025 range from ~6% to 11%. Reported non-GAAP results for JNJ overstate the amount flowing to shareholders equity for the benefit of shareholders. Despite this, increases in shareholders equity from operating activities have continued to be sufficient to cover distributions out of equity to shareholders by way of dividends. While a net cash position has converted to a net debt position over the last 4.25 years, debt level remains low and the balance sheet remains strong. In summary, results for JNJ are not as attractive as they might appear, but the dividend appears safe and there are reasonable prospects for mid-single to double-digit returns, for an investor holding through to end of 2025.