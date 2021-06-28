Hajakely/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past couple of months, we have been looking into exciting opportunities in the communications sector, particularly in the streaming industry. While industry majors such as Netflix (NFLX) may still pose attractive investment cases, their massive upside phases should be well behind us.

Hence, we have so far suggested two smaller players in the space, fuboTV (FUBO) and Gaia (GAIA), which we believe hold the potential for massive upside (FUBO already rallying ~32% higher.)

Here are the two articles:

This article looks at another up-and-coming streaming player in the space, CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI), which IPOd through a merger with Software Acquisition Group (a blank check company) in August of last year.

What is CuriosityStream about

CuriosityStream (which from now on we will refer to as CURI) was created by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel and former Chairman of Discovery Communications (DISCA).

The company aims to offer premium video content across the principal categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology. For those that have read our GAIA article, the content of CURI could be categorized as the exact opposite of GAIA (non-factual content including aliens, conspiracies, and magic mushrooms.)

CURI's award-winning content library includes more than 3,100 non-fiction episodes, including more than 1,000 original documentaries of short-form, mid-form, and long-form duration, posturing an estimated $1B original production value. CURI is growing a fantastic service for those with love for this particular sub-genre, with no other competitor offering such a rich catalog for this audience category.

The company is run by an elite group of veterans in the communications sector, who showcase decades of experience in the world's most prominent communication companies and who have the necessary skills to grow CURI into a great subscription business.

You may be thinking that the narrower pathway that the company has taken in terms of the content catalog, which lacks dramas, sci-fi, action/adventure, and various other selections, would lack the ability to attract a great subscriber base.

However, CURI has been growing its subscriber count rapidly. In Q1, the number of subscribers continued to grow, reaching 16 million, a 28% increase compared to last year. With only 1 million subscribers back in 2018, the company has certainly seen strong interest in its niche service.

Source: Investor Presentation

The opportunity

Quickly put, the opportunity in CURI is the low valuation multiple attached to the stock against the company's subscriber growth and pricing hike prospects. Additionally, we consider the high short-interest a potential catalyst in shares skyrocketing even further once the market starts acting on CURI's undervaluation.

Firstly, let's consider the company's subscriber base. CURI claims that over 75% of its Direct Service subscribers choose annual subscription plans (which has also reduced subscriber churn.) Additionally, in order to attract and nurture its subscribers, CURI offers an annual plan for $20, which the company says is the most popular. The majority of the subscribers are essentially paying around $1.66/month, which is close to nothing.

In exchange, however, the company has been consistently using user data to improve its platform and attract numerous positive reviews from the "science community" during this time.

Moving forward, we can see the company increasing its monthly and annual plans and charge at least around $7-$9 per user, on average, which would come much closer to its industry peers. Such a price hike should not seem like a crazy amount to its subscribers due to the unique content and high-quality production value. Hence, we can see revenues spiking massively at some point once an eventual price increase occurs. We have seen such price hikes constantly in the industry, with streaming behemoth Netflix, for example, announcing various ones over the past few years.

In its Q1 results, management shared its outlook, expecting FY2021 revenues of at least $71 million, an 80% YoY growth. Considering that Netflix, for example, is trading a forward P/S of 7.2 while subject to much softer growth prospects ahead (relatively) and gross margins just over 40%, CURI's multiple of 8.9 its FY2021 sales should seem quite cheap considering its explosive revenue growth potential and higher profitability prospects (gross margins of 60%+.) Regardless of its industry peers or the streaming industry in general, however, a business with margins over 50% growing at such rapid rates should deserve a much juicier valuation multiple. Analysts expect the company to keep growing its sales by anywhere from 45% to 75% in the medium term, which means that unless CURI shares skyrocket, the company will be trading at a ridiculously low multiple in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now we have seen such a scenario with GAIA, which enjoys even more spectacular margins, and only trades a forward P/S of 2.6, though this is solely due to its controversial content, which pushes away institutional investors as we have previously discussed. We see no reason why CURI investors should have any such concern in mind.

Keep in mind that these investor estimates do not even account for the additional avenues CURI could explore, such as advertising (for which could charge premium rates due to the annual subscription translating to more accurate user data), which could further accelerate revenue growth.

Therefore, the opportunity we see in CURI can be expressed in this way:

Either the stock undergoes a valuation expansion to around 15X sales which would much better reflect the company's expected growth rates (and margins.) That would suggest an upside of around 50% from its current levels.

The stock retains its current multiple, appreciating in line with its revenue growth, translating to annualized returns anywhere from 40% to 70% over the next few years. This second scenario does not account for a potential dilution going forward; however: 1) The company has $178M in cash, which should sustain operations before turning a positive bottom line at the current burn rate, 2) Even if substantial dilution was to hypothetical take place (e.g., 30% of current float), total returns would still be very attractive.



Finally, we can see the company's high short interest posing potentially a great catalyst in terms of igniting a spike towards the valuation expansion we are looking for. Lately, Redditors have collectively bought stocks with high short interests in bulk, shooting the so-called "meme stocks" to the skies and beyond. While we don't consider CURI a meme stock, its 18.1% short interest (on its free float) could certainly make it a target for a squeeze.

Data by YCharts

Consequently, while CURI remains a relatively young publicly-traded company, offering limited data when it comes to accurately projecting its growth trajectory and its financials' evolution going forward, we believe that shares present a compelling opportunity. From a revenue growth perspective, including a rapidly growing subscriber base and most likely much higher ARPU (average revenue per user) going forward, we see slight chances that CURI shares do not eventually spike higher. It is a moderately speculative investment, nonetheless.