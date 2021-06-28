Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been a part of my portfolio for a number of years, albeit always a relatively small position. I unfortunately never increased its size, not even during times when the company was arguably "cheap", such as during the COVID-19 crisis last year when it dipped below 21X P/E.

The current valuation tells us a story of brand premium, high operating margins, and incredible moats. It also tells us a story of investors expecting the company's diversification to succeed.

In this article, we'll be looking at under what sort of scenario you could invest in Coca-Cola, and what you could expect.

(Source: Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola - How has the company been doing?

So, it goes without saying that a global shutdown is bound to affect Coca-Cola's earnings, as many of its venues will be closed to customers, and people seem less likely to buy home the amounts of Coca-Cola or soft drinks they would otherwise buy or drink when combining this with restaurants and the like.

As a result, EPS during 2020 overall fell by almost 8% during FY20, a drop that hasn't happened in the past 20 years at the very least during the company's operating history. The closest was the 4% EPS drop back in FY16, but 8% is of course twice that. From an EPS standpoint, it was the worst year for Coca-Cola in two decades.

Since that time, the company has been turning around, however. Coca-Cola, aside from its namesake soft drinks, owns a wide portfolio consisting of over two hundred brands following its portfolio optimization.

(Source: Coca-Cola)

The company's focus is a higher degree of market share in emerging markets, which represents 80% of the world's population, and where Coca-Cola does not yet have any substantial market share, such as in the developed market. Coca-Cola has 13% of the volume mix in the developed market beverage share. It has only 5% outside of developed markets, where 70% of the entire consumption of beverages is non-commercial.

Coca-Colas fundamental advantages going into this battle should not be underestimated. The company's #1 position in 4 out of 5 global categories in terms of brands, the $8B system CapEx, 20+ distribution channels, 30M customer outlets...it all gives a picture of a global giant that's unlikely to go anywhere negative anytime soon.

The company is an effective marketer...

(Source: Coca-Cola)

...and has several examples of successful product launches and integrations into its portfolio, the last of which is the ongoing Costa integration.

(Source: Coca-Cola)

Being current, the company is also integrating digital into most steps of its processes, and it's pursuing a revenue growth strategy based on the pillars of premiumization, brand stratification, and geographical diversification and growth. The company is pursuing initiatives such as smaller can size which have overall higher profit, less volume, less sugar, fewer calories - and not just limited to cans, as the company is replacing and expanding traditional multi-serve bottles with single-serve bottles and cans. These initiatives have already resulted in excellent results, with a 6X RoI in the 7 markets overall where it was rolled out.

The company's longer-term targets that are a result of these growth strategies and well as other, center around a long-term target of 4-6% organic revenue growth on an annual basis, 6-8% growth in operating income, and a near-double-digit EPS growth. Coca-Cola, having one of the higher margins overall, also targets a 90-95% FCF conversion ratio, which isn't all that outlandish given the 96-108% FCF conversion in 2019-2020. In short, the company wants to drive its top-line upward further, while at the same time expanding the underlying margins through optimizations, digital, further evaluating portfolio assets, and higher synergies.

Despite having a large portfolio of other drinks, the namesake soft drink continues to be the absolute keystone of the company's sales, in most geographies.

(Source: Coca-Cola)

The only exception to this rule is the company's Asia operations where Coca-Cola makes up around 30% of sales, with sparkling flavors/teas/coffees making up nearly as much each. These markets have different customer preferences, and with 4B+ consumers, are one of the most crucial future markets of the company, part of the reason it's quick in developing brands such as Costa, Monster Energy, Innocent, and Dogadan. It's all about capturing customers here, something the company is evidently good at.

The comparison to PepsiCo (PEP) almost writes itself. So what exactly makes Coca-Cola "better" than PepsiCo? While it's possible to argue the point that there are certain things Pepsi does better than Coca-Cola - I for instance see PepsiCo's overall portfolio as better positioned than Coca-Colas - there are few arguments to be made against the fact that some fundamentals for Coca-Cola are better.

For one, Coca-Cola boasts nearly twice the operating margins as does Pepsi. The company's payout ratio has also been trending down, after years of climbing above 75% of EPS...

(Source: SimplySafeDividends, Coca-Cola)

...and in terms of debt, neither company is especially worrying with both around 2.5X of net debt/EBITDA. While Pepsi has been able to grow earnings faster than Coca-Cola, the company's earnings and trends have remained very stable. Neither company is a bad investment - both are, I would argue, some of the best consumer defensive investments you could make in the industry, but it's without argument that Coca-Cola is better at managing its margins.

Lately, papers have been full of the "snubs" and acting by soccer stars pushing aside coke bottles. I find this amusing - even more amusing the notion that as a result of this, Coca-Cola really lost some long-term "value". I don't see this as being true - if anything, it might become more appealing to buy. While I believe it absolutely crucial to focus your drinking and consumption around healthy patterns, with plenty of water, I also love Coca-Cola - and will have a can/bottle every now and then. The key, as always, being not being excessive.

My point is, this really shouldn't be your focus when you're looking at Coca-Cola. It remains the #1 soft drink company worldwide, and people won't stop drinking coke. Recent term results were good, and expectations are for the company to grow earnings in the double digits this year, no matter how many bottles of coke football players put aside.

Let's look at valuation, which after all is the core of the thesis here.

Coca-Cola - What is the valuation?

Coca-Cola's valuation isn't pretty. Sometimes it's hard to credit that less than 6-7 years ago, you could buy the company at only a conservative 16-18X P/E premium, while now, it's well over 25X P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The fundamentals of this company are solid as granite. The company has inelastic products which even during a global shutdown don't come to a double-digit EPS drop and immediately are expected to revert back up. It's A+ rated and had you bought the company during the last bout of undervaluation, your current annual RoR would be around 8%.

Not impressive, you might say, and compared to some investments, you'd certainly be right. However, we need to take into consideration the absolutely solid levels of safety you're getting when investing in Coca-Cola. This isn't a business that's all that affected by industrial or cyclical volatility. Its share price might be, but sales are not.

Check the company's trends during the last recession, and you'll see the proper course of action if the company should ever fall back down to a level such as that - provided nothing fundamentally changes.

Still, the current upside is...complex.

What I mean is that based on a 15X P/E you're liable to lose money if you invest here. However, I'm not the only one who argues that you can't look at Coca-Cola on the basis of 15X P/E. It's too cheap and disregards every advantage this company offers. The company expects 6-9% annual eps growth until 2024, which given its fundamentals should justify a 20-23X P/E.

Based on these numbers, we're able to calculate a positive upside on Coke - and not a bad one.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

What I mean by "not bad" is that the returns certainly beat inflation, they beat the market expectations, and they offer double-digit returns in 3-4 years. Barring a recession or something fundamental, I also doubt that we'll see Coke go down below 20X P/E all that quickly.

Now, 7.9% isn't enough to necessarily interest me. In fact, if it was, I would have written an article on Coke before this, arguing a "BUY". What I mean when I say that I can see the bullish side is that there is a scenario where certain investors might view it favorably to put money to work here - because it's better than having it sitting around doing nothing, or generating less than 0.5% interest - which is my alternative. History shows us that this inelastic company doesn't drop as hard, as fast, and usually trends upward pretty damn quick once the drop has finished, normalizing its valuation to premium in only a few months after the fact.

So, what I want to say is that there is an upside here. Also, that upside is potentially market-beating, if you accept the company's premium.

Analysts agree that the company has decent room left to run, and give the company a 10% undervaluation, representing a valuation that's on par with the 2023-2024 results.

(Source: Google Sheets, S&P Global)

As you can see, and as I can confirm, analysts are very slow at shifting their overall targets when it comes to Coca-Cola. It's one of the few companies where analysts seem aware of the company's longer-term trends and adjust accordingly, which means that I view these with a bit of overall acceptance at the very least.

While it certainly needs to be said that the company's current valuation is rich - perhaps too rich for some - we also need to point to the company's virtually unassailable market position, which makes it what I consider one of the better potential investments in the sector even at this valuation.

And, perhaps most important to some, the upside based on premium, is over 1% higher than Pepsi per year.

Thesis

I view Coca-Cola as a good example of exactly what a blue-chip dividend stock should be. Yield of around 3%, low overall volatility, elastic products with global demand, and extremely low likelihood of any type of event that could seriously hinder or put into question the company's ability to fulfill its targets. It's a stock that should it ever trade at a fair value of 15X P/E, I intend to put a full 3-5% into.

That time isn't today. While you could theoretically make 7-8% annually based on a good upside, it's also not unlikely that your returns could be lower if either the company doesn't meet its growth targets, or actually retains a lower P/E valuation. Both of these things are possible, and I know investments with neither of these risks and, an arguably higher upside.

The title of the article was that I can see a bull case - and I certainly can. I can see why some would view Coca-Cola as a very low-risk investment here, a purchase that could make you quite a bit of excellent returns, all things considered. To me, these returns are somewhat too low, and the downside or risk of sub-par returns despite all this is a bit too significant.

So I won't invest here.

However, if your risk tolerance is extremely low, if you just want a SWAN, if you're fine with 3% yield, beating inflation, and offering a likelihood of good overall returns compared to the market, then this company is one I believe you want to look at. It might be a good fit for your portfolio.

To me, Coca-Cola is a "HOLD" Here - though it'll only take a 3-4% drop to make it more of a "BUY".

What's your stance on Coca-Cola?

Thank you for reading.