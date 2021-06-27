Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Ahead of the pending merger with S&P (NYSE:SPGI), IHS Markit (INFO) posted another impressive set of earnings numbers in FQ2 '21, with the fiscal 2022 outlook also remaining intact. While there were spots of weakness in the Consolidated Markets and Financial Services segment margins, the solid overall top-line performance across segments will come as positive news for investors. Coupled with the upcoming SPGI/INFO combination, which should drive significant value creation over the medium to longer term, I think the solid quarterly performance will likely drive a further re-rating post the closing of the deal (expected in FQ4' 21). For now, however, any upside will likely be limited by the exchange ratio (pegged at 0.2838 relative to SPGI shares).

Narrowing Resources Revenue Declines Point Toward a Near-Term Recovery

Encouragingly, the Resources segment posted narrowing Y/Y revenue declines in FQ2 '21 amid early signs of stabilization in the energy markets. The key top-line contributor was organic growth, which came in at flat Y/Y, mainly due to an inflection in non-recurring organic revenue growth of +73%. The non-recurring strength was boosted by the return of conferences during the quarter, along with sponsorship monetization. In contrast, recurring revenue continues to be weighed down by pressure in the upstream market, with subscription-based organic growth down c. 8% for the quarter.

FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 FQ4 '20 FQ1 '21 FQ2 '21 Resources Organic Growth % (Subscription) 1.0% (5.0%) (8.0%) (9.0%) (8.0%) Resources Organic Growth % (Non-Subscription) (62.0%) (39.0%) (32.0%) (20.0%) 73.0%

Source: Company Data

Looking ahead, the Resources segment should see a gradual recovery throughout the year, with ACV ("annual contract value") inflecting upward on the back of the Upstream and Downstream growth trajectory. This ties in nicely with the updated guidance numbers, which currently call for a low-single-digit % organic growth decline for the year. With E&P capex activity showing signs of stabilization, I think ACV could even surprise to the upside, especially having lapped the impacted North American energy subscription renewals in the prior year.

Transportation Segment Gains Traction

INFO's Transportation business is also delivering robust results, with organic revenue growth at a double-digit % Y/Y pace helped by the lapping of pricing concessions made during COVID in the prior year. If we were to exclude the pricing concessions last year, however, the underlying growth was still robust in the high-single-digit % range, benefiting from dealer demand for INFO's CARFAX and automotive Mastermind products to acquire and sell vehicles at the right price amid a tightening inventory backdrop. Recurring revenue was the key driver, moving up 38% for the quarter, although non-recurring growth was also solid, recovering well from the prior quarter's Y/Y weakness. As a result, management has raised the fiscal 2021 organic growth guidance to 14-16% (up from the 13-15% range previously), signaling confidence in the outlook for the remainder of the year.

FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 FQ4 '20 FQ1 '21 FQ2 '21 Transportation Organic Growth % (Subscription) (10.0%) 5.0% 6.0% 8.0% 38.0% Transportation Organic Growth % (Non-Subscription) (37.0%) (12.0%) (9.0%) (8.0%) 41.0%

Source: Company Data

As vehicle inventories normalize over the upcoming year, INFO's prospects look bright - demand for marketing audience solutions should grow strongly on the back of improving activity at dealer clients. And much like this quarter, organic growth should also benefit further from the reversal of pricing concessions in fiscal 2020. While comparables get more challenging in the second half of the year, I think tailwinds from the broader economic recovery should offset any pricing normalization, likely driving considerable upside to the segment numbers in the upcoming quarters.

Financial Services Outlook Underpinned by Subscription Revenue Growth

Adding to the upside is INFO's impressive Financial Services performance, with organic revenue growth exceeding mid-single digit % on the back of strength in its subscriptions business and a rebound in non-recurring organic growth as well at +36%. While the fiscal 2021 guidance implies a deceleration in the second half of the year amid more challenging comparables and a likely less favorable issuance market, INFO remains on track to reach c. 8% growth on a full-year basis.

FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 FQ4 '20 FQ1 '21 FQ2 '21 Financial Services Organic Growth % (Subscription) 4.0% 4.0% 5.0% 5.0% 5.0% Financial Services Organic Growth % (Non-Subscription) (33.0%) (13.0%) 9.0% 18.0% 36.0%

Source: Company Data

Based on the solid FQ2 '21 results, I think the segment could be primed for an upside surprise, especially with pricing, reference, and valuation data demand looking strong, adoption of equity regulatory and compliance offerings on the rise, and equity/credit market activity robust. I think it is also worth noting that continued strong performance in the segment bodes well for the integration of SPGI's Market Intelligence into the INFO platform longer-term.

S&P Merger Progressing According to Plan

On another positive note, management also revised its merger close expectations to FQ4 '21 (from H2 '21 prior), pending regulatory hurdles. All other guidance numbers remain consistent - recall that cost and revenue synergy targets were previously pegged at $480 million and $350 million, respectively, driving the EBITA uplift to $680 million. Much of the cost synergies will come from business overlap, including corporate and technology, headcount, and real estate savings. Meanwhile, revenue synergies will come from having multi-asset class benchmarks, enhanced ESG capabilities, and deeper credit risk insights. While management has not quantified the benefits from the combination of IHS' data lake and S&P's Kensho capabilities, I think the combined company's improved product innovation will be a key differentiator going forward.

Source: INFO/SPGI Merger Presentation Slides

Final Take

Overall, I remain bullish on INFO's underlying fundamentals - not only is the company well-diversified but it is also positioned to deliver mid-single-digit % organic growth over the upcoming years across its businesses. And considering the resilient and cash generative business model, along with the flexibility on costs, the company is well-positioned to drive double-digit % EPS growth through the cycles. However, with the primary focus on the SPGI merger, the upside potential could be limited by the exchange ratio (pegged at 0.2838 relative to SPGI shares) for now, keeping me neutral.