Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 29-July 12, 2021

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series summarizes upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. We cover ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. To receive the next dividend, be sure to buy a stock before its ex-dividend date! If you buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date, the seller will receive the next dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (25.Jun) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 06/29 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 06/28) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 5 $15.09 8.75% 5.5% 0.33 07/15 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 10 $15.31 4.46% 10.0% 0.171 07/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 11 $184.67 2.43% 6.7% 1.12 07/15 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 10 $213.94 2.97% 4.5% 1.59 07/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 28 $64.77 2.10% 13.6% 0.34 07/15 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 41 $33.18 3.38% 10.8% 0.28 07/15 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 11 $133.75 3.80% 20.9% 1.27 07/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 11 $135.22 2.46% 3.9% 0.83 07/16 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7 $23.91 4.43% 9.3% 0.265 07/15 CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7 $21.58 3.34% 20.1% 0.18 07/15 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10 $183.39 0.33% 17.3% 0.15 08/02 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $35.31 3.17% 5.4% 0.28 07/15 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 9 $78.85 1.83% 13.8% 0.36 07/23 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10 $166.92 1.89% 5.7% 0.79 07/15 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 14 $87.55 0.24% 5.8% 0.053 07/31 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 27 $307.35 2.72% 7.1% 2.09 07/15 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 6 $28.08 4.52% 23.0% 0.318 07/15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10 $39.50 2.73% 15.8% 0.27 07/15 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 9 $53.43 2.02% 12.3% 0.27 07/19 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 6 $173.73 0.42% 10.6% 0.183 07/07 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10 $441.71 0.63% 17.3% 0.7 07/30 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7 $22.35 1.43% 57.0% 0.08 07/31 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 58 $222.93 2.05% 16.0% 1.14 07/15 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $20.67 4.26% 12.0% 0.22 07/08 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 26 $132.16 1.54% 10.4% 0.51 07/15 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 12 $331.01 1.11% 16.4% 0.92 07/15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 8 $63.18 1.99% 13.3% 0.315 07/14 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 5 $36.89 5.58% 0.0% 0.515 07/15 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 51 $53.87 3.38% 2.4% 0.455 07/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $69.95 2.97% 5.4% 0.52 08/02 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 48 $96.69 1.68% 1.6% 0.405 08/11 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 8 $59.20 1.62% 11.0% 0.24 07/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10 $82.50 4.41% 6.3% 0.304 07/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $38.15 3.80% 1.0% 0.121 07/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 11 $60.24 1.73% 12.8% 0.26 07/16 Stantec Inc. (STN) 6 $45.07 1.16% 8.1% 0.165 07/15 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 7 $35.53 4.05% 6.2% 0.36 07/15 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 5 $175.12 1.90% 4.3% 0.83 07/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 28 $263.00 0.96% 10.7% 0.63 07/30 TFI International Inc. (TFII) 6 $92.17 1.00% 10.2% 0.23 07/15 TowneBank (TOWN) 10 $31.79 2.52% 8.5% 0.2 07/09 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 11 $66.18 1.75% 6.3% 0.29 07/14 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 6 $51.24 5.38% 9.3% 0.87 07/30 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10 $57.85 2.90% 10.5% 0.42 07/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 24 $77.53 5.42% 1.7% 1.05 07/15 The York Water Company (YORW) 24 $46.39 1.62% 3.8% 0.188 07/15 Ex-Div Date: 06/30 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 06/29) ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 54 $45.02 1.69% 14.0% 0.19 08/02 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 39 $288.54 2.08% 10.9% 1.5 08/09 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 26 $57.28 3.43% 4.7% 0.491 07/15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12 $47.68 2.85% 12.6% 0.34 07/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $81.12 1.38% 4.5% 0.28 07/15 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 12 $16.40 3.41% 8.1% 0.14 07/15 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 17 $142.77 0.13% 15.8% 0.09 07/15 HEICO Corporation (HEI.A) 18 $128.27 0.14% 15.8% 0.09 07/15 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 9 $28.01 4.57% 6.2% 0.32 07/09 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 11 $90.80 2.82% 7.6% 0.64 07/26 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $68.13 4.15% 4.0% 0.236 07/15 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 20 $112.40 1.07% 9.9% 0.3 07/16 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 9 $132.06 1.18% 14.9% 0.39 07/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 18 $108.80 1.56% 7.3% 0.425 07/15 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7 $69.00 1.16% 44.3% 0.2 07/09 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 8 $110.09 0.91% 19.1% 0.25 07/22 State Street Corporation (STT) 10 $83.23 2.50% 8.9% 0.52 07/12 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 11 $51.97 4.00% 8.4% 0.52 07/09 Ex-Div Date: 07/01 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/30) Acme United Corporation (ACU) 17 $43.97 1.18% 10.3% 0.13 07/23 American Express Company (AXP) 9 $169.45 1.02% 19.8% 0.43 08/10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 15 $66.74 2.94% 4.5% 0.49 08/02 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 30 $189.81 2.51% 9.8% 1.19 08/06 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 16 $98.02 0.81% 6.6% 0.198 07/30 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 11 $17.81 2.92% 25.6% 0.13 07/16 Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) 7 $19.87 2.82% 4.5% 0.14 07/16 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 17 $132.16 1.00% 5.5% 0.33 07/16 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 51 $77.04 2.44% 13.0% 0.47 07/23 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 13 $111.56 1.47% 7.1% 0.41 07/16 Ex-Div Date: 07/02 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 07/01) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10 $147.28 0.53% 12.0% 0.194 07/28 Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 12 $21.00 3.24% 7.9% 0.17 07/30 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 11 $53.06 2.79% 18.0% 0.37 07/28 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7 $211.91 0.79% 5.0% 0.42 07/20 Edison International (EIX) 18 $57.00 4.65% 7.7% 0.663 07/31 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 31 $193.76 2.14% 7.2% 1.035 07/20 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) 6 $24.83 2.42% 14.1% 0.15 07/16 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10 $154.05 2.34% 15.9% 0.9 07/31 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) 28 $58.79 2.35% -2.9% 0.345 07/21 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.B) 22 $57.75 2.39% -2.9% 0.345 07/21 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) 7 $19.98 3.20% 29.2% 0.16 07/20 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 8 $74.97 0.75% 2.1% 0.14 07/19 Ex-Div Date: 07/05 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 07/02) The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 6 $65.80 4.37% 4.9% 0.9 07/28 Ex-Div Date: 07/06 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 07/05) Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 14 $56.42 1.77% 13.0% 0.25 07/28 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 11 $129.63 1.91% 8.1% 0.62 07/21 Sempra Energy (SRE) 17 $137.47 3.20% 8.2% 1.1 07/15 Ex-Div Date: 07/07 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 07/06) The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 25 $20.95 3.63% 7.3% 0.19 07/16 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 9 $29.21 4.38% 7.2% 0.32 07/19 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 28 $466.07 0.48% 14.9% 0.563 07/23 Ex-Div Date: 07/08 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 07/07) Brady Corporation (BRC) 36 $58.01 1.52% 1.7% 0.22 07/30 Culp, Inc. (CULP) 9 $16.03 2.74% 10.3% 0.11 07/16 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 11 $33.40 1.44% 7.5% 0.12 07/21 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 10 $379.61 0.46% 19.6% 0.44 08/09 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10 $249.92 0.50% 9.0% 0.315 07/30 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 8 $82.44 2.43% 22.2% 0.5 07/28 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 6 $7.19 2.78% 28.9% 0.05 07/22 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 6 $71.30 3.53% 8.7% 0.79 07/31 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 17 $56.38 4.45% 2.2% 0.628 08/02 Ex-Div Date: 07/09 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 07/08) Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 55 $47.76 2.05% 12.6% 0.245 08/16 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10 $486.09 0.49% 15.3% 0.59 07/19 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 12 $65.58 2.56% 13.8% 0.42 08/02 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 16 $34.38 4.68% 8.5% 0.403 07/30 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 12 $49.86 2.91% 5.4% 0.363 08/02 Universal Corporation (UVV) 50 $56.08 5.56% 8.0% 0.78 08/02

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system is simple yet elegant and effective. It assigns 0-5 points to each of five quality indicators for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

Below, we present Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates that have quality scores above 23. The table includes an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value) and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.

I own all of these stocks.

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Most of these stocks are trading at premium valuations above their fair value range. One stock, BMY, is trading at a discounted valuation below its fair value range. The remaining stock, CMCSA, is trading at fair value.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TTR that exceeds the 3-year TTR in green (indicating stronger recent performance). All the stocks have TTRs that indicate a stronger recent performance, but only five stocks have 3-year TTRs above 10%!

We also color code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher. Only CSCO offers a 5-year DGR greater than 10% and a yield above 2.5%.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

Let's consider Dividend Contender Mastercard Incorporated (MA) this week.

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

MA is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields only 0.46% at $379.61 per share but has a spectacular 5-year DGR of 19.6%.

Over the past 10 years, MA has easily outperformed the S&P 500, returning 1,361% versus the S&P 500's 308%, a margin of 4.42-to-1:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

MA's outperformance over the past 20 years is even more spectacular, with total returns of 8,748% versus 414% of the S&P 500. That's a margin of 21.13-to-1!

Here is a chart showing MA's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

We love seeing dividend growth charts like this one! MA is growing its dividend consistently at a rate of more than 20%!

MA's earnings growth history is steadily increasing, though last year, its earnings dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy. Earnings estimates for FY 2021 and 2022 look great, though!

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

At 26%, MA's earnings dividend payout ratio is "very low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

With that payout ratio, MA has ample room to continue increasing its dividend at a healthy rate!

Let's now look at MA's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($1.76) by the stock's 5-year average yield (0.58%). That would result in a fair value [FV] estimate of $303 based on MA's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $292, Finbox.com's FV is $293, Simply Wall St's FV is $307, and Morningstar's FV is $320,

My own fair value estimate of MA is $351.

Conclusion: MA is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a premium valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay a premium price of up to 5% above fair value. So I'm willing to buy MA for up to $368 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $316 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending MA or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.