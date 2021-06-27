yulkapopkova/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA), a Shanghai-based online platform of local on-demand retail and delivery, was launched in 2014 to tackle the last-mile delivery issue. Dada has seen impressive growth since its inception: its yearly GMV surpassed $3.8B and active consumers reached 41.3M by the end of 2020. The company went public on June last year, and the price of Dada’s ADS has since been on a roller coaster. Shares debuted at $16, skyrocketed to $61, then dove below $20, and is currently trading at around $30 as of this writing. In this article, I provide what you need to know before investing in Dada—its business breakdown, growth trajectory, cost analysis, and comparison to peers for relative valuation purposes. My conclusion is that Dada’s pricey shares are justified by its tremendous revenue growth at mid-double digits and its strong user acquisition channels backed by extremely strong strategic partners. Coupled with massive future market opportunity for on-demand delivery services in China, I think Dada is currently a buy for investors looking for high-ceiling companies demonstrating tremendous top-line growth.

Dada reports its earnings in RMB. For readers’ convenience, I converted the company’s financials in this article using a constant rate of 6.5RMB per USD. In this way, readers can better understand the company’s operating performances without worrying about the recent depreciation of USD and its potential distortion of Dada’s financial performance.

Business Breakdown

Dada operates in two segments: Dada Now and JDDJ.

Dada Now is the leading open local on-demand platform (independent fulfillment services offered to external parties through a platform model) focusing on intra-city and last-mile delivery services in China. According to its IPO filing, revenues from Dada Now mainly come from (1) last mile and intra-city delivery services to logistics companies, chain merchants, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals and (2) sale of delivery equipment to outsourced delivery riders. Delivery services have historically made up more than 95% of Dada Now’s revenue.

JDDJ was acquired from JD Group (JD) in 2016 and is currently No.1 in local on-demand retail platform for supermarkets. Currently 75% of JDDJ's GMV is from supermarket goods. JDDJ contributes to Dada's revenue mainly through intra-city delivery services to JDDJ retail customers, commission fees charged to retailers on JDDJ platform, online brand marketing services and packing services to retailers on the platform. I see JDDJ as a Chinese DoorDash for primarily supermarket goods: it provides the platform and arrange for fulfillment personnel, but does not operate the products or fulfillment centers itself, unlike the upcoming Chinese on-demand fresh produce giants Dingdong Maicai (DDL) and Missfresh (MF).

Both segments have shown tremendous revenue growth since its inception:

Dada's Revenue Breakdown Segments FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 %20VS19 %19VS18 DadaNow Services $ 520 $ 301 $ 164 73% 84% JDDJ Services $ 355 $ 170 $ 116 109% 46%

Source: Dada 2020 Annual Filing

Dada’s impressive and consistent revenue growth can be attributed to the following factors. First, Dada has formed strong strategic ties with retail giants such as JD and Walmart. JD is currently the majority shareholder of Dada and Walmart owns about 10% of Dada. Aiming to create synergy between retail and delivery, Dada Now is now the designated partner to fulfill JD Logistics’ last-mile deliveries and Walmart’s intra-city orders. For the past three years, revenues from JD and Walmart have steadily grown in absolute figures and have been well past 50% as a percentage of Dada’s total revenue. Source: 2020 Annual Filing

FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 Total Revenue $ 883 $ 477 $ 296 Revenue from JD $ 341 $ 241 $ 145 Revenue from WMT $ 122 $ 62 $ 14 %Revenue from JD&WMT 52% 64% 54%

Source: Dada 2020 Annual Filing

Second, Dada has managed to expand its user base and to increase its average GMV per user. Active users on JDDJ have steadily grown from 16.7M in 2019Q1 to 27.6M in 2020Q1 to 46.1M in 2021Q1. What’s impressive is that quarter-over-quarter user base growth stays at double-figure for all reported quarters. Moreover, JDDJ’s GMV per active consumer has also increased from $75 in 2019Q1 to $94 in 2021Q1.

2021Q1 2020Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2019Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 JDDJ GMV $ 4,328 $ 3,886 $3,283 $2,813 $2,419 $ 1,878 $1,618 $1,420 $ 1,260 JDDJ Active User 46.1 41.3 37.3 32.3 27.6 24.4 21.1 18.8 16.7 %User QoQ 12% 11% 15% 17% 13% 16% 12% 13% JDJJ GMV/Active User $ 94 $ 94 $ 88 $ 87 $ 88 $ 77 $ 77 $ 76 $ 75

Source: Author, with data computed from Dada’s SEC filings

Costs and Operating Results

Despite strong top-line results, Dada is far from profitability and will continue to burn cash in the foreseeable future. Due to its current accounting method, Dada operates with very low margin—gross margin first touched the positive territory in 2019 and reached 17.8% for FY2020. The main reason for this improvement is lower rider cost as a percentage of revenue as a result of economy of scale, lower rider incentives, and Dada’s recent expansion into software and SaaS businesses.

USD(6.5) FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 Revenue $ 883 $ 477 $ 296 Cost of Sales $ 726 $ 438 $ 314 Rider Cost $ 638 $ 412 $ 295 Rider Cost/Revenue 72% 86% 100% Gross Income $ 157 $ 39 $ (19) Gross Margin 17.8% 8.2% -6.3%

Source: Author, with data computed from Dada 2020 Annual Filing

With regards to operations, the company has seen continuous decline in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, which declined from 97% to 50% as a percentage of total revenue. A further breakdown shows that selling and marketing expenses are high, primarily driven by incentives offered to consumers—coupons and vouchers—on JDDJ’s platform.

USD(6.5) FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 R&D 7% 11% 14% S&M 32% 46% 64% JDDJ Incentives 20% 30% 41% G&A 9% 9% 15% Total 50% 67% 97%

Source: Author, with data computed from Dada 2020 Annual Filing

As shown in the table above, the company is effective in reducing R&D and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue year-over-year, especially when we note that FY2020 expenses also include costs associated with Dada’s IPO. Cost of incentives, though still high at 20% of total revenue, is the best we’ve been in the company’s operating history. Coupled with fast-growing top-line results, JDDJ has formed a sizable sticky customer base where users continue to spend despite a reduction in benefits offered.

USD(6.5) FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 JDDJ Incentives $ 179 $ 144 $ 120 JDDJ Active Consumers 41.3 24.4 14.7 JDDJ Incentives/Active Consumer $ 4.3 $ 5.9 $ 8.2

Source: Author, with data computed from Dada’s SEC filings

Comparable Companies, Valuation and Rationales

Since no other company operates under a business model resembling Dada’s (a combination of on-demand delivery for supermarkets and independent intracity/last-mile delivery services), we have to compromise our rigor when looking for comparable companies. Traditional delivery service providers are undesirable choices, since Dada does not own its delivery staff, nor does it operate fulfillment centers. Therefore, here I use Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) and DoorDash (DASH), two companies operating online on-demand delivery platforms delivering different products—food. Take rates (fee charged by the platform for a given transaction) for 2020 vary, with Meituan the highest at 13.6%, Dada the lowest at 9.1%, and DoorDash in the middle at 11.7%. Dada’s low take rate shows potential for future revenue opportunities, but also reveals its current relative lack of bargaining power.

Take Rates FY2020 Dada (JDDJ) 9.1% Meituan Food Delivery Services 13.6% DoorDash 11.7%

Source: Author, with data computed from Dada, Meituan, DoorDash 2020 Annual Filings

On the valuation side, Dada is not cheap. Since companies recognize revenue using different methods, comparisons using profit metrics is more reasonable than revenue metrics. At its current price, Dada trades at 45x its 2020 gross profit. By comparison, Meituan also trades at 45x gross profit while DoorDash at 38x.

In $billions Dada Meituan DoorDash Market Cap as of June 22 $ 7.1 $ 237.5 $ 58.3 FY2020 Gross Profit $ 0.16 $ 5.24 $ 1.52 Price/Gross Profit 45.0 45.3 38.4

Source: Seeking Alpha

Such valuation multiples might look daunting considering all three companies have yet turned positive operating margins. Investors might be familiar with the “overvalued cash-burning DASH” story given its declining revenue growth into the sub-30% territory. Many investors would naturally be scared away when giving a first look at Dada’s and Meituan’s multiples, especially when applying a further discount for emerging markets and ADRs. But note the consistent growth demonstrated by both companies, which is significantly higher than DASH.

In $billions Dada Meituan DoorDash FY2020 Revenue 0.88 17.45 2.89 Projected FY2021 Revenue Growth 19% 61% 47% Projected FY2022 Revenue Growth 56% 38% 21% Projected FY2023 Revenue Growth 43% 31% 28%

Source: Seeking Alpha

(Using its current revenue recognition method, Dada’s projected FY2021 revenue shall grow at 60% to 70%)

I consider both Dada and Meituan attractive investment opportunities: Dada’s growth has been top-of-its-class and has only started, while Meituan is the fastest-growing among companies of its size and dominates local life services in China.

Dada won’t expect operating profits until 2023. Philip Kuai, the company’s CEO, explained in various conference calls that expansion rather than profitability is the main focus of Dada’s current business strategy. Currently, Dada mainly competes in delivery of supermarket goods, the distinguishing feature of which is fresh produce. With competition heating up, tech companies such as ByteDance, Meituan and on-demand providers of fresh produce DingDong Maicai and Miss Fresh pose enormous threats to Dada’s JDDJ. Moreover, a new consumption model, "community buying", is quickly attracting new followers in China, though it has not materially impacted Dada's revenue growth. Dada is currently penetrating aggressively into lower-tier cities, with referral fees and marketing fees rising in order to attract local stores and users to join JDDJ’s platform. This being said, Dada incurred yearly operating losses approximating $300M from 2018 to 2020. Dada’s current cash balance stands at around $850M, which should be sufficient for the company to operate through 2023 without raising additional capital.

Thoughts on Q1 result, and why I consider Dada a potential multi-bagger

Delivery services in China show seasonality where Q4 is usually the strongest due to heavy promotions during Double 11 and Double 12 festivals, and Q1 generally the weakest quarter due to relative lack of traffic during Chinese New Year when businesses close down for an extended period of time (usually one to three weeks). This is similar to the e-commerce cycle in the U.S. where holiday shopping significantly drives up transaction volumes Q4 and leads to weak consumption in Q1.

Dada released its 2021Q1 result earlier this month. Total revenue grew 54% YoY, an impressive achievement given the high revenue base of 2020Q1, when residents were confined at home and delivery was the only viable option. Revenue from JDDJ shows growth for the 4th consecutive quarter, while revenue from DadaNow dropped from 2020Q4 but still shows 25% growth compared to Q3. Selling and marketing costs rose from 24% to 47% of total revenue YoY, reiterating Dada’s penetration-and-expansion-first thesis.

USD 2021Q1 %Revenue Revenue $ 257 100% DadaNow Services $ 136 53% DadaNow Goods Sold $ 2 1% JDDJ Services $ 120 47% Cost of Sales $ 215 83% Gross Income $ 43 Gross Margin 16.6% Operating Expenses $ 157 61% S&M $ 122 47% G&A $ 16 6% R&D $ 19 7% Operating Income $ (114) Operating Margin -44.2%

Source: Dada Q1 Financial Result

I think Dada has potential to become a multi-bagger in the future for several reasons. First, Dada’s deepening collaboration with JD provides massive opportunities for customer acquisition and revenue growth. Earlier this year, JD became the majority shareholder of Dada and will consolidate Dada’s financial result starting from next quarter. On the JDDJ front, JD directly channels its users to JDDJ on JD.com and on its mobile app. Here is where JD users can directly access JDDJ in the app:

Source: JDDJ app for iOS

Currently, JD has 500 million active users. As JDDJ covers more lower-tier cities and counties, it is not hard to imagine that more JD users attracted to the JDDJ platform for on-demand services. Dada’s active users hit 46 million in the latest quarter, so we still see massive potential for conversion of JD users to JDDJ.

On the Dada Now front, deepened collaboration with JD Logistics is expected to bring more revenue for Dada’s last-mile delivery services. SA contributor EqualOcean provides an informative visual guide explaining the mechanisms of the new collaboration between JD and Dada.

Investors should also pay attention to Dada’s new technology advancement, the strategically important Haibo System. Haibo is an omni-channel online retail operating system aiming to empower retailers and Dada’s brand partners. The system has grown rapidly and according to CEO Philip Kuai, “as of the end of April, the system has been adopted in more than 3300 retailer stores a significant increase from the 2200 stores as of the end of February.” The growth logic for Haibo is similar to JDDJ: Dada can readily channel accessible users into its business - just as JDDJ has JD's enormous user base, it has all the retailers and brand owners for whom the Haibo system is ready to be deployed. I believe the system could be a meaningful source of revenue for the company in the future.

Another positive sign for Dada is the increasing percentage of revenue unrelated to JD. Dada reported 39% of its revenue from JD, lower than 51% in 2019 and 49% in 2018. This tells the story that Dada is also capable of attracting new users independent of JD’s channeling.

Conclusion

According to iResearch, online-to-offline penetration of China’s local market is expected to grow to 10.6% in 2023 from 0.6% in 2019, and local on-demand retail platform in supermarkets in China are expected to grow at CAGR of 69.5% through 2023. Moreover, open on-demand daily delivery orders in China are expected to reach 27.7 million from 9.5 million by 2023 at CAGR of 30.6%. Competitions are fierce indeed, but such market opportunities are hard to pass, especially when hyper-growth companies are trading within reasonable price ranges.

Dada is still an early-stage company bearing many uncertainties. It is still aggressively attracting new customers through promotions and incentives, which lead to high selling and marketing costs and consistent operating losses. At the same time, the company receives tremendous supports from big retail players such as JD and Walmart. Under such circumstances, top-line results are expected continue its fast growth rates above 50% and economy of scale shall improve the company’s future operating efficiency. Considering the institutional investors who participated in Dada’s secondary offerings at $50 per ADS last year, and JD which invested $800M in Dada at about $30 per ADS this March, I believe the Dada’s current valuation is justifiable given its TAM, revenue growth, and institutional support. Dada should be a BUY for growth investors ready for high-risk, high-reward investment opportunities.