Investment Thesis

In a note last week I discussed Tilray (TLRY), a $7.7bn market cap Canadian cultivator, producer, and distributor of cannabis and cannabis-related products.

Tilray is one of around 10 listed cannabis producers, and the largest by revenue generated, with an estimated $842m earned over the past 12-month period to May '21, and second-largest by market cap - only Canopy Growth Corporation's (CGC) is larger, at $11.1bn.

After reviewing the key factors underpinning the global cannabis industry - regulatory matters, cannabis-based medicines, cannabis-derived products, manufacturing, financials, target markets, and competition, my view was that investors looking to gain exposure to the cannabis industry should be looking at either the top 2 or 3 growers by market valuation - as these companies have dominant market share in their domestic market, and are best positioned to capitalize if and when regulatory changes happen and new international markets begin to open up - or the 2 or 3 smallest, youngest, and most agile companies, as these companies may have learned the most from the experiences of older rivals, and will be most able to adapt to changing market trends.

As such, today I am profiling Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR), which is a very different company to Tilray, although it has the same long-term objectives - to become a globally leading cannabis distributor with a global presence.

Clever Leaves - Company Overview & Recent Performance

Unlike Tilray, which earned ~$842m of revenues over the past 12 months, Clever - which has a market cap of just $284m, and a share count of 24.9m (compared to Tilray's 446m shares) - earned just $12.1m of revenues in FY20, and $3.5m in Q121.

Clever Leaves earnings from cannabinoid products in Q121. Source: company Q121 10Q submission.

As we can see above, only $663k of that revenue was earned from dry flower harvested - a substantial increase in 2020, when revenues were only $242k, whilst cost to produce 1 gram of flower decreased from $0.15 to $0.13, and revenue per gram sold also increased, to $0.27.

Also unlike Tilray, Clever Leaves is neither headquartered in Canada nor growing and producing cannabis in Canada. Whilst Tilray was founded shortly after cannabis was legalized by the Canadian government, on its invitation, and has a 17% share of the retail, adult-use cannabis market in Canada, Clever Leaves is headquartered in New York, and manufactures its product in either Colombia or Portugal.

Clever Leaves utilized a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") in order to become listed on the Nasdaq, completing the acquisition of Schulze Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation and Clever Leaves International in a $205m deal in December 2020, which left the company with a funding war chest of $80m.

SPAC acquisitions have become a well-trodden route to listed status and the ability to raise funds for cannabis companies - data suggests that cannabis SPACs have raised ~$2.2bn between Q319 and Q220.

There are broadly 2 types of cannabis companies - Canadian Licensed Producers ("LPs"), like Tilray, and US Multi-State Operators ("MSOs"), but Clever Leaves is attempting to define a third way - which it is calling Multi-National Operation ("MNO").

Clever Leaves' focus is B2B cultivation and extraction, not confined to a single geography, helping the company avoid the 280E tax code introduced during the Reagan administration, which denies the right to any business owners selling Schedule I and/or II controlled substances to deduct any business expenses related to their illegal businesses.

Although cannabis has been legalized in many US states, and is also used for medicinal purposes, marijuana is still classified as an illegal substance at the federal level, and therefore any business that grows and transports cannabis is still classed as trafficking illegal substances.

Clever Leaves produces its cannabis in 2 locations - Colombia and Portugal, which both have optimal climates for growing, and in Colombia in particular, cheaper labor, and the ability to grow at high altitude, which is an effective form of pest control.

As such, Clever Leaves believes that its cost per gram of flower produced of ~$0.13 - $0.14 is substantially cheaper than key rivals such as Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Tilray, and Sundial Growers (SNDL), who pay an average of ~$2.07 per gram of flower owing to the higher costs of labor in Canada, and a less favorable climate. Clever's estimated capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $14 per square foot of cultivation space is also substantially lower than what rivals pay in Canada - $200 - its management believes.

Like Tilray, Clever Leaves also has a non-cannabis product side-line. Its Herbal Brands business is a family-run, nutraceutical company based in Arizona, which distributes products to >10,000 retail locations in the US, including CVS Health (CVS) and Rite Aid (RAD) Pharmacies, and Walgreens (WBA) stores, and via online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN).

Herbal Brands accounted for ~$2.44m of Clever Leaves $3m of revenue in Q121, and besides providing a valuable source of income, the business also provides a sales infrastructure within the US that Clever Leaves could leverage as an entry point into the US market, should cannabis become federally legal in the country.

Medical Grade Manufacturing in Colombia and Portugal

In the short-to-medium term, however, Clever Leaves' business model is not focused on exploiting the US market, rather on the production of low-cost, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis through its Portugal and Colombia operations.

Medical-grade marijuana is a market for the here and now, and Clever Leaves' primary focus for its operations in Portugal and Colombia is to ramp up production, and distribution, via its network of partners.

Clever is already Latin America's largest licensed producer of medical cannabis and hemp, and its ~1.8m square foot of cultivation footprint is only bettered in any region by Tilray's ~2.7m square foot, and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Trulieve's (OTCQX:TCNNF) ~2m sq. ft.

The product manufactured in Colombia is EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Processes) certified and GACP (good agricultural and collection practices) certified. Only a handful of cannabis companies have EU-GMP certification, and only 3 - Tilray, Aurora, and Clever Leaves - are "vertically integrated botanical extractors", as Clever Leaves management terms it, meaning that they control every stage of their manufacturing and supply chain.

Clever Leaves is also working on "Project Apollo" - developing a 73m square meter outdoor cultivation site in Colombia, which would allow the company to manage 700 hectares of cultivation space - more than 5x the area of the biggest Canadian LPs combined - and has buy-in from the Colombian authorities.

In Portugal, operations are currently on a smaller scale - Clever Leaves has ~110,000 sq. ft. of actively producing greenhouses which management hopes to expand by another ~150,000 sq. ft. The company has its licenses for cultivation, import, and export in the territory, and is targeting up to 9m sq. ft. of agricultural land for expansion.

Markets and Strategy

Clever Leaves lists Europe and Brazil as its primary targets in the near term, with Canada and the US longer-term goals, subject to regulatory changes in the US. EU-GMP is required in both regions, and although there are ~50 licensed cultivators in Europe, Clever Leaves currently has the Brazilian market to itself.

Germany - where management estimates the average price per gram of cannabis flower at retail is ~$22, as opposed to ~$9.3 elsewhere in Europe - is seen by management as the key "gateway" territory in Europe. Germany's medical cannabis market is the largest in Europe, with $260m of sales in FY20, estimated to grow >$8bn by 2028, according to research, and based on a growing patient penetration, from 1 patient per 1,000 people at present, to 13 per 1,000 - the current level of penetration in the US.

Clever Leaves has developed relationships with a number of import partners such as Cansativa, in which it holds a 14% stake and has a seat on the board, Ethypharma, Paesel + Lorei, and its own fully owned subsidiary Clever Leaves GMBH, which is pursuing a license for Europe via its Iqanna pharmaceutical brand.

In Brazil, the health authority ANVISA has approved the importation of medical cannabis, whilst prohibiting domestic cultivation, providing an attractive market opportunity for Clever Leaves - management estimates the addressable market in the 210m population country could rise to >3m people.

Besides Europe and Latin America, which management expects to provide ~39% and 24% of its FY21 pipeline by region, Oceania/Asia and the rest of the world are expected to contribute 18% and 19%. As of Q121, Clever Leaves had exported cannabis products to >15 countries across 5 continents. Israel is another market of potential importance, although somewhat uncertain owing to regulatory and political issues, alongside Australia - another near-term focus.

Clever Leaves' forecast for FY21 sales - announced with its Q121 earnings release - is for revenues of between $17m and $20m, with a gross margin of ~61%, and adjusted EBITDA of -$24 to -$26m. Management expects ~63% of that revenue to come from its Herbal Brands business, however, with 10% coming from flower extracts, 13% from branded cannabinoid products, and 14% from the flower.

Clever Leaves Valuation

The question of how much investors ought to be paying per share for Clever Leaves stock is difficult to answer given the market dynamics at play.

In its Q121 earnings presentation, Clever Leaves has mapped out a trajectory that sees the company aiming to earn ~$500m of revenue long-term - claiming ~1% of the projected global legal cannabis market by 2024 (GrandView research estimates a size of $70.6bn by 2028) - and EBITDA of ~$200m, based on a gross margin of 70%.

If the company were to achieve that kind of top-line growth within the next 6 years, say - which it's worth noting would require a CAGR sales growth of nearly ~100% - where would the revenue come from?

The medicinal cannabis market in Germany is forecast to reach ~$1.3bn (according to estimates provided by Tilray, which is also active in Germany) and factoring in growing medicinal markets in Europe such as the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland, the addressable market could exceed $3bn before the end of the decade (again based on Tilray forecasting).

Latin America could provide a medicinal market of a similar size, and although Clever Leaves is unlikely to be the sole operator in that market for much longer, it can establish a footprint and its first-mover advantage may allow the company to develop a commanding presence in the region. Mexico is another interesting opportunity, with the country having passed a bill to legalize cannabis last year, although the terms of the bill are complex and restrictive.

Throw in Asia as well, and before we even contemplate legalization for recreational use, the $500m target does not look too far out of reach. $500m of revenues works out at revenue per share (based on current 25m share count) of >$20, and a price to sales ratio of 0.5x, and forward P/E - based on free cash flow of ~$150m in FY26 - of 1.7x.

That suggests that Clever Leaves' share price has tremendous upside to realize - plugging those kinds of figures into a standard discounted cash flow model implies a present-day firm value ~$850m (6x future earnings) and share price target of >$30, but we should also consider that the funds required to deliver on these targets may necessitate further fundraising activities, increasing the overall share count.

If I double the share count for argument's sake, and assume CAPEX of $50m per annum, then my share price targets fall to ~$16, which I do think would be a fair price at which to acquire Clever Leaves stock - and represents a 47% premium to current price.

Before getting too excited about the opportunity, however, we should consider some risks.

Risk to consider before investing in Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves has made some admirable progress in the space of time since the company became a listed entity, detailed by management below.

Clever Leaves key milestones achieved as of Q121. Source: company Q121 earnings presentation.

There is no getting away from the fact that Clever Leaves is a $3m per quarter revenue-generating company, however, that made a net loss of $36.6m in FY20, and $7.7m in Q121.

Management has done well to deliver a fully functioning growing site in Colombia that is already distributing to 15 countries, but meaningful revenue generation - not to mention profitability - is still a long way off.

In the time it takes the company to ramp up production, partner with the necessary distributors, overcome regulatory obstacles, and optimize its product portfolio for each territory - high-grade pharmaceutical quality THC for the German market, cannabis oil for sale in the US, recreational marijuana for the Canadian market, etc., any number of companies may be able to mimic what the company has achieved to date.

New market entrants may be able to raise substantially more than Clever Leaves via direct listings, if regulatory pressures in the US ease, for example - if the US were to legalize cannabis, all of Clever Leaves' painstaking preparation may ultimately count for nothing.

It's also early stage in the medicinal markets too - again, Clever Leaves management has done well to achieve what it has so far, but what if, for example, Brazil changes its laws around domestic production, or the Portuguese government decides to favor "home-grown" cannabis producers over US firms, or if there is a backlash against using cannabis in a medical setting owing to unsuccessful clinical trials? Clever Leaves also appears unable to fully target the medicinal market in the US, due to import regulations I believe, which is another obstacle to growth.

Lastly, when considering investing in Clever Leaves, a lot of the information provided by the company must be taken on trust, when in truth it's pretty difficult to know what operating conditions are like in Colombia, or Portugal, and what the regulatory landscape really looks like in Germany, or France, or Australia, etc.

If you look purely at the current sales data and revenues per share (based on $2.5m of revenues from cannabis and $12.1m total revenue) of ~$0.5, and expected revenue uplift of just ~$6m in FY21 (admittedly, the growth rate would be 53%, which sounds more impressive), Clever Leaves may look more like an underperforming retail business, facing far more hurdles and obstacles to growth than companies whose products are legal.

As I suggested in my note on Tilray, the legal cannabis market is not only untested and unproven, it can feel a little like the Wild West, with participants outlawed from doing business in their countries of origin, or their desired territories, unable to raise funds in the usual way, unloved, and pushed to the margins and boundaries, where it is hard to argue they retain much relevance.

Conclusion

Nevertheless, I still find it hard to argue against much of the progress that Clever Leaves has made to date, under its entrepreneurial CEO, Kyle Detwiler - an ex KKR and Blackstone investment banker.

By staying out of Canada and pushing early into territories like Colombia and Portugal, the first-mover advantage Clever Leaves has established could be all-important.

Detwiler's experience of M&A and fundraising and relations with governments overseas may allow Clever Leaves to grow both organically and by acquisition - remember, it's not important to most people who own the farms that produce cannabis products, but it is to Detwiler and his team, which has arguably made a lot more progress than most, and to Clever Leaves shareholders.

Although the wise move in relation to the cannabis industry for investors to make may be to sit on the sidelines for the time being, because despite vocal and growing support for the legalization of cannabis, most governments are not making the desired moves towards legalization that cannabis growers desire, to do so is to also to miss out on gaining exposure to a potentially explosive market at a reasonable valuation.

There are many ifs, buts, and maybes to consider when reviewing Clever Leaves' business model and strategy for growth, but it's hard not to be impressed by a management team that has successfully listed, raised substantial funding - there is still $69m of cash in reserve as of Q121 - established manufacturing facilities in 2 key territories in Colombia and Portugal, pushed into markets such as Germany, Israel, and Australia, and, in the US, has, potentially, the biggest market of all on its doorstep.

In the cannabis growth market, investors have little choice but to take the publicly available information provided and incremental progress reported on trust, and in that respect, Clever Leaves makes a case for investment based on management achieving more, in a shorter space of time, than many of its rivals, without becoming expensive to own.