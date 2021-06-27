G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) has been a fund in transformation over the last year. They are incorporating more renewable infrastructure into their portfolio. However, they've also been participating in the energy rebound that has been pushing the energy sector higher. Crude oil prices have now rebounded and are heading higher. This has played a significant role in the energy rebound.

A 5-year chart for WTI crude is below.

(Source - CNBC)

KMF has an objective to "provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions." They intend to achieve this through "at least 80% of its total assets in securities of energy companies and infrastructure companies."

Under the infrastructure sleeve, they emphasize "investments focused on “NextGen” Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefiting from, the “Energy Transition” mega-trend." The hybrid approach allows the fund to invest where they see fit. As the momentum in ESG continues, this should benefit KMF.

The fund is a fair size with nearly $560 million in total managed assets. The fund utilizes leverage in both borrowings and senior notes. They even have some preferred stock. These various forms of leverage can be more expensive. However, it also makes the fund a bit more resilient during sell-offs that they don't have to deleverage as much. The effective leverage comes to 25.4%. We know the damages that leverage can have in a sell-off - which is exactly what we witnessed during 2020 with KMF.

A couple of downsides with this fund. First, the expense ratio is quite high at 2.3%. When including leverage expenses, this comes to 5.5%. Again as the leverage is in the more expensive notes and preferred, this isn't unusual. Now that the fund has shifted their focus, they don't seem as though they will try to reduce this high management expense either of what equated to 1.9%.

Additionally, I had reached out to their investor relations a while back and have received no reply even after months. This, as I personally found, is another downside for this fund.

(Source)

Performance - Victim Of Volatile Energy

As we know, the energy sector has been the worst-performing sector for 5 out of the last 7 years, with 2017 being the second to last worst-performing. However, in 2021 so far, it is showing to be the strongest performing, a bit reminiscent of 2016. In 2014 and 2015, it was the worst-performing sector but came roaring back as the top performer in 2016. It seems only natural after being the worst-performing sector for 3 years in a row that 2021 was its year.

Data by YCharts

This was helped significantly by the price of crude heading higher. However, KMF continues to be mired in a deep discount, much more so than even some of the funds that are still mostly energy plays.

The fund's current discount comes to 17.39%. That is only narrowly closing since the last time we visited the fund in February. At that time, the discount was 20.89%. So we see it hasn't participated to the same extent in the broader reduction in CEF discounts across the board. There are many funds now trading at premiums that haven't traded at levels seen in years.

If you look at John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD), that fund is at a premium. The only other time it touched that was for a brief period in 2019. Otherwise, it has only been at a discount. That truly can help illustrate the valuations we are seeing. Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund (RA) is another one - it had never traded at a premium since its inception in 2016. Now it popped to a premium in 2021.

Historically too, this is unusual for KMF. It is also quite unusual now that the fund is going to a hybrid route with including more utilities and renewables in its portfolio. Perhaps this is a reflection of investors' nervousness to get back into the energy sector. I know I'm avoiding most pure-play energy options out there - just playing around with energy through these hybrid funds.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Well Covered With Appreciation

The distribution was just boosted by ~56%. It went from a quarterly $0.09 to $0.14. At current prices, this works out to 7.7% on the share price yield and 6.2% on a NAV basis. I believe these are still reasonable levels and are attractive.

After last year's significant distribution cut, the fund's new distribution of $0.09 paid quarter was well covered. Which is what would have brought about the increase to $0.14 now.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund last reported its quarterly net distributable income [NDI] as just $0.074 for the period ending February 28th, 2021. Which is, in fact, less than the $0.09 they paid out. It is even less coverage than the new $0.14 per quarter. KMF uses NDI as it is a better representation than just net investment income [NII]. As they hold some MLP exposure that would include return of capital [ROC] in what they themselves are receiving.

(Source - Quarterly Report)

However, with the inclusion of capital appreciation from a less volatile portfolio, that is where I believe they have some room to boost, without overpaying. Though the other argument is that they can retain these assets and help grow the fund's NAV back too.

For tax purposes, 2020 seemed a bit unusual as they only had a small allocation to non-dividend distributions - another way of saying ROC. With the MLP exposure and the losses they generated last year, I had suspected a much higher allocation. In fact, the largest portion of the distribution was classified as ordinary dividends.

(Source - Tax Breakdown)

This highlights one of the reasons why I believe it is always important to not only look at the fund's earnings, but also the tax character of the distributions. They aren't always the same, as evidenced above with KMF last year.

Holdings - Evolving Portfolio

One reason to check in on KMF frequently is its evolving portfolio. Plus, keeping an eye on its discount if it ever starts making a considerable move towards par levels.

KMF reported a 51.8% portfolio turnover last year. Presumably, this would have been bumped up due to their strategy shift. It is the highest turnover that the fund reported in 7 years - with 2019 coming in at 30% and 2018 coming in at 21.9%, for context.

Overall, midstream company exposure has come down a bit. This has been the trend as they slowly liquidate that sleeve of their portfolio and reposition the fund.

(Source - Fund Website)

November 2020 was their last fiscal year-end. At that time, midstream composed 51% of the portfolio allocation. Renewables accounted for 29%. Today renewables allocation has been reduced to just 19%. What we are seeing is natural gas & LNG infrastructure as an allocation now. Previously, they didn't list this out. Natural gas is often seen as a bridge fuel and a cleaner alternative to coal and oil.

Additionally, some of the natural gas allocations could have been classified under the midstream company portion previously too. As natural gas companies can also be classified as midstream companies, if they are operating in that business. Overall, so far they haven't had a significant push into renewables. Which was to their benefit as they had participated more in the energy rebound.

When looking at KMF's top ten holdings, I would note that it is a fairly aggressive overweight, with the top ten representing nearly 50% of the fund's portfolio. They last reported 63 positions in total.

(Source - Fund Website)

Targa Resources (TRGP) alone represents a fairly large position at 7.2%. TRGP, like many other midstream companies, had a rough 2020. It resulted in a significant distribution cut.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

While the distribution cut was significant, the share price has already climbed back, rebounding higher than the pre-COVID crash. However, they still haven't announced any intention of increasing their distribution yet.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) comes in at the number 2 spot for KMF. EPD is seen as one of the more popular MLPs due to its relative stability. This company helped remain rather resilient during last year's energy crash because they are primarily focused on natural gas. It also doesn't hurt being one of the largest MLPs today.

This helped with no reduction in the distribution. However, they did pause their increases throughout 2020. Previously, they had raised every single quarter before 2020. For 2021, we saw a small $0.005 increase or 1.1% increase - which is certainly better than nothing.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

EPD is still below its pre-COVID pandemic pricing. Though it has been making the slog, slowly but surely towards that level.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

KMF remains an attractively valued fund, in my opinion. However, the fund certainly isn't for everyone. It can still be quite volatile due to the meaningful allocation to energy. I suspect this is why the fund has been plagued by this persistent discount - despite being wider than its historical range. Another factor here could be due to its relatively lower distribution rate before its increase. Now that an increase is in place, this could be another catalyst to reduce its discount. That is as well as now being a quarterly payer instead of monthly too. I suspected that under the current environment, we would see a distribution boost. It turns out, it was a bit sooner than I had thought originally.

The fund's shift to include more utilities has hurt the performance in 2021. Despite this, I believe it is still more appealing over the long term to include a more broadly diversified portfolio, one that is focused on energy infrastructure and utilities - within the renewable space and outside of it.