Introduction

Despite the business being slow- growing, stable and predictable, recent years of stock price performance have been the opposite. After collapsing ~80% from its peak in 2017 to its low in 2020, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has finally stabilized at a reasonable valuation.

Kraft Heinz is a story of severe overvaluation, being disconnected from its fundamentals, to the market realizing and correcting it. A prudent value investor would not have bought it at its peak, but would probably find it interesting at current prices.

I am giving the company a “neutral” rating. The company is fairly valued but has high debt and low growth. The company will most likely do fine, but I think there are better alternatives to be found.

Who is Kraft Heinz?

The Kraft Heinz Company is a large American food company, recently formed by the merger of Kraft Foods and Heinz in 2015. The company would then become the fifth- largest food and beverage company in the world, and the third-largest in North America. The company has a large portfolio of successful brands with eight $1b+ brands in it.

The company has in recent years been focusing on paying down debt and paying a generous dividend while strengthening their portfolio of brands.

Fundamentals

Kraft Heinz has a very stable top line. It has unfortunately been on a consistent decline, which is always worrying to see. Companies in this sector tend to grow with acquisitions and very little by organic growth. Since Kraft Heinz, as I will discuss later in this article, is very leveraged, their growth is very limited.

(Source: Fairlyvalued.com)

I would then normally show you a picture of their net income growth, but several impairments of capital assets in recent years, have skewed the numbers. A major concern with the company, is its large amount of debt. The debt is service- and manageable, but it is hindering future growth and is locking up free cash flow. A portion of future cash flow will be dedicated towards debt repayments, and should be added on top of the business´s market cap.

As seen in the below picture, the company has managed to reduce its net debt by ~$5b in four years. This is a step in the right direction, but the balance sheet still remains unhealthy.

(Source: Yahoofinance.com)

A company can generally carry 3x their free cash flow in net debt. Kraft Heinz has grown free cash flow at a fast pace in recent years, but was at the same time greatly boosted by Covid. With free cash flow of ~$4.8b a year, $25b in net debt seems high. A lot of future cash flow, as previous cash flow has done, will go towards debt repayments.

I would therefore suggest to add some of the debt on top of the company´s market cap, or subtract the cash flow that will go towards debt repayment, when calculating a proper multiple.

(Source: Yahoofinance.com

Besides paying down debt the company has been paying a dividend. With little growth and high debt, a high dividend is needed to stay attractive. A ~4% dividend is certainly an attractive dividend. Especially with a low payout ratio of ~50%, which seems like a safe dividend at first glance.

As seen in the below picture, the dividend was reduced a couple of years ago, enabling the company to speedup debt repayment. Surprisingly, even though the company has been reducing their total debt, interest on the debt has been increasing.

(Source: Yahoofinance.com)

It is a stagnant company. It's neither growing nor declining, but it's slowly improving its balance sheet. The company can at the moment comfortably pay their dividend, and at the same time pay down debt. The dividend is necessary to keep investors interested, but obviously slows down debt repayment. There is nothing wrong with this approach, but it´s something an investor will have to be aware of.

Growth, large acquisitions, and share repurchases will probably not be seen the next couple of years.

A lot of future cash flow will be dedicated to debt repayments, which is essentially lost cash for the investor. Adding a portion of it on top of the company´s market cap, would therefore make sense. Generally, a net debt / ebitda below 3 is considered decent. That would mean that ~$4b could be added to its market cap, which I think is a conservative number.

Valuation

As I said in the beginning of the article, recent years have been very volatile. The company traded with a multiple > 20 with a large amount of debt and little growth. Fundamentals always win in the long run, correcting the stock to a more reasonable 15 multiplier was bound to happen. I think even a 15 p/e is a little high considering their debt.

I doubt the market will assign a higher multiplier, meaning that future growth will depend on the company´s growth rate, which analysts expects to be flat the next couple of years.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

The story is very much the same with its free cash flow. Considering its debt and growth projections, anything above a 15 p/fcf multiple seems like a valuation with little margin of safety. Analysts are expecting a small decline in free cash flow this year, with slight increases the following years. This suggests further stagnation in the share price.

You will of course get a 4% dividend on your investment, while the company is deleveraging.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Final thoughts

It´s a strong company. Their portfolio is excellent with a lot of staying power. The problem is the high amount of debt, that is hindering future growth. Organic growth is very little within this sector, and acquisitions or share repurchases are important for growth. It will take years for the company to pay off enough debt, to finally have a healthy balance sheet. An investor should acknowledge that, and perhaps add some of the excess debt to its market cap to prevent overpaying.

The dividend appears safe, with a manageable payout ratio. The company is already trading at a reasonable valuation, and with analysts expecting little growth the following couple of years, future income will likely be from the dividends and not share price appreciation. Unless the stock becomes overvalued of course, which isn´t abnormal in this market.