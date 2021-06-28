damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This article will take a look at Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE:NRO). I like the real estate sector and see it as a good place to invest if inflation continues to take off. The 7.49% yield is attractive if it can be sustained. While the distribution has been covered over the last year, longer-term the continued distribution coverage has depended on two distribution cuts. With the NAV not having returned to the level it had prior to the COVID pandemic, it looks like there are better places in the real estate sector for an investor's money.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

My analysis starts with looking at how much the fund's portfolio earned over the last year. To do that I look at the total NAV return. So how did NRO do?

Data by YCharts

For a single year, a total NAV return of just over 46% looks very good. I have seen even such high levels of return not be enough to fully cover a distribution, but with NRO having a yield of around 7.5%, that seems unlikely. But let's run the numbers just to be sure.

Next up is to determine how NAV changed over the last year. Did the NAV of NRO's portfolio increase over the last year?

Data by YCharts

Like a lot of funds, NRO increased its funds over the last year. NAV increased 32.6%. However, that wasn't enough to restore the NAV to the level at which it began 2020. From the start of 2020, NAV is still down 10%. Given the solid upward NAV trend, this could present an opportunity.

Source: CEFData

NRO invests in REITs, so the ROC isn't a big concern as long as NAV is flat or increasing. I note as well that NRO cut the distribution at the start of 2021. Now, while this cut was less than a penny, it was still a 22% cut. The fund has a policy to provide a stable distribution, so as long as the upward NAV trend continues, I expect to see the distribution increase in 2022.

Over the last year, distributions totaled $0.4272. based on the average NAV of $4.434 that is a yield on NAV of 9.63%. Using the peak NAV of $5.12 the yield on NAV was 8.34%. As both of these are well below the total NAV return of 46%, the distribution is well covered. In fact, the distribution is so well covered I wonder why management cut it in January.

Long-Term Trends

Timing or luck can make a single year look either good or bad. So I like to look longer-term to be sure the distribution is actually being covered. Three years seems to offer a good balance. So how did NRO do earning its distribution over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

At just over 28%, it looks like management has done a pretty good job of producing income from the fund's portfolio. That works out to be a 3-year CAGR of 8.66%. Since the yield on NAV for the last 12 months, based on peak NAV over the last year was 8.34% I think I see why management decided a small cut was needed. So how has the fund's NAV performed over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

NAV hasn't done as well as I'd like. Over the 3 years, the NAV is down about 4%. Before COVID, the fund was growing NAV, but the 10% decline from that point has not been fully restored. Another fund in this sector, that I like and own, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) has a flat NAV history over the last 3 years and only 1 distribution cut compared to 2 for NRO.

Over the last 3 years, NRO has distributed a total of $1.4072. Based on the average NAV of $4.960 that is a total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) of 28.4%. That is slightly more than the 28.3% total NAV return. And this is the final piece in the puzzle of why management cut the distribution recently.

Data by YCharts

I look for funds that have a track record of covering their distribution. And with the NAV being up just over 10% over the last 10 years, that is what NRO is doing. It isn't huge growth, but it is growing and is the result of the distribution being covered.

Data by YCharts

This isn't the ideal pattern of distribution payments that I like. But the distribution has increased over the last 10 years, even if there have been two cuts since 2018. As long as NAV continues to improve, and I expect it will as the economy grows and continues to recover from COVID, I think a distribution increase isn't too far into the future.

Future Distribution Coverage

The past is the past, and its usefulness to us as investors is to aid us in seeing into the future. So what do I see as the future of NRO?

Source: CEFData

Looking for red flags, I do see a position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), a hotel REIT. Hotels have been hit hard by COVID and hotel REITs are very exposed to the operational risks of their tenants. Omega (OHI) has also had its struggles which, while they started before COVID, were made worse by the pandemic. I suppose that neither will do so much worse than they did over the last year, so while concerned, I don't think either is disqualifying.

Otherwise, I like the portfolio holdings. And as this is an income fund, I like that about 40% of the portfolio is composed of preferred shares. Particularly from REITs, preferred shares tend to be a good source of reliable income.

NRO is currently using a modest about of leverage (about 17%). Fees are in line with other similar funds and total 2.6% (remember that yields are always stated as net of fees).

Source: CEFData

Comparing NRO to other similar funds, I see nothing to write home about. While its results aren't bad and mostly cover the distribution, the other funds just do better.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

A fund whose past performance has been mediocre but sufficient to cover the distribution could be worth investing in if the price was right. And while NRO does trade at a discount to NAV, the current price isn't as good a value as it has been in the past. I'd look elsewhere for a real estate fund.