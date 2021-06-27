metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

While bitcoin has generated some volatility, it has generally been a positive catalyst for FinTech companies, not dragging them along in its fall as from the beginning of May. Thus, the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX), has known a 10.84% upside, while bitcoin fell by nearly 40%. On an even more positive note, it managed to beat the glamorous ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) by more than two percentage points.

To explain this better performance, FINX's issuer Global X, tracks the Indxx Global FinTech Thematic Index, whose underlying fund invests in companies that are disrupting existing financial services and banking business models. The technologies being used to disrupt these sectors range from digital and mobile solutions to the adoption of blockchain, not necessarily cryptocurrencies as many tend to think. There is a difference.

Blockchain and much more

Here, it is very important to understand the subtle difference between making use of blockchain technology to create value added services and using one of its product, namely bitcoin to shore up the balance sheet like MicroStrategy (MSTR), an IT play selling software products. Many other companies having nothing to with blockchain have done so, and, as a result, their stocks have become prone to bitcoin-induced volatility.

On the other hand, FinTechs continue to constitute the main users of blockchain itself, the technology behind the crypto network. This is the reason why they continue to attract more and more investment from institutions, crowd funding and retail investors, despite the drop seen in interest for cryptocurrencies as of late.

Furthermore, limiting FinTech to just blockchain would be extremely narrow minded as the application of information technology to finances is a huge market, valued at USD 5504.13 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.58% till 2025. Hence companies live Fiserv (FISV), a provider of financial technology and services to securities broker dealers, leasing and retailers should see tremendous growth.

Fiserv also provides services to the banking industry, a key driver for the growth of the FinTech market.

In this context, there has been the emergence of financial institutions that obtained banking licenses focusing on 100% mobile access. They offer free basic products (bank card, account maintenance, etc) as well as more value-added services like life insurance and stock brokerage accounts. In order to deliver on such services, they require advanced infrastructure-based technology and APIs, or software codes allowing different corporate functions within or across companies to talk to each other.

Additionally, there are online banks, systematically backed by traditional banks. Even with no physical branches, online banking relies on an existing infrastructure to offer a virtualized offer, but of equivalent quality. This particularity allows online banks to offer customers the financial stability of a traditional bank, with the attractive prices of an online offer.

Consequently, the main rationale for application of financial technology remains provision of an expanding array of services, while at the same constant lowering the costs.

This rationale to reduce costs is also used by payment processors or IT outsourcing companies like PayPal (PYPL), now transformed into FinTechs.

Payment processors

PayPal, which has an elaborated blockchain strategy, is working with regulators to create the next-generation cashless or "reduced cash" financial system, to enable more convenient transactions while making them less expensive and faster.

Now, FINX has many holdings operating in the payment space, which was already seeing a global shift to digital payments, but accelerated by the crisis. Thus, the global digital payments (including contactless payments) market grew by 21% YoY in transaction value last year and is projected to grow by 23.7 percent to reach $4.93 trillion in 2021.

Now, one of the differences between Square (SQ) and PayPal is that the former offers a complete suite of business management tools, in addition to the payments ecosystems. This shows the versatility of FinTechs, in turn made possible by the use of software to cater for the needs of small businesses processing in-person sales.

Finally, involvement in digital payments enable payment processors to offer crypto wallets services, where record transaction volumes should continue, whether bitcoin rises or slumps, simply because of wider adoption of other coins.

Coming back to the comparison with ARKF, both ETFs share three similar holdings in the top ten. These are Square, PayPal and Ayden N.V. On the other hand, Cathie Woods' fund has a lot of exposure to the Chinese FinTech space, namely through JD.com (JD), an eCommerce company having a massive B2C online retailing platform. ARKF also has exposure to the likes of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA).

Now, some investors will remember the crackdown by Chinese authorities on Ant Group, while others have grown fearful of stricter regulatory requirements being extended to the big fintech platforms resulting in treating these players as formal financial institutions instead of normal firms. Some of the biggest have even been hit with big fines after being found guilty of monopolistic practices.

These "political risks" have been impacting the share price of the big tech companies since the last three month and shows no sign of abating soon. Worst, drastic limitation measures imposed on bitcoin mining in China seems to be directed at curbing the country's FinTechs appetite for cryptocurrencies.

Valuations and key takeaways

Thus, because of volatility, ARKF's share price has been underperforming its peer, by 3% since about three months, after largely outperforming FINX for the last one year. Going forward during the second half of the year, Globalx's limited exposure to China, at only 4.6%, is a strong positive and should be a key ingredient to sustain its performance.

On the other hand, with 55.66% of assets forming part of the top ten holdings, FINX accounts for more concentration risks and as such, its 24M Beta, which is a volatility indicator in comparison to the broader market, is higher at 1.13. Still, it comes cheaper at a lower expense ratio.

In summary, going far beyond just blockchain, the technologies used by the global FinTech market encapsulate APIs, artificial intelligence (AI) and distributed computing. As for FINX, it provides exposure to the whole ecosystem of technology, services and applications. It also provides an extensive geographical coverage with 55.4% of assets invested in the U.S.

As for valuations, the main question is what could be the share price trajectory, after an appreciation of only 3.64% in the last six months, adversely impacted by the growth-value debate amid the re-opening of the economy which is favoring more cyclical plays. Well, after delivering a one-year performance of nearly 48%, one would be tempted to think that this could be a year of moderation, especially with current high market valuations likely to restrict M&A activities.

However, FinTechs within the industry are likely to seek additional market share through acquisitions, while companies outside of the industry should want to acquire digital capabilities in areas encompassing digital payments, payment fraud prevention, AI, and not forgetting blockchain.

Here, the seller and cash app ecosystems are well-positioned to benefit from the acceleration of secular shifts, such as omni-channel commerce, contactless payments, and digital wallets for consumers.

Pursing further, there is a lot that financial technologies can do that has not even been actively explored yet. These should continue to reshape the future of the financial services industry, thus aiding the growth of the global FinTech market.

Finally, balancing historical performance with future prospects on the one hand and volatility on the other, I see a likely 10% growth in FINX's share price for this year, resulting in a target of $51-52.