The Central Banks' Claim Check

It’s fuzzed over. It is rarely discussed. It slides around at the bottom of everyone’s vision, but it is still there. Unquestionably still there. It all began with the financial crisis of 2008/2009, which is when the world’s central banks entered the financial markets to save them, then, learning the magic trick, they have continued to dominate and control them ever since.

They contended that they entered the markets as a saving grace, which may well be true. However, they have remained as the force du jour not to prop up the markets, as they originally intended, but to keep the costs of their governments debt in check by keeping interest rates at zero, close to zero, or in the case of the European Union, Switzerland and Japan, at less than zero.

They can talk all that they like that it has been a multi-year response of the pandemic, but the medical and financial pandemic is just a recent occurrence and was not even in the picture for most of the 12-year timeline. Before, they said their intervention was based upon the faltering economies. Now they blame the pandemic. “Laying blame” is at the center of political mischievousness.

Neither argument is the case, in my opinion; it is for the support of the governments that they represent and nothing else. Their governments cannot afford to pay higher interest payments on their debt, and so, the Fed and the other central banks have propped up their governments by a massive amount of Quantitative Easing, which really, if carefully considered, are the most massive stimulus programs in the history of the world.

The total of the central banks’ assets, intervention, now stands at $23.9 trillion, which is a larger amount that the entire economy of the United States. All of this money, all of this cash, just made from computer keystrokes with no voting by anyone, no approval from anyone, except the bankers that brought it all into existence. “Abra Cadabra” - and “Poof,” the capital appeared.

There was a time when inflation moved the markets. Get this through your heads. That time is gone. Inflation is now an “influencer” of the Fed and the other central banks, but no more than that.

You can say that inflation is “transitory.” You can have the opinion that it is not “transitory.” It really doesn’t matter. That is just a sideshow now. The singular “real” question is how the central banks will respond to it, if at all, past their public comments. Mouthing words is one thing. Doing something about it, taking action, is quite another thing altogether.

Recently, I have been advising both my institutional clients and my individual clients to take a hard look at their bond holdings. Bonds used to represent an income stream that were part of most portfolios, along with an appreciation stream. Bonds no longer work to provide any real income at their present levels. They have no “absolute value” now when considered against inflation. They have no “relative value” now when considered against both inflation and “credit risk.” They just do not work, as even high yield bonds are at their tightest spreads to Treasuries in history, so that the credit risks far outweigh the yields that you are currently getting.

Most corporate bonds and mortgage bonds mature at par. Some can be called at slight premiums, along with municipal bonds, but if your bonds now trade, at significant premiums, I would suggest selling them now, as the premiums will evaporate over time as they approach their calls or maturities. Also, it is better to pay the capital gains now than wait for the new Biden Administration’s much higher capital gains rate to come into effect.

While past performance does not guarantee future results, of course, now, as in today, you can still get significant multiples of yields found in bonds by switching to some carefully selected closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Many pay monthly, some pay quarterly, but either one is an advantage over plain vanilla bonds, which mostly pay semi-annually.

You can argue all that you like over the complexities of these funds, you can point fingers everywhere, because they are complicated, but if you know what you are doing, they are far more advantageous than bonds these days, in my opinion. Many people will need some help to take advantage of this strategy. So, get some help. There is nothing embarrassing about asking for help. As a matter of fact, there is everything right about asking for some help when you do not have a good grasp on how to assess a new alternative.

I have been using funds for several years now for the portfolios which I provide advice. I study them daily, and I have spent countless hours, over many weekends, looking at a wide variety of factors to make my choices. I can also report, accurately, that many of these funds have appreciated in value, along with providing outsized yields. Not all of them, of course, but many of them, have provided both yield, cash flows and appreciation, resulting in smiling faces for many of my clients.

My good friend, Randy Forsyth, the author of “Up and Down Wall Street,” in Barron’s, just wrote about this subject. His article is well worth the read. His insightful comments can be found here.

The Fed has cast their spell. Mark Grant has cast his counter spell. They performed their magic, and I stood back and performed mine.

Dream no small dream; it lacks magic. Dream large. Then make the dream real.

I have done just that, and I say it proudly.

