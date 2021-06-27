Issarawat Tattong/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

Throughout the turmoil of 2020, it was very common to see many companies reducing or even completely suspending their dividends but oddly enough, this was not the case for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) who initiated their first dividends in October. Whilst their current dividend yield is only very low at under 1%, they have the makings of a future solid dividend investment if not for one problem.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader fuel retailing industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The first and most important aspect that any dividend investment requires is ample free cash flow to internally fund their dividend payments without having to lean upon debt-funding. It can be seen that across 2018-2020 they consistently produced ample free cash flow every year with it ranging from $100m to $322m, which has zero problems covering their current dividend payments of only $7m per quarter. Following the solid growth of their gross fuel profit that ultimately underpins their cash flow performance across the last five years, it stands to reason that their free cash flow should be supported on average, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

Since their business heavily revolves around the sale of petroleum products, it remains very positive to see its gross profit growing handsomely even before 2020 when the extreme market dislocation from Covid-19 caused them to surge. Even if they were not to grow any larger in the future, their average free cash flow during 2018-2020 of $202.3m provides a 5.68% free cash flow on their current market capitalization of $3.56b. Since companies can theoretically afford to pay dividends anywhere up to equal their free cash flow, it means that even without any fundamental operational growth they could still provide a solid runway of dividend growth that at least leads to a moderate 5% yield. Whilst they clearly have the cash flow required to provide a solid dividend investment, they still require a healthy financial position since this forms the second aspect required to support dividend payments of any size.

Image Source: Author.

The most noticeable event within their capital structure is their net debt expanding by $667m or a very significant 79.50% during the first quarter of 2021 alone, which mostly stems from their $645m QuickChek acquisition. When looking elsewhere, it was positive to observe that their cash balance also grew in tandem by $140m or 85.37% during this same quarter and thus still remains relatively large but given this sizeable acquisition, it will be important to consider their broader leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully it can be seen that their leverage has remained only moderate even after their QuickChek acquisition despite not yet being fully accretive to their earnings nor integrated into their operations to achieve synergies. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA only increasing to 2.56 and thus still sitting comfortably within the moderate territory of between 2.01 and 3.50, which is further supported by their decent interest coverage of 4.43. Whilst their gearing ratio of well above 50.01% would otherwise indicate very high leverage, given the strength of their other financial metrics it should be ignored since their leverage relevant to their earnings is far more important than relative to the accounting value of their net assets.

This is the best scenario when a company completes an acquisition since it theoretically means that even if it were to fail, they should not face any solvency issues. When looking ahead, their leverage should trend down as their earnings and cash flow performance see a boost from the integration of their latest acquisition.

Image Source: Author.

It was not too surprising to see that their liquidity is strong given their previously mentioned cash balance that ultimately provides a cash ratio of 0.45 to support their current ratio of 1.18. Thanks to their ability to consistently generate ample free cash flow and this already strong liquidity, they should not require any frequent use of their credit facility but if required, it still retains a sizable $350m available and to make their situation even better, they have no maturities until 2027, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Murphy USA Q1 2021 10-Q.

So with the analysis almost completed it currently appears that they have the makings of a future high yielding investment thanks to their consistently ample free cash flow and healthy financial position that sports only moderate leverage and strong liquidity. The one problem arises when considering how they intend to utilize this very advantageous position, as per the commentary included below when management was recently asked about their capital application strategy going forwards.

“…we're in a mature sector and we're a mature company, but we are still very much in growth mode from an earnings standpoint and from a unit standpoint.”

-Murphy USA Q4 2020 Conference.

Admittedly whether this is considered bad or good is subjective since some investors are obviously likely to feel this growth-focused strategic direction for their capital allocation is desirable, but it nevertheless creates a problem for their otherwise desirable future income prospects. Whilst I have nothing against companies focusing upon growing, I am especially skeptical of how they have elected to pursue this goal when even management themselves acknowledges that they are a mature company operating in a mature industry.

The most notable way that they have been pursuing this growth from the unit standpoint as they mentioned, has been through share buybacks that totaled $399.6m or 70.89% of their operating cash flow during 2020. Even when looking at the first quarter of 2021, this has broadly continued with their share buybacks still amounting to a further $50m. Needless to say but this is obviously a very large draw upon their cash flow and thus boosts their earnings per share growth through reducing their outstanding share count.

Whilst I have no issues with certain companies pursuing this strategy, I nevertheless feel that it does not suit companies that are facing a highly uncertain and questionable long-term future as the world moves away from petroleum sales. During the first quarter of 2021, these comprised $2.636b or 74.53% of their $3.537b of total revenue, which clearly means that despite not pumping oil and gas from the ground, they are still at the forefront of the clean energy transition.

When thinking about share buybacks, they are essentially a reinvestment back in the existing company since it grows their earnings per share but the remaining shareholders receive no physical cash themselves. Following their highly uncertain future with the rise of electric cars, there is a very real possibility that continuing to pump vast sums of cash into their existing business through share buybacks proves rather short-sighted and thus see these share buybacks end up being value destructive. If nothing else, at least when an investor receives a dividend payment it has a clear tangible value, but the benefit of share buybacks can remain elusive for many years. Although each investor is entitled to their own views, it nevertheless remains my view that they would be far more attractive of an investment if they were to focus upon spinning out cash to their shareholders in case this clean energy transition proves particularly problematic and impairs their future.

Conclusion

In many ways, they offer the core fundamentals of a solid dividend investment and could easily be one in the future if not for their continued focus on share buybacks in their existing fossil fuel-based business. Whilst some investors are naturally likely to welcome this focus, in my eyes it remains undesirable given the dynamics of their mature industry and thus I only believe a neutral rating to be appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Murphy USA’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.