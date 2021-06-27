scisettialfio/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow-up article to Else Nutrition Is As Good As Mother's Milk As You Can Get. Else Nutrition Holdings (OTCQX:BABYF) [TSX: BABY] is a plant-based, non-dairy, non-soy food and nutrition company that began commercial sales in the U.S. in the second half of 2020. Initial sales began online through the company's website in August and Amazon in September. Retail sales commenced in the fourth quarter last year. The company is executing its plan perfectly, captivating shelf space across the country and reporting revenue over 100% higher on a y/y basis. Still, the stock price has been in decline, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Fast growth

Else went from zero retail presence to being listed in over 900 retail outlets in just one quarter. After completing just one-quarter of combined online and retail sales, revenues reached just short of U.S. $1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Last week, a corporate update reported that sales through Amazon were growing at an annualized rate of 240%.

The growth rate will not slow down as Else will continue expanding its footprint in the U.S., introducing new products, and entering new territories. New retail outlets have been announced almost weekly. The company introduced its second commercial product just a few weeks ago; plant-based complete nutrition for kids 3-8 years old, and plans to introduce several new products in the next few months. Please refer to my earlier article or the company's investor website for details about new products expected. Expansion into Canada's brick and mortar retail outlets is slated for this year. Expansion into Europe is expected later this year or early next year, and sales will commence in China in the second half of 2022.

Financial

There are 95 million shares. There is skin in the game as insiders own over a third of the shares. Hong Kong-based Health and Happiness International have taken an 11% interest in Else. The market cap at the stock price of $2.12/share is $201 million. There is no debt, and the company has about $15 million in cash. The company has sufficient funds to manage operations. Still, another capital raise will be necessary as management plans to acquire its own production and packaging facility to improve profit margins. To preserve or accelerate the current growth rate, Else will need to expand capacity. I would expect Else to simultaneously apply for a Nasdaq listing when they do their next capital raise.

The EV is $186 million. Analyst estimates for 2021 revenue are $2.3 million. I don't expect revenue to drop on a sequential basis, so I set my target at a minimum of $4 million for 2021 revenue and $10 million for 2022, resulting in a forward P/S of 18x. It's a bit pricey but justified when considering the growth rate exceeds 100%.

The big kicker for revenue growth will be FDA and European regulatory approval for infant milk, which is a couple of years away. Gaining regulatory certification will give Else the market opportunity of being the only plant-based, non-dairy, non-soy infant food equal in nutrition to mother's milk. I see Else reaching $1 billion in sales within 5 years.

Where improvements are needed

I have a one-year-old granddaughter. I asked her mom if she had heard of Else and had tried it. She said she had not heard of Else and would ask her pediatrician. It turned out the pediatrician had never heard of Else. I spoke to pediatricians myself, and they were also unfamiliar with Else. Still, when they reviewed the information on the Else website, they found the product appealing and hope that Else reaches out to them with more information. Where I see the problem is that many parents will ask for their doctor's advice on their child's nutrition. Without reaching out to these doctors, Else is missing opportunities.

In all fairness to Else, it needed to get the product distributed and available to purchase as a priority, and they've done a marvelous job in this regard. Clinical studies supporting Else's nutritional benefits are critical in winning over pediatricians. Else has probably been waiting for the results of these studies to become public before reaching out to doctors. The clinical trial results are expected soon, and Else has included creating an information campaign for health care professionals in their recent company outlook.

I suggested to Else management that they also reach out to schools. We have an obesity problem in our country. Else offers an alternative to cow's milk, but it can be a substitute for juice. Else has a much lower sugar content than milk, juice, or competing products.

Many plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy shakes have hit the marketplace, such as Orgain and PediaGain. Else contains less sugar than these other products, but Else also contains only whole food ingredients while competitors use chemical derivatives, according to Else management. Else needs to differentiate its products from the competition better.

Risks

The company does not have much commercial history, and management lacks experience in global scaling.

Capital raises are likely to be necessary over the next two years, diluting earnings.

The company is dependent on third parties for production, packaging, and distribution.

This start-up company presents a greater risk than an established company, as most start-ups fail.

Conclusion

Else has been very successful in establishing an online and a national retail presence. The company has a short history, but it is growing revenues at an over 100% rate. Continued development of its business plan includes introducing new products and expanding into new territories, which will accelerate the growth rate. Despite the early success of the commercial roll-out, the stock price has been in decline and presents an investment opportunity for those that see the potential for Else's continued growth.