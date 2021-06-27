Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

The East Japan Railway Company (OTCPK:EJPRY) (JR East for short) appears over the worst and has the potential to focus more on its real estate business to generate higher returns. However, it is difficult to ascertain whether management will be proactive in adapting to a post-pandemic world or to focus on its core transportation business for comfortable but limited returns. We rate the shares as neutral.

Quick primer

JR East is Japan's largest railway company, operating in the Tokyo Metropolitan area (including the iconic Yamanote Line) and the northern Kanto region. The business operates as a multi-layered business covering transport, retail, real estate and hotels.

We are illustrating the earnings profile for FY3/2020 as opposed to FY3/2021 to show normalized business conditions.

FY3/2020 sales mix by segment

FY3/2020 operating profit mix by segment

FY3/2020 operating profit margins by segment

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

The impact of the pandemic has been significant as passenger volumes fell on the primarily commuter network. Gauge the outlook for FY3/2022 and FY3/2023.

JR East has been improving profitability by diversifying its business, utilizing its real estate assets and generating non-transport earnings. Will this strategy still work for the longer term?

We will take each one in turn.

Transportation under structural pressure

Transportation revenues dropped 47% YoY in FY3/2021, with the biggest decline seen in ad-hoc travel sales as opposed to commuter passes - clearly the "salary man" and students were still using the trains, but business and tourism travel took a big hit and this is the biggest sales driver. Operating a massive infrastructure business means that fixed costs are high, and if revenues drop off, there is no way to avoid operating losses and free cash flow burn.

Transportation (passenger) revenue YoY for FY3/2021

Operating margin trend

JR East has been renowned as a free cash flow generative business under standard conditions. Unfortunately, the pandemic has really tested its capital base. If we look back at the cumulative capital allocation over the last 10 years, cash burn in FY3/2020 and FY3/2021 has resulted in the company burning all its cash it generated 8 years previously, and to embark on a JPY1.2 trillion/$10.9 billion debt financing. The end result is a business that is currently very reliant on leverage.

10-year cumulative capital allocation

Can the company expect passengers to recover in FY3/2022? When guidance was provided in April 2021, the Japanese vaccination program was still nowhere to be seen and the outlook remained cloudy. At that point the company expected to see commuter sales to take until Q3 FY3/2022 to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels, and for non-commuter sales to reach 85% for conventional lines and 80% for the shinkansen by Q2 FY3/2022. However, with vaccinations coming through and lockdowns over for now, there is scope for passenger volumes to recover earlier than expected.

JR East expects operating margins to be slightly above breakeven in FY3/2022 - this sounds plausible given expectations that normalized business conditions will really commence from H2 FY3/2022. Consensus estimates reflect this view, but operating profits are not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels for 3 years. The concerns over permanent changes in lifestyle and digital transformation may result in less commuters. JR East has benefited from inbound tourism, but according to their calculations, sales impact was JPY25 billion/$227 million in FY3/2020 which does not really move the needle.

Company guidance and consensus estimates

From the above we surmise that JR East will see material improvements in the business from H2 FY3/2022. However, there appears to be some significant concern over passenger revenues recovering from the non-commuter segment - this could be a combination of reduced business travel, but initial concerns over less family get-togethers at key events in the calendar such as New Year and some public holidays. We believe that passenger volumes will normalize to pre-pandemic levels once all demographic groups have the vaccine - this may happen during FY3/2023, which should mean business returning to normal conditions by FY3/2024.

Next we look at future profitability.

Improving the mix

JR East enjoys double-digit margins on its transportation business, but investors tend to see higher growth potential in the company's real estate opportunities, particularly for multi-use assets including shopping centers, office buildings and hotels. In FY3/2020 it made up 12% of sales but 20% of operating profit.

Despite Japan's demographic pressures, JR East has been in an advantageous position operating in the Tokyo Metropolitan area. Net migration to this area has been positive since the late 1990s as the younger generation move to urban areas for opportunities and this structural tailwind has been beneficial to all its business activities. However, expectations are that from 2026 this trend will begin to reverse. The pandemic may indeed hasten this change as people think twice about city life.

The pandemic may accelerate changes at the company, as there will be growing pressure as transportation may be less reliant as a source of earnings. The company has already disclosed that it will establish a real estate management company and has talked about considering the setting up REITs - there may be more urgency now as the bond redemption ladder has a noticeable increase in FY3/2024.

The company's FY3/2027 sales plan has been toned down in January 2021, but there is expectation for the Real Estate & Hotels business to contribute 25% of total operating profit. As the sales mix improves, together with some scope to cut costs in the transportation segment, the company has scope to improve margins - the target level of 14.5% for FY3/2027 remains lower than the pre-pandemic peak of 15.7%. The company is likely to be setting low-hurdle target to ensure they meet their goal, but potential costs that could hamper profitability improvements include investment in ESG measures such as fuel cell trains and buses, and R&D for the next shinkansen train.

FY3/2027 operating profit split target

With opportunities to improve the sales mix whilst continuing to streamline the fixed costs at the transportation business, we believe the company has the ability to raise margins to the pre-pandemic peak of 15.7% in the medium term. However, it is difficult to see whether management will aim to truly adapt to a post-pandemic world, or aim to prioritize and cling to its core legacy operations.

Balance sheet

JR East saw its net debt balance jump to JPY4.17 trillion/$37.9 billion in FY3/2021 from JPY3.17 trillion/$28.8 billion in FY3/2020. Liquidity has fallen with a current ratio of 0.4x as the cash cycle has lengthened with falling transport revenues, but leverage is still manageable with a net debt to equity ratio of 1.6x. However, as the company had negative cash flow from operating activities in FY3/2021, one would expect the rating agencies to take a closer look.

Moody's announced that it has completed a periodic review of JR East's "A1" senior unsecured debt rating. This completion statement does not indicate a rating change is on its way, but highlights Moody's concerns over uncertainty surrounding the operating environment. For reference, Moody's downgraded sister company JR Central's (OTCPK:CJPRY) rating to "A2" from "A1" on 25th June 2021.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on EB/EBITDA 16.5x for FY3/2022 and 10.1x for FY3/2023. The current dividend yield is 1.2% which is quite low. Free cash flow expectations are very low with cash burn expected for FY3/2022, FY3/2023 and FY3/2024 as capex continues to climb - the growth in spending is expected for the non-transportation side of the business, primarily for growth as opposed to maintenance capex. The current price to book ratio is 1.2x.

The shares do not appear to be in major value territory, and the dividend yield is not very attractive. It is slightly disappointing to see relatively poor free cash flow expectations for the near to medium term.

Risks

Upside risk comes from Japan seeing major improvements in the pace and delivery of its vaccination program. This will encourage behavior such as commutes to the office, more business and tourism travel and higher occupancy rates in offices and hotels.

An accelerated transformation into a real estate business including sponsoring REITs would be a positive development. It would show that the company is happy to adapt to a post-pandemic world and to generate higher returns from its own asset base.

Downside risk could come from permanent changes to people's lifestyles post-pandemic which will limit recovery experienced by the company. Work-from-home and videoconferencing will limit transportation needs, also lowering foot traffic to retail and accommodation.

The potential trap is the Olympic Games due to start in July 2021, and with this a major COVID-19 variant appears and/or infection rates spike in the Tokyo Metropolitan area with the influx of foreign visitors. This could mean further lockdowns into H2 FY3/2022.

Conclusion

JR East appears over the worst. Passenger numbers are recovering for the trains and buses, and occupancy levels are rising at its hotels. The Olympic Games could prove to be another hurdle, but into FY3/2023 the business should see normalizing business conditions. These are positives to look out for, but things are not that simple. The company will face headwinds from falling demand in public transportation particularly from business travel and work-from-home practices. Essentially, as the world enters a "new normal", it will be up to JR East to adapt and to show that it can still provide solid infrastructure and services that will attract and retain customers, as well as getting the most out of its real estate assets. We rate the shares as neutral.