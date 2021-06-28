Dividend Increases: June 19-25, 2021

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We monitor dividend changes of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Source:Created by the author

Recently, four companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC)

FNLC operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as other financial services. FNLC was founded in 1985 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

On Jun 24, FNLC declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.23% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Jul 19, to shareholders of record on Jul 8; ex-div: Jul 7.

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW)

FSBW operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. FSBW was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

On Jun 25, FSBW declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.70% from the prior dividend of 13.5¢.

Payable Aug 6, to shareholders of record on Jul 23; ex-div: Jul 22.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

KR, along with its subsidiaries, operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores across the United States. The company’s banner brands include Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers, as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic. KR was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Jun 24, KR declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 13; ex-div: Aug 12.

MATX provides ocean transportation and logistics services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings and changed its name to Matson in June 2012. MATX was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

On Jun 24, MATX declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 30.43% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Sep 2, to shareholders of record on Aug 5; ex-div: Aug 4.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. None of the stocks pass our regular quality score screen of 19-25 and only one stock is Investment Grade (quality score ≥ 15):

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Today, we'll highlight Dividend Contender Kroger (KR), which yields 2.14% at $39.26 per share and offers an impressive 5-year DGR of 11.4%.

KR has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, with total returns of 286% versus that of the S&P 500 (305%):

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

KR has an impressive history of mostly double-digit percentage dividend increases:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

The company's earnings history is fair with a general uptrend, except for the period between fiscal years 2017 and 2020. Earnings increased by 58% in 2021:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

At only 20%, KR's earnings payout ratio is very low for most companies, according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Let's now consider KR's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($0.84) by its 5-year average yield (1.99%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $42. Given KR's current price of $39.26, the stock appears to be trading at a discount relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $35, CFRA's FV is $49, Finbox.com's FV is $50, and Simply Wall St's FV is $72. That's quite a range of estimates! The average of these fair value estimates is $52, also indicating that KR may be undervalued currently.

My own FV estimate of KR is $41, so I believe the stock is trading at a small discount.

Conclusion

For stocks rated Decent (15-18), I look for a discount of at least 10%. That means KR would need to drop below $37, which is the level conservative investors should look for before buying shares. Personally, I prefer higher-quality stocks and KR does not really interest me.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!