Investment Thesis

Denver-based SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) released its first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, 2021.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, beating analysts' expectations. The earnings were better than a year ago due to an increase in gold equivalent ounces sold, higher average realized prices for gold and silver, and lower costs. However, gold and silver production were down significantly compared to the preceding quarter.

Below is the production per mine 4Q'20 versus 1Q'21:

A reminder: On September 16, 2020, SSRM completed an at-market merger with Alacer Gold.

The investment thesis has been upgraded to accumulate long-term.

The strong balance sheet and quality of the assets is the main reason. However, it's crucial to trade short-term a minimum of 40% of your SSRM position to take advantage of the sharp gold price volatility. I recommend using technical analysis to decide your partial points of entry and exit.

I call it "trading your long-term position." While offering an extra profit, it allows investors to limit the risks of sharp corrections that always occur along the way. Technical analysis is a great tool for that.

CEO Rod Antal said in the conference call:

The quality and operational consistency of our four operating sites were clearly on display in the quarter as we delivered production of 196,000 gold equivalent ounces at an all-in sustaining costs of $1,004 per ounce. We generated $77 million as unlevered free cash flow, and this great start to the year certainly puts us on track to achieve our full-year guidance targets.

SSR Mining - Financial snapshot 1Q'21: The raw numbers

SSRM 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues $ million 164.46 92.49 225.41 370.73 366.48 Quarterly Earnings $ million 23.98 -6.28 26.75 89.04 52.98 EBITDA $ million 65.75 7.79 87.98 166.15 187.25 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.19 -0.05 0.19 0.45 0.24 Operating Cash Flow $ million 58.67 21.77 44.1 217.38 145.22 CapEx in $ million 53.9 27.19 27.87 60.38 68.58 Free Cash Flow 4.77 -5.42 16.23 157.01 76.64 Total Cash in $ million 448.73 471.13 747.42 887.39 891.97 Total LT Debt in $ million 171.72 173.64 405.22 390.68 374.98 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 124.5 123.3 151.7 220.0 233.6 Dividend $/ share 0 0 0 0.05 0.05

SSR Mining - Gold production and balance sheet details.

1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $366.48 million in 1Q'21

The company posted solid revenues of $366.484 million in the first quarter of 2021, a huge jump from the first quarter of 2020 due to the acquisition of Alacer Gold. The adjusted net income was $102.38 million ($24.026 million or $0.19 per share in 1Q'20) or $0.47 per share.

Note: SSRM released year-end 2020 Mineral Reserves and Resources:

Gold Mineral Reserves increased 5% to 8.0 million ounces (9.0 million gold-equivalent ounces),

while gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased 14% to 15.0 million ounces (27.0 million gold-equivalent ounces).

2 - Free cash flow was $76.64 million in 1Q'21

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $244.46 million with a first-quarter free cash flow of $76.64 million. In the conference call, CEO Rod Antal said:

In a short period of time, since closing of the merger, we have implemented a holistic capital allocation program that allows us to continue to invest in growth and maintain returns to our shareholders through the gold price cycles, which is great progress and provides clarity on our capital management going forward.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share or a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Note: The Company intends to purchase up to 10 million common shares over a twelve-month period commencing on April 21, 2021. The NCIB will expire no later than April 20, 2022.

3 - SSR Mining is net-debt free. An impressive debt profile

On March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and others were $891.97 million, significantly up from the $448.73 million as of March 31, 2020. In the press release, CEO Rod Antal :

At March 31, 2021, the Company's working capital position was $1,200.0 million, an increase of $24.4 million from $1,175.6 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Company held $856.9 million of its cash and cash equivalents balance in USD. Additionally, $1.9 million of cash and cash equivalents was held in TRY and $0.1 million was held in ARS. All cash is invested in short-term investments or high interest savings accounts under the Company's investment policy with maturities of 90 days or less, providing the Company with sufficient liquidity to meet its foreseeable needs.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 196,094 Au equivalent Oz in 1Q'21

Gold equivalent produced increased 82.7% year over year to 196,094 oz in the first quarter. Also, gold equivalents sold jumped 70.5% to 201,494 oz. The chart above is showing historical production.

Note: Puna mine in Argentina is a silver mine only.

The average realized gold price increased 12.6% to $1,798 per ounce from the year-ago quarter. The average realized silver price was $26.02 per ounce in the quarter, jumping year-over-year by 48.9%.

5 - All-in Sustaining costs and cash cost

Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce fell 19.3% year over year to $665 in the first quarter, and AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold dipped 10.3% to $1,004 in Q1'21 from $1,261, the same quarter a year ago.

6 - 2021 Guidance

The Company's guidance is unchanged from the one reported on January 19, 2021.

For the full-year 2021, the Company anticipates producing 720K to 800K GEOs from its four operating mines (see below).

Consolidated AISC are projected between $1,050 and $1,110 per gold equivalent ounce.

CapEx is expected to be $87 million, with exploration representing $33 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

SSR Mining presents a strong balance sheet with no net debt and the ability to fund organic growth without using any new financing.

One important component is that the company is generating free cash flow, and it has been growing significantly since the merger with Alacer Gold.

Finally, SSR Mining has good potential growth, especially with the Çöpler mine in Turkey (80% owned) and the Ardich development scheduled for 2023.

One issue is that the Marigold mine in Nevada has a particularly high AISC of $1,268 per ounce, especially for an open-pit mine (2021 AISC outlook is $1,250-$1,290). The company indicated that the costs were impacted by higher royalty expenses due to higher gold prices.

Technical Analysis

SSRM formed a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $17.5 and support at $15.6.

The trading strategy takes profits between $17.6 and $17.15 and accumulates at or below $15.6. The stock is highly correlated to gold and silver prices. Thus, it is important to adopt a trading strategy that factors in this basic relationship.

If the gold price cannot hold 1,780 per ounce, SSRM could eventually cross the support and retest the range of $14 -$13.75. Conversely, if the gold price turns bullish and crosses the $1,950 mark, then we could break out and eventually reach $21 again.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

