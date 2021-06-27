AscentXmedia/iStock via Getty Images

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL), one of the key names in the adhesives and sealants market, has recently presented its fiscal second-quarter results.

Both sales and EPS easily topped analyst expectations, but the market's reaction was rather lukewarm: the stock has been trading rangebound since June 24 when the results were published, which hints that robust financial performance bolstered by the economic rebound has already been priced in.

It has been a while since I covered FUL. My July 2020 rating was neutral, given many economic variables drove my skepticism. Anyway, my sentiment finally appeared to be too conservative as the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since then.

At the moment, I maintain the rating due to insider selling. I also acknowledge that FUL's FCF margin of safety is supportive of dividend increases going forward.

The Top Line

FUL's quarterly revenues rose precipitously, touching $827.9 million, which implies almost 23% growth year-over-year. Organic revenues that strip off the effect of acquisitions were up 19%.

That is by all means nothing short of exemplary, but since FQ2 2020 represented a cyclical nadir, a plausible assumption can be made that this massive growth is mostly a rebound from that lowest point in years. However, the situation is more nuanced.

As a quick reminder, FQ2 2020 that encompassed perhaps the toughest months of the pandemic was a rather challenging time for FUL's since activity in a few of its markets including automotive and aerospace had suddenly come to a grinding halt. Its total revenues dipped by 11% but the decline was disproportionate: some of its segments fared nicely, even benefiting from the pandemic tailwinds that came out of the blue, which protected the top line from a much more devastating decline, while others clearly suffered. The segments that are more cyclical and far more leveraged to the economic recession/recovery modes like Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives reported double-digit declines, while Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, the flagship segment with the highest contribution to the top line, enjoyed tailwinds, namely higher demand from consumer defensive industries, and increased its quarterly organic revenue by 7%.

This calendar year, performance has again been asymmetric but in a different manner. The divisions (the company calls them Global Business Units) that were deeply in the red a year ago have rebounded sharply, allowing Fuller to almost achieve its decade trailing-twelve-months revenue record of $3.04 billion touched in December 2018; the company's current LTM revenue is $3.02 billion. At the same time, growth in the HHC has cooled off. Anyway, the segment did report organic revenue 3% higher than in FQ2 2020 on the back of robust performance of packaging, labeling, tape & labeling, and multiwall bags businesses.

Still, this growth rate is not even close to what Engineering Adhesives delivered. EA has not simply reported a staggering 40% increase in organic revenues (over 46% in reported revenues) but also sported a 42% increase in adjusted EBITDA despite a slight decline in the margin.

As FUL clarified on page 4 of the presentation, automotive, recreational vehicle, woodworking, electronics, and insulating glass all largely contributed to that phenomenal growth. Due to this steep rebound, the division is now competing with the HHCA for the flagship status.

But as I said above, last year's sales slump resulted in an interesting situation when a sheer return to the previous sales level would look like a massive achievement. That is only partly true: the EA segment reported an 11% growth vs. FQ2 2019, which implies the company not simply regained sales lost due to the pandemic but also far surpassed the pre-crisis level. This fact tells a lot about the economic upswing overall: that is not simply a recovery, that is more of an expansion.

Finally, Construction Adhesives was also on the roll, though with lower momentum if compared to the EA. This segment reported a 23% increase vs. prior-year quarter, while the growth rate vs. 2019 is only 4%. So it seems in the case of the CA, FUL mostly regained lost sales, benefiting from strong demand from flooring and commercial roofing. The company has a plethora of products for that applications from surface prep to modified bitumen membrane and flashing adhesives used in roofing, so it is tough to say what line has benefited most.

A Few Unpleasant Developments

However, the quarter was not totally cloudless. One of the worrisome developments is margin compression. FUL had to cope with supply/demand imbalances that sent raw materials prices higher and ate into its profits.

Though the feedstock price inflation has not completely crashed FUL's operating profitability, it did result in a slight reduction in the gross profit margin that touched 26.3% vs. 27.4% a year ago.

As the CEO Mr. Owens clarified during the earnings call,

Raw material input cost increased in the second quarter by about 10% from the end of 2020, with some raw materials increasing more rapidly than we forecasted.

Well, this development is rather unpleasant. Of course, this fact gives credence to the thesis that inflation is very real, and that it can easily take its toll on corporate cash flows and profits.

However, there is also good news. First, historical data that goes a few quarters back suggests that the gross margin is still within the normal range of above 26%. Second, nothing terrible happened with both GAAP and adjusted EPS. The latter rose by 38% touching $0.94.

And third, FUL knows what to do when raw materials become more expensive. The solution is simple - raise selling prices. It has already implemented that solution during the quarter and will continue doing so this year. Let me quote the CEO again,

Our planning assumptions anticipate that the current supply volatility will lessen and pricing will begin to stabilize in the fourth quarter. We now expect the year-on-year raw material inflation to be over 10% and expect that our pricing will fully offset raw material increases by the end of the third quarter. We expect gross margin headwinds in the third quarter, which is seasonally slower for volumes and we will see additional pricing and margin benefit in the fourth quarter, which is typically our strongest volume quarter.

Another disappointment of the quarter and FH2 overall was shrinking cash flow that was adversely impacted by the inventory build-up.

Data by YCharts

Despite the remarkable increase in net income, net operating cash flow fell by over 26%. As a consequence, FCF shrank almost 2x. As a quick reminder, a steep increase in inventory might signal two things: on the one hand, a company might be behind on sales, on the other hand, the material working capital increase is required to keep pace with the buoyant demand. In FUL's case, it's the latter. As clarified on page 5 of the earnings presentation, working capital went up "to support substantial growth in sales." So, again, nothing to worry about.

Remarks on Financial Position

One of the issues I dislike about Fuller is its weak capital efficiency. By imperfect usage of capital, I mean not its above 10% Return on Equity (which is also anything but stellar), but Cash Return on Total Capital. My calculations show that its CROTC touched 9.4% in FQ2. Certainly, it was affected by the inventory build-up and is set to improve going forward. In FY20, CROTC was 10.4%. The highest result of the 2010s is 13.4% achieved in FY15. That is still too low for my taste.

Apart from weakened cash flow, the culprit its high debt load: FUL has an elevated Debt/Equity of almost 110%. But the company is deleveraging at a respectable pace. Its total debt has been falling incessantly from the 2017 level of $2.45 billion to the FQ2 level of $1.7 billion. This year, the company sees a $200 million reduction in debt, while $61.5 million has already been paid down. These deleveraging efforts should translate into better returns on total capital going forward.

Final Thoughts

Fuller's FQ2 results are nothing short of remarkable. The company largely benefited from the sharp increase in demand from its end-markets delivering impressive sales dynamics, while it also managed to slightly offset the pressure of raw materials inflation on its bottom line. The prospects for the full fiscal year also look strong: FUL sees a low-double-digit revenue growth assisted by a 12%-17% improvement in EBITDA.

Last year, FUL faced a dividend durability test. But with a recent 3% increase, its 52-year DPS growth story continues. I highly rate its ability to establish an FCF margin of safety (6.4x LTM FCF coverage) that allowed it to achieve dividend king status and will likely secure its DPS increases for the years to come. But what I dislike is its return on capital that is currently in single digits. The deleveraging that has been progressing nicely, together with a more normal inventory level, should add to that figure.

All things considered, I see no reason for investing close to an all-time high when the yield compressed to just 1%. Insider selling is also worthy of concern.