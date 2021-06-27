The ECB Makes Slow Progress Towards A New Monetary Policy Framework

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Allegedly, good things come to those who wait, but, better things come to those who work for it. In this regard, ECB President Christine Lagarde is a patient grafter.

Out of sync, or on a different planet?

As the Fed signaled that a slow, but nevertheless surprising, taper process will now evolve, over the next two years, the ECB was headed into a mountain retreat that was expected to yield a change in its monetary policy framework. As usual, therefore, the ECB appeared to be out of sync with current developed market central banking events. These current events are at peak pandemic response, which is quickly becoming a taper. Current events, therefore, vitiate against Christine Lagarde’s desire for a monetary policy framework which has an innate bias towards the easy side of neutral settings.

Lagarde’s innate bias, clearly, embraces a French school of thought. The Bank of France’s Council of Economic Advisers quite openly supports the application of Helicopter Money to shake the Eurozone out of its disinflationary torpor. Whilst this extreme view has been suppressed by Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, it is reasonable to assume that a bias towards easy money is more of a consensus in French economic policymaking circles.

(Source and caption by the Author)

It may be, however, not so much the case that the ECB is out of sync with its global peers, but, rather that it is trying to plot a completely different course based on the unique political and economic conditions in the Eurozone. The Eurozone aspires to a Federal Republic status, which would put it on par with America. Achieving this status, however, involves some idiosyncratic behavior. As noted, in the last report, the Eurozone intends to transcend its global partners by adopting a strategy that is based on Mercantilism and Modern Monetary Finance. This strategy will be framed in a broad commitment to Climate Change goals, which support the mercantilist and investment theses. These Climate Change goals may ultimately be seen by some as inherently protectionist in nature.

It may also be the case that, like the architects of the Eurozone project, Christine Lagarde is playing the long game. In this long game, economic and political events are turning swiftly in favor of her endgame. More on this ending later. For now, it serves to examine the current events which may culminate in this endgame.

Obstacles or speed bumps?

Clearly worried by the Fed’s signals, the animated ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane swiftly interjected in order to break free of the US central bank’s Taper tractor beam. His interjection sounded a tad irritated, and he appeared to be a tad irritable when pressed for details about when and what the ECB’s Strategic Review would reveal. Lane was giving nothing away on either score. He did, however, make it clear that the July and even the September Governing Council meetings are still too early for a conclusive outcome from the review process.

Lane has opined that the ECB may not have enough data points, even by September, to conclusively decide to reverse its ultra-loose monetary policy stance. What Lane is saying is that the rebasing effect which has made inflation look stronger, in the Eurozone, this year, will not have reversed by the Autumn to make it look weaker.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Lane needn’t worry, because Mr. Market has taken a very positive view of the Fed’s latest normalization signal, and a very proactive approach to discounting it. Bullish Yield Curve Flatteners are the order of the day, which dovetail nicely with the old transient inflation narrative beloved by the Fed and the ECB. Consequently, there is little pressure on the ECB to follow the Fed. If it is fully understood that the Fed is only considering rate hikes in 2023, then there is, in fact, no pressure on the ECB at all.

Before the Strategic Review Taunus retreat, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos would only commit to saying that monetary policy normalization, when it occurs, should be a gradual process.

“Favourable Financing Conditions”: If you can’t pay yourself, who can you pay?

The Fed’s Taper signal has got the doyens of Eurozone private equity’s attention. These players are rushing, to avail themselves of the ECB’s “favorable financing conditions”, in order, to pay themselves dividends rather than for Capex or wages. “Favourable financing conditions” have also prompted speculators, at the weakest end of the Eurozone credit spectrum, to give up on buying credit protection.

When the ECB policymaking elite was strategizing, during their Taunus retreat, they should also have factored in the anecdotal evidence, from the investors/speculators to their monetary policy framework deliberations. It would be remiss to adopt a monetary policy that simply transfers wealth to shareholders/speculators without stimulating real economic growth. Not only would this transfer be misappropriation, but it could also become an economic headwind. “Favourable financing conditions” were never envisaged as an economic headwind, but that does not mean that they could never become one.

The Bundesbank has an interesting take on the unintended consequences of “favorable financing conditions”. In a recent, timely, report the German central bank used the broad heading of “Zombie Lending” to refer to the behavior of these kinds of carpetbaggers. The Bundesbank railed against the impact of such lending in Germany because it is proliferating “Contagious Zombies”. Presumably, the Bundesbank will have a similar, or worse, opinion of similar activities in other Eurozone countries.

Where the Bundesbank is a monetary policy glass-half-full type of central bank, the Irish central bank is still half-empty and very thirsty. Interestingly, the two diverge for the same reason. The Irish central bank sees the “Contagious Zombies” as an indicator of economic weakness, and hence the need for continued emergency support. When perceptions of the same thing, amongst policymakers, are so diverse the potential for consensus is clearly weakened. It may be that going forward, Christine Lagarde will have to be less consensual and less accountable, like Mario Draghi, when making policymaking decisions.

Two-Speed Europe risk rides again …

On the German fiscal side, Armin Laschet, the frontrunner to replace the outgoing Chancellor Merkel, has been vociferously campaigning for a return to balanced budgets as the pandemic dissipates. This embrace of fiscal prudence will, however, be delayed in Germany; as it is rumored that the 2022 net borrowing will be 22% higher than the current one. All Laschet’s alleged fiscal discipline seems to be at odds with Angela Merkel’s valedictorian remarks that “gigantic” spending will be needed in Germany for years to come.

Laschet’s fiscal prescription has been swiftly countered by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Le Maire is adamant that French taxes will not be raised to pay down pandemic-accrued debts. In true Keynesian style, he wishes to avoid choking off any potential multiplier effect that may occur. Le Maire may also be trying to head off a rampant Marine Le Pen in the domestic election polls.

Laschet’s fiscal prescription should also be compared and contrasted with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s. Although revising Italy’s growth numbers higher, for this year, Draghi wants even more monetary and fiscal stimulus. He mitigates his demands with a weak promise to return to fiscal prudence when the recovery is assured. Clearly, Germany has already reached this assured phase whilst Italy is lagging behind. Once again, the curse of Two-Speed Europe threatens the stability and integrity of the Eurozone.

To overcome this Two-Speed Europe hurdle, Draghi is advocating a new approach to the Fiscal Compact at the EU level. Allegedly, his sincere promises to restore fiscal discipline, but not exactly to the original status quo, should be enough for his underwriters in the net-donor countries. Draghi has noted Angela Merkel’s valedictorian prediction and has seized upon it as a tool to make sure that the Eurozone does not return to the pre-COVID fiscal rules.

As will be noted later Armin Laschet may have been testing the waters, to see where the center of gravity of his political capital may lie, as he seeks to assume Angela Merkel’s position. He may, thus, not be a totally sincere fiscal conservative unless the majority of Germans are of this persuasion. As their, purported, leader he intends to follow them. Nevertheless, there are many who are fiscal conservatives in Northern Europe; and they will find their voices and their own political puppets in due course.

Baseline consolidation in the absence of consensus …

The last report discussed the strategy and tactics adopted by Christine Lagarde, in the face of diverging economic performance and division within the ECB Governing Council. Her objective is to build a consensus around a strategy that aligns with the position of the Eurozone within G7. Broadly speaking, this involves a combined monetary and fiscal policy stimulus in order to unify the Eurozone and then expand its global franchise within G7.

As the latest G7 meeting wound up, Lagarde wasted little time consolidating her baseline around which to build a consensus. In an interview with Politico EU, she opined the imperative to “anchor the recovery”. This anchoring involves a combined monetary and fiscal policy expansion. Lagarde was cautiously equivocal when questioned whether the ECB’s strategy review will lead to a Fed-style monetary policy framework adoption. She did, however, hint that greater emphasis will be placed on secondary objectives, to the primary inflation objective, such as Climate Change. Thus, mission creep away from a single mandate appears to have been baked into a new monetary policy framework.

Lagarde’s seeming timidity, in regard to monetary policy framework changes, was marked by her awareness that the underlying EU treaties and statutes make it politically and legally almost impossible to change the single inflation mandate. Lagarde has understood, however, that by tinkering at the margins, which do not involve national parliamentary ratification, the ECB’s monetary policy framework can be changed.

Lagarde’s responses to the interview questions evinced a clear credible commitment, to a pan-European agenda, that will lead to deeper economic and political integration. The result of this integration can be projected globally.

In her address to the Hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament, Lagarde was generally positive and revealed nothing of her long-term strategy. She forecast economic growth to strengthen, throughout the second half of the year and blamed the current inflation spike on America. This imported inflation should dissipate which, in her view, means that the balance of risks in the Eurozone is in equilibrium. There was no hint, from her, of any serious intentions and capabilities to normalize monetary policy. She promised a successful strategy review, which implied that something concrete will be concluded and delivered in September. This may be a little wishful thinking on Lagarde’s part or the laying down of a marker for the future revelation of her strategic plan.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel has now explained the legal precedent by which the monetary policy framework slippage as envisaged by Lagarde will occur. Firstly, Schnabel has explained that a Climate Change policy is consistent with the ECB’s primary inflation mandate. Furthermore, it is also consistent with the ECB’s secondary mandate to promote economic growth. The way is, therefore, clear for the ECB to shift its balance sheet to one that supports its Climate Change policy. Presumably, given the legal objections from Germany to ECB bond-buying, Schnabel and Lagarde have anticipated and interdicted this resistance.

ECB Governing Council member Ollie “Rehnfeld” Rehn, still widely endorses Lagarde’s baseline but may start to diverge circa September. Currently, he sees the need to retain full-on emergency stimulus measures, whilst inflation pressures in his view are transitory, however, he accepts that this position may need to be reviewed later in the year. Leaving the door open, for divergence later, Rehn opined that the emergency monetary stimulus is conditional upon the capital markets which are now rapidly improving thanks to the COVID vaccination programs.

Governing Council member Peter Kazimir would beg to differ with Rehn’s assessment of current conditions. From Kazimir’s vantage point, in Slovakia, monetary policy easing is still required.

Governing Council member Mario Centeno is of the view that the current inflation spike is transitory.

Inflation Hawk, and Governing Council member, Robert Holzmann reiterated his baseline, which runs closely parallel to that of Lagarde’s, whilst remaining conditionally confluent. He is happy to continue with the emergency monetary policy stimulus, in the knowledge that it is temporary and therefore of an eroding duration. On the other hand, if inflation were to remain elevated, he retains the right to insist on a rethink of monetary policy settings.

Madame La Superforecaster places another card …

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

The ECB has not waited, for the outcome of the Strategic Review, to change one of its communication methods. For the first time, the central bank released its Survey of Monetary Analysts (SOMA), thereby, providing a glimpse of what it is seeing in the economic data. This author would say that this is more like a glimpse into Pandora’s box rather than of Cassandra’s spreadsheet. Pandora’s box is one in which the ECB will be damned for ending emergency support and QE on schedule. Cassandra also muses that the ECB won’t do so, in any case.

(Source and caption by the Author)

This author has noted previously that Madame Lagarde is the “wisest woman in Europe”. SOMA augurs in favor of this view.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

Madame Lagarde is, thus, a breath of fresh air and diverse opinion for monetary policymaking at the ECB. She may be the ECB’s last hope. More importantly, she may be the Eurozone’s last hope. Who cares if she got her Italian yield spread guidance muddled? She has got much bigger issues on her mind.

The SOMA superforecasters are seeing the pandemic bond-buying program ending in March 2022, with regular QE asset purchases continuing through 2023, followed by interest rate rises in 2024.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

The SOMA superforecasters are also seeing a Eurozone that returns to its historic disinflationary trend, of high unemployment and weak economic growth, pretty much, from the get-go in Q4 of this year.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

It is, therefore, hard to reconcile what the superforecasters say about monetary policy normalization with their macroeconomic data predictions. The only way that the two can be reconciled is if the superforecasters are saying that, if the ECB normalizes, it will trigger a Eurozone recession. This is probably the point at which Christine Lagarde grins broadly and says Gotcha!

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

Stepping back, from SOMA, one can see that it is not too dissimilar from the Fed’s recent economic forecasts at its latest FOMC meeting. The ECB is lagging the Fed, however, when it comes to normalizing monetary policy. From this observation, it may then be inferred that the ECB, by default, has assumed monetary policy settings within a monetary policy framework that aims for inflation to overshoot target (even though it may not in practice!).

The SOMA release, thereby, frames not only perceptions of monetary policy, but, also the new monetary policy framework outcome of the Strategy Review. It is not only perceptions that have, thus, been framed, but, also the debate within the ECB itself. It would be very perverse if the ECB’s new monetary policy framework, derived from economic data, would be inconsistent with the SOMA. That is unless the SOMA has got it completely wrong.

Looking deep into SOMA, the ECB is being dared to normalize monetary policy at its peril. In fact, the central bank is being told to prepare to ease again. Christine Lagarde saw all this long before COVID-19 when she became ECB President. She still sees it and, furthermore, is patiently fixing to do something about it. In fact, she intends to use the COVID-19 crisis as a catalyst to do something about it.

The power of the rigorous discipline, enforced by, was evinced by the noted Governing Council Hawk Robert Holzmann. Paying respect and obeisance to the SOMA dogma, Holzmann opined that, based on the data, there is “no occasion to raise interest rates” right now. His view could, however, change contingent upon a change in the SOMA forecasts. Holzmann is unwilling to stick his neck out, and put his reputation on the line, by going against the weight of forecast data, despite any innate misgivings about continuing with current monetary policy settings. This Hawk doesn’t even squawk, let alone bite. Lagarde has the Hawks right where she wants them.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is trying to trade his support of current monetary policy settings, for a commitment not to let them slip further towards a structural easing bias. He would, thus, not like to see the flexibility awarded to the current short-term emergency stimulus tools to be extended to other tools in the toolbox. Evidently, Weidmann has tumbled Lagarde’s wider strategic ambition and is raising some red flags and barriers.

A Hard Currency for the Hard Core …

For Christine Lagarde to prevail over her detractors, from Northern Europe, she must convince their central bankers, their politicians, and their judges that she has not inflated away the value of the Euro, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and does not intend to do so going forward. Since Lagarde’s academic economic credentials are relatively thin, it has fallen to the intellectual heavyweights on the Executive Board to do this heavy lifting.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

Two heavyweights, Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane have embraced this strategic mission, in support of Lagarde’s agenda, by seeking to prove that the ECB under Lagarde has not undermined the value of the Euro. Both recently did this, in spades, and then went on to infer that the preservation of the Euro’s value will guarantee that inflation in the Eurozone will subside. The framing adopted, by both, is one in which the Hard Euro remains the source of inflation stability which gives the ECB the ability to adopt a monetary policy framework aimed at overshooting a symmetrical inflation target.

Isabel Schnabel went one step further than illustrating that the ECB’s hard currency credible commitment bona fides have not been diluted by its pandemic monetary policy response. Schnabel entered the political debate, raging over fiscal austerity versus prudence, by visibly taking the side of the fiscal expansionists. In a thin rebuke and warning, to her fellow countryman and political adventurist Armin Laschet, Schnabel drily observed that “the worst thing that can happen is that the (fiscal) support is ended prematurely. I can assure you that on the monetary-policy side, we’ll do everything to avoid that.” This claim would be difficult in practice.

Schnabel has admitted that it would be difficult for the ECB to fully compensate for a missing fiscal stimulus. It would be unfeasible, in her opinion, to transfer the flexibility of the emergency stimulus programs to other QE programs. This view is consistent with her Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann. Seizing the moral and intellectual high ground, Schnabel then rhetorically demurred that “maybe we should be worried more about fiscal policy.”

Perhaps it was Schnabel’s rebuke, or perhaps it was Angela Merkel’s rebuke of her stingy Northern European EU neighbors, but the fickle pretender Laschet has lately assumed a more fiscally expansionary tone of political rhetoric.

Staff grooming and framing …

The Executive Board’s team of staff economists have not been idle, whilst their bosses proselytize the ECB’s hard currency bona fides. The staff output economic output has been substantial and persuasive.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

A new thought leadership piece on fiscal policy by ECB staffers has set the tone. The report concludes that in times of low inflation, at the Zero Lower Bound, when a central bank has run through all its conventional tools and exhausted most of its unconventional tools, the only thing to do is expand fiscal policy. Reading through this paper, it is clear where Isabel Schnabel was coming from when she admitted that perhaps it is time to worry about fiscal policy.

Presumably, if the ECB’s SOMA forecasts are correct, when disinflation re-asserts itself, and the post-pandemic growth spurt has ebbed, fiscal policy expansion is what the ECB hopes that the Eurozone has in store. The report even goes as far as calling this disinflationary reprise, a “self-fulfilling low-inflation trap”, for those who are slow on the uptake.

Clearly, in the wider scheme of things, the EU’s Next Generation Fund (EUNGF) is an ideal contender for the desired fiscal stimulus. It should be noted, also, that the ECB will not be normalizing monetary policy when this intended fiscal stimulus arrives, because growth and inflation will have fallen back into their old disinflationary ways.

The latest money supply data suggest that the Eurozone may be on the cusp of the disinflationary phase that the ECB believes calls for a fiscal stimulus.

“Favorable Financing Conditions” become less so …

(Source: ECB)

The latest Eurozone monetary aggregate data did some grooming and framing of their own. The money supply is weakening, especially the loans to non-financial corporations. The optimists (and Inflation Hawks) would say that rebasing effects are to blame for the weakening data. It’s funny how these same Hawks deny that current inflation spikes can be attributed to the same basing effect.

The emergency monetary policy spigot was full-on at the datum of these numbers, so the optimists (and Hawks) would claim that things are simply returning to normal. This author would say that the ECB’s monetary policy spigot is still full-on and has actually been opened further since the datum for the credit aggregates began. Why, therefore, should the credit aggregates be weakening, if the tap is fully open unless it is signaling that private lenders are preparing for the fiscal cliff when the Eurozone economy fully re-opens? When Lagarde opines, that things are uncertain, perhaps she is the one who is being optimistic. There seems to be a certainty that things will weaken imputed in the money supply data.

Lagarde has finished her recent comprehensive EU political leader grooming exercise with a summarizing call, for them to “water the green shoots” of the nascent Eurozone economy.

After such information carpet bombing, with data and rhetoric, it will be hard for EU leaders to claim ignorance of the risks that the Eurozone economy faces.

We’re done, we’re done, we’re done… What the hell have we done?

The porous ECB is always a good barometer of how much control of consensus Christine Lagarde has at any given time. On this latest occasion, post-Taunus strategy meeting, the indications are that she has gained the initiative.

Un-named ECB sources have hinted that there is close agreement on peripheral issues, such as the adoption of Climate Change. On the monetary policy framework itself, there is consensus, in principle, that inflation should be allowed to overshoot. There is, however, no consensus, on how this should be codified, into a monetary policy framework, and how it should be articulated. The good news is, that there is the confidence that this codification and articulation can be agreed upon by September. This author senses that Lagarde would have settled for this outcome before the recent strategy review meeting.