alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) is likely to sharply recover this year partly on the back of normalization of provision expense. Further, loan growth and deposit repricing will likely boost net interest income in the remainder of the year, which will drive the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.03 per share, up 65% year-over-year. Northwest Bancshares is offering an attractive dividend yield of 5.9%. Further, the December 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Northwest Bancshares.

Provision Expense Likely to Normalize

Northwest released a part of its previous provisioning for loan losses in the last two consecutive quarters. The provision expense will likely return to a normal level in the year ahead as the allowance level appears sufficient. Loan growth will likely be the only driver of the provision expense in the year ahead.

The allowance for loan losses made up 1.2% of total loans at the end of March 2021. In comparison, net charge-offs made up 0.19% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation. The allowance is almost six times the net charge-offs; therefore, I'm expecting the provision expense to normalize in the year ahead.

The portfolio's credit risk appears low because loan deferrals made up just 0.5% of total loans at the end of March, as mentioned in the first quarter's earnings release. However, total classified loans made up a sizable 4.5% of total loans at the end of March. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the company to report a provision expense of $15 million in 2021, down from $84 million in 2020.

Trend of Loan Decline to Reverse

Northwest's net loans have declined for the last two consecutive quarters. I'm expecting the decline to discontinue because the vaccine-driven economic recovery in Northwest's markets in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana will likely boost credit demand.

However, I'm expecting the loan growth to remain below normal because of ample client liquidity. Further, the recent sharp reduction in branch network will probably make loan growth difficult. As mentioned in a press release, the company reduced its footprint by 20% in late 2020. Moreover, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, PPP loans outstanding totaled $370.5 million at the end of the last quarter, representing 3.6% of total loans.

Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 1.5% by the end of December from the end of March 2021, leading to full-year decline of 0.3% from the end of December 2020. However, the average loan balance will likely be 5% higher in 2021 relative to 2020 because of the acquisition of Mutual First Financial, Inc. in April 2020.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposit growth to outpace loan growth. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Excess Liquidity, Lower Reinvestment Rates to Hurt the Margin

Deposit repricing will likely support the net interest income in the year ahead. The rate on interest bearing liabilities was 0.33% in the first quarter, as mentioned in the earnings release. This rate is already quite low; however, there is still room for further decline. Time deposits carrying a weighted average rate of 0.97% made up 12% of total deposits, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. According to my calculations, every ten basis points decline in the weighted average rate of time deposits can reduce total deposit cost by a basis point. In my opinion, Northwest can easily reduce its average time deposit cost by 10-20 basis points in the remainder of the year given the current low-interest-rate environment.

On the other hand, the repricing of loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield. Further, the excess liquidity will likely continue to pressurize the average yield. As mentioned in the earnings release, the average cash balance increased by $766.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. This cash balance earned a rate of just 0.09%. As I mentioned above, the deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth in the year ahead. As a result, I'm expecting the excess liquidity to likely continue to trend upwards in the coming quarters, which will pressurize the net interest margin.

Overall, I'm expecting the interest margin to decline by three basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. As a result, I'm expecting the average margin in 2021 to be around 26 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.03 per Share

The anticipated dip in provision expense, deposit repricing, and growth in the average loan balance will likely boost earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.03 per share, up 65% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Offering Dividend Yield of 5.8%

Northwest is currently offering a high dividend yield of 5.8%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.2 per share in the remainder of the year. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a high payout ratio of 77% for 2021. Nevertheless, I'm expecting the company to maintain this dividend because the historical payout ratio has also been quite high. Northwest Bancshares averaged a payout ratio of 68% from 2017 to 2019. In both 2020 and 2016, the payout ratio was over 100%.

Moreover, the capital level is quite comfortable, which reduces the risk of a cut in dividend rate for reasons related to regulatory requirements. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, Northwest Bancshares' Tier 1 capital was reported at 14.559% at the end of March, far above the minimum capital requirement (including capital conservation buffer) of 8.5%.

In the unlikely case that Northwest reduces its dividend per share to $0.15, then the dividend yield will be 4.4%, which is still attractive.

December 2021 Target Price Suggests a High Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Northwest Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.66 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $9.1 gives a target price of $15.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 10.4% upside from the June 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 17.2x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.03 gives a target price of $17.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 29.6% upside from the June 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $16.4, which implies a 20% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 25.8%. Hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Northwest Bancshares.

Earnings of the company are likely to surge this year on the back of growth in the average loan balance and a decline in the provision expense. Further, Northwest Bancshares is currently offering a high dividend yield and price upside.