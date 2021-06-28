Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has had a relatively tough go of it in 2021. While the market has been flying, with broad participation from a variety of sectors, Coca-Cola trades within a few cents of where it did to start the year. While the company has remade its business to be capex-light and margin-rich, that's priced in, and given where shares trade today, I'm not sure one can expect much more than continued churning around current levels.

Source: StockCharts

We'll begin with the chart, which shows a nice rally off of the January bottom, but also signs of a potentially significant top. I've left the moving averages in the chart simply to show that the 20-day exponential moving average and 50-day moving average have turned lower. They are also very close to the 100-day exponential moving average, and if they cross, that likely means an additional period of selling. Just something to keep an eye on.

I've highlighted an area on the chart from April to June where the stock rose but momentum declined, as measured by the PPO. This is a negative divergence, wherein price action is not being confirmed by momentum, which just means bullish strength is declining. That usually means a stock is near a top, and in Coca-Cola's case, it certainly seems that way.

If we look at the PPO, the bulls have a line in the sand today as the PPO has returned to centerline support. If the stock is going to bounce, it needs to do so very quickly, or that will be lost as well, as it was during the last bout of selling. If there is no bounce at centerline support, that's a very bearish sign.

Source: StockCharts

Finally, relative strength has been horrendous in 2021, as Coca-Cola has been trounced by the S&P 500. I generally don't want to buy stocks that have relative strength lines that look like this simply because it means institutional money is elsewhere.

On the whole, I'm leaning slightly bearish short-term based upon the chart as we've seen weakening momentum, a negative divergence, and what looks like a near-term top that has been made.

However, Coca-Cola isn't really a trader's stock, so this analysis is to be used primarily to find the best entry point if indeed you want to own it for the dividend or long-term potential, which we'll talk through now.

Transformation driving long-term value

I mentioned Coca-Cola's transformation above, and I still believe the company is on the right track fundamentally. The refranchising of most of the company's bottling assets that began a few years ago has been a huge success, but there are other initiatives as well.

Source: Investor presentation

The company is optimizing its brand portfolio, which not only simplifies manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing for Coca-Cola, but it simplifies the choice for the consumer as well. Cutting the dead weight from the brand portfolio has many benefits, particularly since the brands the company cut were just 2% of volume and 1% of revenue. In other words, the company will accrue the benefits I mentioned while missing out on an imperceptible amount of revenue. This fits into the company's push into simplifying and optimizing margins, and I think it is a step in the right direction. The old Coca-Cola under Kent collected brands for the sake of collecting brands, but Quincey is interested instead in making money for shareholders.

Long-term growth potential remains robust, as the company competes in just about every country on earth, and each country has different dynamics in terms of tastes and preferences, but Coca-Cola has the supply chain to meet those needs. There aren't many companies that can successfully execute across the entire world, but Coca-Cola has proven it can, which is a big advantage over smaller competitors.

Source: Investor presentation

Market shares, for all of Coca-Cola's success, are still small across the world. We cannot reasonably expect a dominant market share like 50% just because there is so much competition. However, at 13% of commercial beverage volume in developed markets and just 5% in developing markets, there is lots of room to continue to grow volumes over time. The company is investing in distribution channels and marketing in places where disposable income affords consumers the ability to purchase Coca-Cola products, and that is showing in its #1 position in four of five categories globally.

The company also made what I thought was a puzzling move into coffee a few years ago with its Costa acquisition, but Coca-Cola has made it work, proving my skepticism unfounded.

Source: Investor presentation

The company now has a full-fledged coffee-based strategy, the components of which you can see above. Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world, and Coca-Cola is now getting a piece of the action, including with mash-ups of Coca-Cola products and coffee. Costa is never going to be the next Starbucks but this is an example of management getting creative with its spare capital and purchasing its way into a growth avenue.

All of this has translated into modest growth expectations, as we can see below with the top line revision trend below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

You can see the impact of the bottling effort in 2015/2016 where revenue plummeted. That was planned, so I wouldn't get too hung up on that. Since then, the company saw strong revenue growth potential right up until the pandemic hit, but revenue estimates still haven't recovered. That's because away-from-home volumes are still low, and will remain as such until sports stadiums, theaters, and in particular, restaurants, are back to full volume. No one knows how long that may take, but away-from-home is why the top line is uninspiring at this point, and the share price reflects that.

The good news is that the company's endless margin improvement efforts are working, as we can see below with trailing-twelve-months revenue and operating margins below.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating margins continue to fly despite the pandemic, and that's because of some of the initiatives we've already talked about, but primarily the bottling reorganization. However, the company has been taking margin improvement actions in the recent past with things like packaging that are working quite well.

Source: Investor presentation

One example is smaller cans, which produces massive profit compared to the standard 12oz can. You can see the value proposition above where the customer gets a smaller treat and the company gets a much better margin profile. Our family buys the smaller cans and we're certainly not the only ones, as this has been an unequivocal success, driving volumes and especially, margins.

When we boil all of this down, we get some fairly ambitious targets management has set forth.

Source: Investor presentation

Organic revenue is slated to grow at ~5% annually, while operating income should be up ~7%, and EPS even better at 8%. This can only happen if the company's revenue growth strategies work, it continues to see better margins perpetually, and it buys back stock, respectively. Otherwise, the math doesn't work out, which is why I say these targets seem a bit ambitious, and in particular since Coca-Cola cannot control volumes, such as the current situation with away-from-home sales. Of the three targets, I undoubtedly see the one most at risk as being volumes, because that is the one the company has the least control over, and the situation today isn't that good.

We see the net result of this below with EPS revisions.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We've seen a steady downtrend for years on EPS, and while there are some upward moves in the very recent months, this isn't particularly bullish by any means. The stock is going to have a hard time rallying with any sort of sustainability until these lines stop moving down, and given the away-from-home challenges the company continues to face, I'm not sure when that might be. With that, I'm cautious on the stock, and in particular, if we look at the valuation, which I'm not convinced is pricing this in.

Below, we have the price to forward earnings multiple for the past five years, and we can see the stock isn't cheap by any means.

Source: TIKR.com

The stock trades for 24X forward earnings, which is basically in line with its historical average. Given the current situation with away-from-home sales, I don't see the stock as attractively valued. We know EPS estimates are still declining over the long-term, so unless you think the company has hit the inflection point and won't see more downward revisions - which is certainly not something I'm willing to be on - shares look very fully valued.

If you consider that the stock is fully valued on EPS estimates that may or may not be able to sustain current levels, that leaves the path of least resistance for the stock to the downside. I'm not calling for a massive selloff, but I am saying that forward return prospects look pretty minimal today. Indeed, I think you're actually better off just buying the S&P 500.

Finally, the yield is a useful valuation tool for Coca-Cola given the dividend's importance to the stock's history and its shareholder base.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yield is up to 3.1%, which is robust against the 10-year Treasury and the S&P 500, so Coca-Cola remains a strong income stock. If you're just interested in generating income, this stock will undoubtedly work. If, however, you're looking to balance that with capital gains, I think you have to look elsewhere.

The company's good work on margins is well-known and therefore priced into the stock, but volume challenges due to the pandemic are a long way from being remedied. With shares at a full valuation, that's a divergence for me that I cannot reconcile, and I think the stock is likely to tread water as a result for the foreseeable future. I'm at neutral on Coca-Cola and see its value only in the yield at this point.