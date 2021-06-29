Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Over the last twelve months, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been the best performing big-tech stock, and for good reasons. Digital advertising is one of the strongest secular growth trends today, and Google is one of the primary beneficiaries of this transformational shift towards digital ads due to its monopolistic dominance in the "Search" and "Ads" markets across the globe, combined with ownership of great assets such as YouTube. The company is delivering massive amounts of free cash flow on the back of improved operating leverage, and we will look into these numbers in just a moment.

In today's note, I will quickly recap my original investment thesis for Google, which was framed back in May 2020. Next, I will present an in-depth financial statement analysis for the company to explain the ongoing rally in Alphabet's stock price. I will then utilize the LASV model to estimate Alphabet's fair value and expected returns. At the end of this note, we will discuss the risks associated with this investment.

Here's an abridged version of my original Alphabet investment thesis:

Alphabet (indirectly, Google) continues to ride high on multiple secular growth trends like Digital Advertising and Cloud Computing.

For the next decade and beyond, Google's Search and Ad business shall remain multi-billion-dollar free cash flow generating machines.

In addition to that, YouTube and Google Cloud platform shall act as primary growth drivers for Alphabet. Both these high-growth properties provide Alphabet a long growth runway.

Furthermore, Alphabet has a boatload of cash on its balance sheet with little to no debt. This financial muscle, if exercised in the form of massive capital return programs (possibly leveraged recapitalization), could lead to enormous wealth creation for Alphabet's shareholders (just like Apple).

To access all of our prior research work on Alphabet, you may head over to this link. Since our investment thesis for Alphabet has had more than a year to play out, checking up on its progress is a worthwhile exercise as it will help us determine our next steps (buy, hold, or sell).

The growth trends in Digital Advertising and Cloud Computing markets have remained strong during Q1 2021 (in the post-pandemic world). And so, Alphabet is likely to register robust revenue (and, by extension, free cash flow) growth in upcoming quarters. Due to exceptionally strong performance in Q1, I believe that our fair value estimate for Alphabet was rather overly conservative. Today, I will share an update on the same. Moreover, new anti-trust challenges have emerged for Alphabet in the last few days, and we will discuss these risks towards the end of this note. Alright, let's start our analysis with a financial deep dive into the company.

Financial Statement Analysis

After a major slowdown in growth during 2020, Alphabet's business has roared back to robust revenue growth on the back of higher digital ad spending across the globe. In the last twelve months, Alphabet has recorded revenues of $196.68B (up 18% from a year-ago period).

However, underneath these numbers, Alphabet is experiencing a rapid acceleration in growth. After reporting 23% y/y growth in Q4 2020, Alphabet's revenues jumped 34% y/y in Q1 2021 (which was the highest growth rate clocked by Google for more than 8 years). During 2020, Alphabet's growth rate had dropped to -1% in Q2, and so, the sharp bounce back showcases the resilience of Alphabet's businesses.

Today, Alphabet derives more than 80% of its revenues from advertising, and so, the trends in digital advertising have a direct impact on the company's financials. In Q1 2021, Google's advertising revenues rose to $44.68B (up +32% y/y) [YouTube Ads revenue rose by ~50%]. Surprisingly, digital ad spending trends have remained strong in Q1 despite the coronavirus pandemic fading away with rapid vaccination. This data shows that the shift towards digital ads is likely permanent, and marketers have no intentions to go back to traditional forms of advertising.

Furthermore, Google Cloud revenue grew at 45% y/y to reach $4B. Now, Google Cloud's operating margins are still negative; however, the company has made huge improvements on this front. With greater scale, Google's cloud business will also likely turn into a cash printer for Alphabet (akin to other assets like YouTube).

The following image provides segmentation used by Alphabet to monitor its business performance (for your perusal):

In 2020, Alphabet's operating margins came under severe pressure due to a difficult business environment. However, since bottoming out in mid-July around 17%, Alphabet's operating margins have made a sharp recovery to reach ~30% in Q1 2021 on the back of high demand for digital ads.

Through the potent combination of revenue growth and margin expansion, Alphabet has managed to deliver $49.68B of operating income over the last twelve months, of which more than $30B came in just the last two quarters. It is fair to say that Alphabet is an operating leverage play. In Q1 2021, Alphabet's operating margins came in 106% higher than the prior-year figure of $7.98B. With operating margins expected to remain steady in the 30-35% range over the long term, future revenue growth will likely lead to even higher operating income.

In line with operating margins, Alphabet's free cash flow margins are also expanding rapidly. In Q1 2021, Alphabet's free cash flow came in at $13.35B (up 145% y/y). Since we know that free cash flow is the primary driver of an asset's price, it is now clear why Alphabet's stock has gone up by more than 70% over the last twelve months.

Having been an Alphabet (Google) investor for years, I have always abhorred the boatload of cash on its balance sheet and the lack of a capital return program. In fact, we have ranted about it for quite some time now. So, I am glad that Alphabet's management is finally deploying the majority of the company's free cash flow in the form of stock buybacks to boost shareholder value. In Q1 2021, Alphabet bought back stock worth ~$11.39B.

Alphabet finally has a capital return program worthy of its free cash flow generation ability. In the last year, Alphabet's diluted shares have gone down from 733.5M to 728M. With a declining share count and rising free cash flow, Alphabet is driving higher free cash flow per share. As each share earns more of the future free cash flow, the value of each share goes up. Over the next decade, I expect Alphabet to buy back ~20% of its outstanding shares, which will in turn boost FCF per share (and, by extension, the share price).

As I mentioned earlier, Alphabet is the best-performing big-tech stock of the last twelve months, and I think that we now know why that's the case. In the short span of one year, Alphabet's stock has gone up by ~76%, which is a stellar move.

With the massive rally in stock price, Alphabet's market cap has gone up from ~$750B to $1.7T. That's nearly a trillion dollars of shareholder value creation. Many critics (and analysts) are attributing Alphabet's performance to an expansion in trading multiples (rising P/S ratio).

However, this is far from reality. Alphabet's Price to Free Cash Flow multiple of 36.57x is well within its 3-year range (only slightly above 3y median value of 34.62x). In my opinion, Alphabet deserves the higher trading multiple (P/S ratio) due to improved business fundamentals.

All right, enough talk of the past. What does the future hold for Alphabet?

According to consensus analyst estimates on Seeking Alpha, Alphabet is poised to deliver robust revenue growth and operating leverage for many more years to come. By 2030, Alphabet is expected to generate annual revenues of $670B, whilst still growing at 8-10% per year.

For 2021, Alphabet is poised to record revenues of $240B, which would represent an annual growth rate of around ~30%. The continued strength in the digital advertising industry is signaling the permanence of the shift we saw in advertising budgets during the coronavirus pandemic. According to eMarketer, the global digital ad market is set to grow from $389B to $526B by 2024. If Alphabet maintains its market share, then its revenues will grow at a CAGR of ~20% over the next 36 months.

By compounding revenue growth, Alphabet is likely to create massive amounts of shareholder value over the long term. However, the operating leverage story is far from over, and so, I think Alphabet has more upside in the near term too. Alphabet's portfolio includes a lot of moonshot investments (discussed here), and even if one or two of them pay off, Alphabet's growth story could go on for much longer. Therefore, I like the idea of investing in Alphabet.

Although we have already talked about Alphabet's growing capital return program, I feel compelled to discuss its massive cash hoard of $135B.

With the company set to make more than $50B of free cash flow per year over the coming years, I would like Alphabet to expand its capital return program beyond the $50B stock buyback announced by the company along with Q1 2021 results. I hope Sundar and Co. are watching Apple's (AAPL) capital return program because such a leveraged recapitalization at Alphabet will lead to massive wealth creation for shareholders. By exercising its financial muscle, Alphabet can easily generate (financial engineer) robust shareholder returns for years to come.

Now, let's determine the fair value and expected return for Alphabet.

Fair Value and Expected Return

Alphabet is on track to deliver revenues of $240B in 2021. With continued strength in operating margins, Alphabet is likely to register FCF margins of 25% this year. In the long term, I can see Alphabet's margin profile improving even more. However, we will not factor in any potential margin expansion into our valuation so as to provide ourselves a margin of safety.

Assumptions:

2021E revenue [A] $240 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 25% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] ~728 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $82.42 Free cash flow per share growth rate 12.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to these results, Alphabet's fair value is ~$3,058 - i.e., the stock has 20% upside to its fair value. Therefore, according to our DCF analysis, Alphabet is a buy. Now, we shall determine long-term expected returns using the LASV model.

As you may already know, the model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Over the next ten years, Alphabet's share price could grow from ~$2,540 to ~$11,710 (~3x) at a CAGR of ~16.51%. Since Alphabet's expected return exceeds our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I rate Alphabet a buy at $2,540.

Risks

Due to Alphabet's monopolistic dominance in "Search" (92% market share) and "Ads" (~50% market share) markets, governmental agencies across the globe are investigating its business practices. With the threat of anti-trust regulations looming large, investors are fearful of investing in Alphabet.

However, the noise around anti-trust regulation has gone on for more than a year now, and the stock has kept motoring up during this period. Alphabet is unlikely to face trial till 2022.

The primary driver of a company's value is the future stream of free cash flow it will generate. Now, I may be wrong, but Alphabet will be doing more revenue and free cash flow ten years from now than today. Therefore, investors must be bold in the face of anti-trust regulations (which might still turn out to be a nothingburger).

With strong business fundamentals, a boatload of cash ($135B), and increasing free cash flows, Alphabet will be able to deal with any fines from regulators.

Alphabet is a juggernaut worth $1.7T, and so, the company will have ample firepower to battle any lawsuits brought on by any governmental agencies. Hence, I believe the company is equipped to deal with these anti-trust investigations (and any potential regulatory actions).

Now, let's shift our attention to risks that actually matter. Google and Facebook (FB) have operated in a duopoly in the digital ads space for years; however, Amazon's (AMZN) Ads business is growing rapidly and taking market share from incumbents. Furthermore, Google is set to be challenged by rising ad-tech players such as Roku (ROKU), Trade Desk (TTD), and others for digital ad dollars.

A sizeable chunk of Alphabet's future growth depends on Google Cloud, and although this business line is growing at ~45%, I can't see it becoming a real competitor to AWS and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure in the foreseeable future. With that being said, cloud computing is still just getting started, and so, there's enough time for Google to up its game in this market.

Concluding Thoughts

Even after a monstrous 70%+ rally, Alphabet's stock remains undervalued. With robust revenue growth and margin expansion, the company could continue to register massive amounts of free cash flow. As of Q1 2021, Alphabet is spending most of its FCF on stock buybacks that are creating enormous shareholder wealth. The secular growth trends in digital advertising and cloud computing are likely to remain strong in the post-pandemic world, and so Alphabet's growth can continue unabated.

Now, I understand that anti-trust regulations might be weighing in heavily on Alphabet's stock. However, as long as the fundamentals are sound, everything else is merely noise. Alphabet's balance sheet is a fortress, and the company may continue to utilize this financial power to create massive shareholder value over upcoming years. The potential returns outweigh the potential risks, and so, I rate Alphabet a buy at this time.

Key Takeaway: I rate Alphabet a buy at $2,540.

Thanks for reading. Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section.