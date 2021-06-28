GodfriedEdelman/E+ via Getty Images

There are not that many stocks out there that have bounced around as much as CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) has. It started 2021 on a tear, gaining as much as 51% in January alone. CEVA then proceeded to lose all its gains to fall into negative territory. With the stock down by a huge amount, some may be tempted to go long. However, just because a stock is down big is not reason enough to scoop it up. CEVA is not necessarily a bargain when it's available at a lower price for the wrong reasons. Why will be covered next.

CEVA continues to bounce around in 2021

The year 2021 has definitely not been a boring year for CEVA. The stock has been on a rollercoaster ride as illustrated in a previous article. This has become even more apparent since then. At the time the last article was written, CEVA was still up 31% for the year. CEVA made big moves up and down, but it's now left with a gain of just 1% YTD as shown in the chart below.

Source: finviz.com

The stock started out the year on fire with a gain of 51% in January. It peaked in February, but then proceeded to lose a third of its value over the next three weeks. If intraday highs are included, CEVA gained as much as 85% in 2021. There were big moves in both directions, but CEVA is essentially back to where it started the year.

Why CEVA has fallen off

There are a number of reasons why CEVA was unable to sustain its early momentum. One is that earnings have disappointed this year. It started with Q4 FY2020, the first quarterly report to be released in 2021. The market did not like the fact that the numbers were not as good as what some had expected. The report raised doubts as to whether the bull case for CEVA is on as solid a footing as some believe. In fact, the stock rallied until the day the Q4 report was released, but then started to decline the day after the report was released on February 16. The stock has not been the same since.

The report that followed did not help as the numbers in the Q1 FY2021 report were even worse than the ones preceding them. CEVA actually missed earnings estimates, causing the stock to fall to its low for the year. While the top line was somewhat okay, the same was not true of the bottom line. Q1 FY2021 revenue increased by 7.5% YoY to $25.4M. Royalties increased by 21% to $11M, but licensing declined by 1% to $14.4M. Non-GAAP EPS fell by 90.9% YoY to $0.01. In terms of GAAP, losses increased to $0.16 per share. The main difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers is that the latter exclude equity-based compensation expense to the tune of $0.14.

Note that GAAP losses per share increased even though there was a smaller operating loss. This was mostly the result of changes in income taxes. Earnings dropped with income tax going from $0.35M in Q1 FY2020 to $2.34M in Q1 FY2021. The amount paid was much higher than usual, which is why CEVA explained why taxes were much higher. From the Q1 FY2021 report linked below:

Our earnings per share for the quarter reflects a revenue mix in which the majority of revenues recognized are associated with our connectivity products originating in France, and are subject to a higher corporate tax rate. We expect our ongoing corporate tax rate to be lower and in line with our original expectations, but mainly dependent on the outcome of our revenue allocation mix.

Another contributing factor was financial income falling from $0.83M in Q1 FY2020 to $0.04M in Q1 FY2021. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $25.40M $28.15M $23.62M (9.77%) 7.54% Gross margin 91% 91% 88% - 300bps Operating income (loss) ($1.33M) $2.41M ($1.66M) - - Net income (loss) ($3.63M) $0.64M ($1.19M) - - EPS ($0.16) $0.03 ($0.05) - - (Non-GAAP) Net income $0.25M $4.69M $2.57M (94.67%) (90.27%) EPS $0.01 $0.20 $0.11 (95.00%) (90.91%)

Source: CEVA

There was positive news as well. Licensees of CEVA shipped 341M units, an increase of 31% YoY. Of the 341M, 129M units were handset baseband chips, an increase of 16% YoY. Base station and IoT contributed the remaining 212M units, an increase of 41% YoY. Growth was led by revenue from Bluetooth royalties, which increased by 84% YoY. Royalties from sensor fusion grew by 51% YoY.

CEVA had another important piece of news to share. The company intends to acquire Intrinsix, a chip designer and supplier of security and processor IP. CEVA believes the acquisition will help it make inroads in the aerospace and defense markets. The acquisition will be accretive on a non-GAAP basis starting in 2021, but it will also decrease the cash balance by roughly $33M.

CEVA therefore raised its FY2021 forecast. The old one expected FY2021 revenue to grow by 5.65% YoY to $106M. The updated forecast calls for FY2021 revenue to increase to $116-117M, an increase of 16.1% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast is subject to the Intrinsix acquisition contributing $10-11M in revenue and closing as expected. From the Q1 earnings call:

As we announced earlier today, we agreed to acquire Intrinsix and expect to close the deal later in the quarter. From a financial point of view, we expect Intrinsix to contribute between $10 million to $11 million to CEVA's top line in the second half of the year and that this deal will be accretive as early as 2021 on a non-GAAP basis. We'll provide more information on the next earnings call. On the back of this, we forecast our new total revenue for 2021 to be between $116 million to $117 million, compared to about $100 million in 2020. This is subject to the Intrinsix acquisition closing on the anticipated timeline.

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

As shown earlier, the worse-than-expected results in Q1 were primarily due to higher taxes and reduced interest income. The Q2 forecast expects both to improve.

Net interest income is expected to be approximately $0.45 million and taxes for the second quarter are expected to be around $0.7 million on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis, in line with our prior expectations involved. Share count for the second quarter is expected to be approximately 23.5 million shares.

Share count, however, will continue to tick up.

Multiples are still up there

CEVA was weighed down by earnings reports, but other factors played a role as well. The magnitude of the drop was amplified by the fact that the stock soared higher in the run-up to the earnings reports. Expectations were running high, but that also means it's a long way down if the results don't meet expectations. As the saying goes, the higher you climb, the harder you fall. That applies to stocks as well.

CEVA Market cap $1.05B Enterprise value $921.59M Revenue ("ttm") $102.11M EBITDA $5.40M Forward P/E 51.27 PEG ratio 5.39 P/S 10.31 P/B 4.02 EV/revenue 9.02 EV/EBITDA 170.79

Source: Yahoo Finance

It didn't help that CEVA traded at lofty valuations. The table above shows the multiples CEVA trades at. For instance, CEVA's enterprise value of $922M is roughly equal to 171 times EBITDA. While these multiples may seem high as is, they were actually a lot higher not that long ago. These multiples are for a stock that is 38% off its peak. It's one thing for earnings to disappoint. It's another to do so while also trading at lofty valuations.

Investor takeaways

The headline numbers appeared to be bad, but they looked better upon closer review. Q1 FY2021 revenue increased by 7.5% YoY, but non-GAAP EPS was barely in the black after falling by 90.9% YoY to $0.01. GAAP losses per share more than tripled from $0.05 a year ago to $0.16. These numbers don't inspire confidence, but it's worth pointing out they would have been better if not for taxes and interest income. Guidance expects both to do better in Q2. CEVA is not as bad off as the headline numbers suggest it is.

CEVA still retains much of what people were attracted to in the first place. CEVA still offers exposure to a wide range of up-and-coming markets like 5G, IoT, WiFi 6, TWS, sensor fusion, computer vision and artificial intelligence. It's this exposure that leads bulls to believe that CEVA is destined for greater things one day, even if that day may not be here just yet. CEVA's IP is still being adopted. Companies who have licensed CEVA's IP increased the number of chips shipped by 31% YoY.

On the other hand, the pace of adoption seems to have slowed down as witnessed by the decline of 1% YoY in Q1 licensing revenue. CEVA signed 11 new license agreements in Q1, of which just 2 were with first-time customers. In contrast, CEVA signed 17 license agreements with first-time customers in FY2020 out of a total of 55. Stocks like CEVA are mostly bought for what they could potentially be down the road. In order to get there, the stock needs to show growth. If growth falls off from what's not exactly a scorching pace, then that's a problem.

Multiples are still up there and that's with the stock way off its peak. While some may be okay with paying 171 times EBITDA, not everyone is likely to feel that way. Especially not with organic growth in FY2021 in the single digits. Many people are open to a high multiple as long as the company grows fast enough. If a company grows at a tepid pace, then a low enough multiple can still entice bargain hunters. CEVA falls into neither category at this point.

CEVA commands a high multiple, but it's not actually growing all that fast and that was the case before the latest numbers. CEVA seems to be stuck somewhere in between. It's not growing fast enough to justify a high multiple and it's not cheap enough to compensate for a tepid pace of growth. Companies should grow very fast if they're expensive in terms of multiples or they should be relatively cheap to make up for their lackluster growth. Companies should ideally be one or the other, but CEVA is neither. CEVA needs to pick up the pace of growth or it needs to trade at lower multiples.

I am neutral on CEVA. It's true that CEVA is a lot cheaper than earlier in the year. It's true that the Q1 numbers were not as bad upon closer inspection. It's also true that CEVA has a lot of potential due to its exposure to many emerging technologies. However, it's important not to lose track as to why the stock is trading lower. The stock is cheaper, but for the wrong reasons. Earnings growth have not lived up to expectations. A three-digit multiple and organic growth in the single digits is not an appealing combination. Potential only goes so far if it doesn't actually translate into earnings growth. CEVA needs to show better numbers. If it doesn't, the stock has further to fall with multiples where they are.