Annual Reserve Revisions Part IV: Shale Producers

By George Kaplan

EIA Liquids Reserve Estimates

This follows on from Part I, which looked at EIA reserves and revision estimates for US as a whole and the GoM and concentrates on the onshore tight oil and (below) gas-producing regions.

The EIA issues revision data by whole states or state districts rather than by basin, so some of the reserves and production, but a small proportion, will be from conventional reservoirs. It does give total reserves for each shale basin but not the changes, and I didn’t go to the trouble of pro-rating everything against that. Its data only goes through 2019; the 2020 update will be out in December or January.

The regions for each basin used are Permian – Texas Districts 7C, 8, and 8A and East New Mexico; Bakken – North Dakota and Montana; Eagle Ford – Texas Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4 Onshore; Niobara – Colorado; Marcellus – Pennsylvania and West Virginia; Utica – Ohio; Haynesville – Louisiana South Onshore and Texas District 6; Barnett – Texas Districts 5, 7B, and 9; Woodford – Oklahoma; Fayetteville – Arkansas.

Remaining reserves are for crude, condensate, and NGL, which is easier to include here given the way EIA presents its data. Totalled for all the basins, these may have peaked in 2019, they were levelling off from 2018, and will certainly fall significantly in 2020.

Production was aggressively increasing in 2019, coming mainly from the Permian, but will fall in 2020, and given shale dynamics, a concurrent peak with reserves is not unlikely.

Cumulative adjustments and revisions turned negative in 2019 and I expect will show a major decline for 2020, which may well not be fully recovered even if prices rise significantly. To me, this indicates that estimates for recovery factors were overestimated originally and are gradually being corrected. There are very few successful wild cats now so the discoveries are all extensions of fields or accounting features in which they are booked as FIDs are made (EIA does not backdate to the original field discovery date). Thus, the healthy reserve replacement ratio (R-R) of above 200% is probably an artefact of past discoveries from the early days of a particular basin and will look far worse against backdated reserve numbers.

I don’t understand how there can be overall gains through net purchases versus sales but it is probably something to do with how EIA collects the data and reflecting overall sales from small and private companies to the larger players.

The non-producing reserves, mostly undeveloped areas, have been constant since 2017 so their ratio of the total has been falling, which implies that companies are now having to draw from net inventory of new locations rather than finding attractive new sites.

EIA Natural Gas Reserve Revisions

The natural gas shale dynamics seem to precede liquid basins by one or two years, so there’s more likelihood that we are past a global peak there.

The negative cumulative revisions and adjustments started earlier and are so far more pronounced for natural gas than for liquids. Undeveloped reserves seem to have started declining rather than just plateauing.

EIA Combined Reserves

A significant and growing proportion of the production is NGLs. It will be interesting to see how this proceeds as decline and depletion set in. In conventional fields, gas gets progressively heavier (i.e. containing more NGLs) as pressures fall below bubble point or a gas cap is blown down, similarly from the start for gas-condensate fields. I’d imagine there are similar effects in shale fields, maybe more so given that pressures decline from the start of production that the pore restrictions allow gas flow in preference to the oil and that it now appears that wells can significantly affect the pressures in neighbouring drainage zones.

The 2020 column is an estimate of the coming EIA data based on pro-rationing the numbers from companies that have the largest proportions of their reserves and production from shale basins as described in the following section.

Shale Company Reserve Revisions

The companies chosen as represented are those with large shale reserves and production, but also a majority of their holdings as shale (all a bit subjective but it does exclude the majors and super-majors and includes most of the familiar shale cheerleaders).

These companies only represent about a quarter to a third of total reserves and production, and they have been closer to plateauing rather than the rapid expansion shown by the overall shale basins, which would suggest that the majors and larger independents have been particularly aggressive.

This group of companies has been selling off some assets overall but the most noticeable change is how the revisions and adjustments have been consistently negative, even in years with large oil price increases. From 2006, these adjustments have been about 25% of discoveries in the same period, suggesting that the original estimates for recovery factors were too optimistic, and there is no reason to think they are not still.

The net revisions and adjustments have been growing negatively since production really took off around 2010/2011, some of the big drops last year will be recovered as prices rise but I doubt all and the companies could well use the opportunity to paper over their previous sins of overestimation. I don’t think it's surprising that the corrections are so much more for these companies than for all the shale producers including the large IOCs that tend to have a bit more of a spotlight on them.

The organic replacement ratio has trended down to about breakeven and the spread among companies has narrowed – something can probably be read into that.

The average R/P ratio has been steadily dropping, all companies have seen similar falls but the spread among actual values has not seen much compression, which probably reflects the individual company’s philosophy or strategy.

Occidental and Anadarko

These are (or were before then purchase/merger) two of the largest of the shale players. The figures below just seem to reinforce what a disastrous trade this was for Occidental (OXY). I think it is probably on its last legs and knows it. R/P ratios at six years and continuously declining, a replacement ratio consistently below 100%, steadily declining remaining reserves, and net acquisitions moving negative to try and repay debt all point in one direction only.

I have been reading ‘A More Contested World: Global Trends 2040’ by The National Intelligence Council; slowly as there’s a lot in it but also a lot missing. No mention of specific resource limits, no discussion of GM, just general ‘technology’ concerns concentrating on AI, and of course, god forbid any mention of overpopulation. It is very US-centric – in the good scenarios the world gets to a better place only through US leadership – and humanist focused with no consideration of the rights of the earth in general, only the perpetuation of our civilisation, and to that end, all future scenarios are some variant of technology-led, growth-obsessed, centralised BAU (maybe not with full globalism but still based around hegemonic power structures at some level). It’s a view from mainstream economists and politicians carrying all the normal drawbacks that those words imply: i.e. bad things happen when the world doesn’t do as it’s told to do by us, and if you don’t agree with us about what constitutes ‘bad’, then you’re wrong about that too.

I think similar studies from more global or European NGOs and governmental departments (both from individual countries or the EU) tend to be more objective and those from the militaries (from anywhere in the west) tend to be more honestly subjective. See for example: The Adaptation Committee’s Independent Assessment of UK Climate Risk, Decoupling debunked – Evidence and arguments against green growth as a sole strategy for sustainability; Reinforcing Environmental Dimensions of European Foreign and Security Policy; Arctic Climate Change Update 2021: Key Trends And Impacts; Our Future on Earth; and The State of the Global Climate 2020 or, for military sources: Implications of Climate Change for the U.S. Army; NATO is responding to new challenges posed by climate change; Ministry of Defence Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach; and Armed Forces, Capabilities and Technologies in the 21st Century Environmental Dimensions of Security.

The rising wealth gap and other inequality issues are a common theme in these global risk studies. However, theories in some recent studies have proposed that it is not inequality itself that is the problem so much as a prolonged sense of precarity (a new word to me and, apparently, to MS spellchecker, but it is essentially identical to precariousness) of the non-elites that accompanies it.

This makes sense from an evolutionary standpoint, as parents desire a stable and resource-abundant household in which their children can be expected to reach a reproductive age. This might be expected to come more from the female side, as they are tied to their offspring more than males, who are free to spread their sperm and move on. I have read reports, possibly anecdotal only, that it will invariably be the woman that will be the party insisting on buying the largest house that can be attained, whether affordable or not. I’m all for gender equality and women’s rights but some things are innate and equal rights do not mean equal hormones, ambitions, impulses, and behaviours. From this viewpoint, therefore, solving the wealth inequality issue is actually anathema to population reduction. For example, the already low birth rate in Italy had a further step down caused by the increased precarity due to the economic impact of Covid-19, the government has responded by offering direct incentives for having children. The apparent short-term aims are in direct opposition to the what is best long term, this is called a dilemma rather than a problem.

The US seems to be especially vulnerable to issues caused by lack of precarity as it has such a poor welfare system, previously relying on infinite growth to smooth things over or a, now failing, religious faith to keep things in order; prolonged economic and political success that has led to a sense of entitlement and self-belief in the American way, a history of putting personal liberty above all else, which embraces competition rather than co-operation; and a world-beating phobia of death well beyond when reproductive age has passed.

The neologism for the growing proportion of people affected by precarity is the precariat. The always-readable Tim Watkins has a new post that touches on some of these issues, with a particular eye on the possibility (or not) of significant inflationary issues (The Everything Death Spiral).

The gig economy, middle-class collapse, MAGA, BLM (and the police actions that prompted its rise), cancel culture, (UN) reality TV’s attraction, FOMO, the increase in low-level strife, self-harming, online pornography addiction, the Oxycodone/Fentanyl epidemic, etc. are all manifestations and/or causes of that precarity. Civil wars and major revolts (and almost any that succeed in their aims) tend to happen only when there is intra-elite infighting rather than uprisings from below. The most likely catalyst for that at the moment is Trump, which may be a good sign given his ineffectualness, ineptitude, and general repulsive lack of charisma; anyone even a bit more like a real human being could cause serious ructions.

