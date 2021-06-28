AlexeySulima/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Neutral rating to Gildan Activewear (NYSE:NYSE:GIL).

Gildan's share price has done well in the last three months, but it is too early to call a recovery. The company benefited from an one-off boost from distributor re-stocking, and its printwear sales have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Also GIL's socks, legwear and hosiery products have not performed as well as its underwear product category.

Further, while Gildan's improved gross margin and lower SG&A-to-revenue ratio in the most recent quarter imply that its "Back To Basics" strategy focused on cost optimization is working, inflation poses downside risks to its near-term profitability. GIL seems to prefer to keep its product prices low, and capitalize on opportunities to grow its market share. The company will increase prices if its cost-optimization efforts are insufficient to deal with cost inflation.

In terms of valuations, Gildan's P/E multiples and dividend yield seem reasonable but unattractive. Gildan trades at 16.2 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E, and it boasts a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 2.0%.

Taking into account the various factors discussed in this article, I see a Neutral rating for Gildan as fair.

Expectations Of A Recovery Are Premature

Gildan's stock price rose by +16% from $31.41 as of March 18, 2021 to $36.40 as of June 25, 2021, after my prior article on the company was published on March 19, 2021.

Gildan's strong share price performance in the past three months was mainly driven by expectations of an early recovery for the company. GIL's revenue increased by +28% YoY to $590 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, and the company's most recent quarterly top line also exceeded market consensus' estimates by +22%.

But I think that it is premature to call a recovery for Gildan based on the company's 1Q 2021 financial performance for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Gildan acknowledged at its recent 1Q 2021 results briefing that it benefited from "a $50 million (distributor) restock impact" in the first quarter of this year. More importantly, GIL noted that "I'm not so sure that we're going to see that (positive impact of distributor restocking)" in 2Q 2021. In other words, this is likely to have been an one-off for 1Q 2021, as distributors have earlier kept inventories exceptionally low due to the pandemic and were in a rush to restock in the prior quarter. Separately, GIL's 1Q 2021 sales could also have been boosted by the "stimulus checks" that certain US consumers received as part of pandemic relief measures.

Secondly, Gildan's +30% YoY sales growth for the core activewear segment in 1Q 2021 was largely attributable to a low base for comparison (pandemic) and increased demand for "fashion t-shirts and fleece", as printwear sales have yet to recover to pre-COVID levels. According to disclosures by company management, printwear sales are still 10%-15% and around 10% lower as compared to pre-pandemic levels in 1Q 2021 and the early part of 2Q 2021 (up to early May), respectively. This is not surprising, as large events, the key driver of printwear sales, have yet to return in a significant manner, even with relaxation of social distancing restrictions in the US.

Thirdly, GIL's hosiery & underwear sales in 1Q 2021 were still down in the high-teens percentage as compared to pre-COVID levels in 1Q 2019, even though the company's hosiery & underwear segment revenue grew +21% YoY in the most recent quarter, and it increased its market share in the underwear product category. It is likely that either Gildan's sales of socks, legwear and hosiery are still being negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, or GIL has ceded market share to its rivals in these product categories.

On the positive side of things, Gildan continues to make good progress with its "Back To Basics" strategy, that was implemented since 2019 with the aim of improving the company's profitability.

Profitability Improvement Is Encouraging But Inflation Remains A Key Downside Risk

Gildan's adjusted gross profit margin expanded by +3.5 percentage points YoY to 28.1% in 1Q 2021, excluding payments from the government that are linked to the coronavirus pandemic. GIL's selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses-to-revenue ratio also decreased from 16.1% in 1Q 2020 to 12.4% in 1Q 2021. At the company's 1Q 2021 earnings call, Gildan spoke about its "SKU rationalization and distribution (optimization) initiatives" working and highlighted the underlying principles of the "Back To Basics" strategy as "less product, less use, less complexity." This is encouraging, and suggests that Gildan's "Back To Basics" strategy is delivering results.

Based on the management's comments at Gildan's 1Q 2021 results briefing, I infer that GIL wishes to make market share gains a key priority by maintaining prices. Gildan will attempt to counter inflationary pressures with its cost-optimization initiatives that are part of its "Back To Basics" strategy, and increasing prices will be a choice of last resort.

This means that there is a risk that Gildan's profit margins could possibly disappoint the market in subsequent quarters if inflation turns to be worse than expected. As an illustration, Gildan is targeting to maintain full-year FY 2021 gross profit margin at levels similar to what it achieved for 1Q 2021 (adjusted gross margin of 28.1%), and market consensus' gross profit margin estimate for FY 2021 is in line with management guidance at 27.9% according to S&P Capital IQ. In my opinion, this leaves room for disappointment, consensus earnings estimates reduction, and valuation de-rating for Gildan, assuming that the company's future profitability falls short of market expectations.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Gildan at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 19.1 times and 16.2 times, respectively according to its stock price of $36.40 as of June 25, 2021.

The stock offers consensus forward dividend yields of 1.3% and 2.0% for the current fiscal year, and the subsequent fiscal year, respectively. It is noteworthy that Gildan has resumed dividend payments for 1Q 2021, after it suspended dividends since April last year in light of COVID-19.

I have sourced the forward-looking financial estimates referenced to in this article from S&P Capital IQ.

The key risks for Gildan include weaker-than-expected US consumer sentiment going forward, a longer-than-expected time taken for large events to return and printwear sales under-perform as a result, and lower-than-expected profit margins as cost-optimization initiatives fail to offset inflationary cost pressures.