Investment Thesis

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) is a development and exploration company where the quality asset Juanicipio is very close to production. The asset has all the favorable characteristics you could ask for, but much of that appears to be priced into the stock. The stock has had a good last year where it has outperformed many peers.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

In this article, I will review the various factors which make Juanicipio and consequently MAG Silver so attractive. I will also have a quick look at the valuation to see what margin of safety remains with the current stock price.

Overview

MAG Silver has two development and exploration assets. Juanicipio in Mexico which I will spend most of the time on in this article, but the company did in the second half of 2020 acquire Deer Trail, which is an interesting project in Utah.

Figure 2 - Source: MAG Silver Deer Trail Presentation

I do think the idea of diversifying its exposure across countries is a good long-term strategy. The asset has according to management great potential, it is however important to remember it is a very early exploration project. There are some initial drill results pending which could soon provide a good first indication. For a company with a market cap of $2,075M, it is probably fair to say most of its value comes from Juanicipio today.

Figure 3 - Source: MAG Silver Q1-21 MDA

MAG Silver did as of Q1-21 have 96.75M fully diluted shares outstanding. The company has no debt, $92.8M in cash as of Q1-21 and the latest share price is $21.45. This gives us a market cap of $2,075M and an enterprise value of $1,983M.

Juanicipio

Juanicipio is an extremely attractive asset, where MAG Silver owns 44% of the joint venture and Fresnillo owns the remaining part. Fresnillo is also the operator.

The asset has industry leading size and grade, with 176 Moz of indicated silver and 867 Koz of indicated gold on top of a decent amount of base metals. The silver equivalent AISC is estimated to be $5.02/oz according to the 2017 PEA, which is extremely impressive.

Figure 4 - Source: MAG Silver Presentation

MAG Silver also has a substantial amount of inferred resources, where a decent portion is likely to be converted to measured and indicated resources or reserves given enough time. Only about 5% of the property has also been explored today, so there is further growth potential even though I would be hesitant to prescribe any significant value purely on potential today. There are drill results pending for Juanicipio as well.

The company has already started underground production where some ore is presently processed at the Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) mill. However, the commissioning of the Juanicipio mill is scheduled for Q4-21 which will turn MAG Silver into a low-cost producer. The company has no debt and all the cash it needs to reach production.

Figure 5 - Source: MAG Silver Presentation

The most important metric for a development project is the net present value of the asset. MAG Silver's PEA is a bit outdated and metal prices have moved a lot since it was filed.

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: MAG Silver homepage

However, the sensitivity table below from the PEA gives us an indication of the NPV at current spot prices. Where current spot prices for silver and zinc would give us an after-tax NPV between $1,700M and $2,100M. With some rough interpolation based on current spot prices, an NPV of $1,900M is a good approximation.

Figure 8 - Source: Juanicipio PEA

The price of lead is today not that far off the $0.95/lb which is used in the sensitivity table, but the price of gold is well above $1,250/oz today, which means the $1,900M NPV is below an estimate using all current spot prices.

Let us for simplicity just take the life of mine 747 Koz of gold production multiplied by the difference on today's gold price compared to $1,250/oz in the sensitivity table. I will also assume a 30% tax rate but disregard the impact of discounting. This gives us approximately another $280M (($1,780/oz - $1,250/oz) x 747 Koz x 70%) to add to the $1,900M, which takes the total NPV using spot prices to $2,180M.

Figure 9 - Source: Juanicipio PEA

Now, it is important to keep in mind that MAG Silver only owns 44% of the joint venture, which would put the NPV to $960M for MAG Silver using current spot prices.

Conclusion

MAG Silver and Juanicipio are such a rare combination of scale and grade very close to full production that it should warrant a premium in the market. It is also fair to point out that the PEA is somewhat outdated, and I have no doubt the resources that go into the mine plan would increase if the company were to update the PEA or file a PFS/FS.

With an EV/NPV of 2.1, using spot prices, I would argue the market has already priced in further growth and more resources since the PEA was filed.

We frequently see a re-rating when development companies start large scale production, which could provide MAG Silver further stock price momentum. We also have some silver producers trading at very high multiples, which might justify the current or possibly a higher stock price.

The stock has the sentiment in its favor and some interesting near-term catalysts in the form of drill results and mill commissioning. However, from a valuation perspective, which is primarily what I focus on, the stock would need to drop significantly from current levels for me to be an interested buyer, especially when many other development companies are priced at much lower multiples.