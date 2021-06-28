Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To maximize shareholder value, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is on a mission to sell and redevelop 154 wholly-owned properties with approximately 26 million square feet of space. This is a tough business with a tremendous amount of investments involved but big opportunities as well. The new CEO Andrea Olshan has re-evaluated SRG's assets and strategies. Here I will discuss some of the bull and bear cases of the stock.

The New Growth Framework

The new CEO Andrea has discussed her vision for the company in detail recently here through the National Association of REITs. You can tell that she is very confident about the company, its financial situations, and its assets. When asked about specific properties and markets, she can immediately answer you in detail.

In the talk, she specified six distinct business plans, including grocery-anchored, multi-tenant retail-strip center & premier, office/life sciences, residential, pipeline/disposition pool, NNN single tenant. These ideas are not much different than the vision provided by the previous management (I've covered in a previous article). However, the 'office/ life science' idea isn't mentioned much before. And the 'grocery-anchored retail and 'multi-tenant retail are now reported separately.

Source: SRG investor presentation

Value of the new Sears (now Seritage)

The new management also revealed their estimates of the development for each category which gives us a great picture of SRG's value.

- Grocery-anchored

SRG has 10-15 sites, average store size 25,000-45,000 SF. With the current 17.8 per square foot rent, we can expect 8M annual base rent.

-Multi-tenant

SRG has 50-55 sites, the average land parcel is 13 acres. These are not typical mall stores anymore, the new tenants will be retailers who do create value and remain competitive under Amazon, such as Dick's, Dave & Buster's, Ross, etc. Like the Kentucky Oaks at Paducah, KY (in the photo below), SRG has the property renovated, and brand new Ross and Burlington opened. To be super conservative, using an estimated 100k SF per site and 17.8 per square ft. rent, we can expect 90M annual base rent at least.

Source: Google map

- Premier retail

This category includes some unique, Class A, and one-of-a-kind locations such as Boca Raton and Aventura in FL. For Aventura, the original 173k SF site will be densified to 315k SF by adding higher buildings, you could check the new plan here. And the project is happening and under construction with building structures up there already. For Boca Raton (239k SF), the project hasn't started yet but it is going to have new shops, eateries, and entertainment-oriented tenants. You can tell this is also a highly valuable property even Simon Properties want it hard. Using the 100 median annual base rent per square feet signed at Aventura, FL, these two properties are expected to generate 55M annual base rent.

- Multifamily (densification)

SRG is very selective on these projects. Typically they are in growth areas with a highly skilled workforce and moderate rent base. A multifamily development in Lynwood, WA, in its 50% joint venture with Brookfield will have 328 apartments open for lease 2021 4Q (city average rent is 1.6k per month). This could bring SRG 3M another rent base.

Moreover, three large projects are underway, including Redmond (WA), Dallas, and Hicksville (NY).

At Overlake Plaza in Redmond, WA, SRG already has a master plan presented to the city here. This site is extremely valuable considering its location less than 1 mile from Microsoft Campus and one of the few retail complexes near Lake Sammamish. The new master plan proposes to turn 267k SF property into around 520k SF: Retail (100k SF), Market (23k SF), Restaurant(62k SF), Residential (500 unit), Hotel (210 rooms ), Office (266k SF). There will be 2 high-end parks with nice open spaces and gathering areas available to the public. This is great since numerous studies have found that parks are a huge boost of property values (look at the properties around High Line NYC). Using the current lease rate of $30 PSF in local area (very conservative), you have at least 15M annual rent expected.

Source: Redmond Site

What is more, the Dallas (361k SF retail + 2million SF living) site is located in a high-growth market with a durable geographic advantage. The Hicksville (250k SF) site is at a highly used transit orient development area with 6million annual public transportation riders. Using similar estimates, we get another total 51M expected base rent for these two.

Add all these projects, we get at least 222M expected annual rent. This is just a glimpse of SRG's value. With many unique locations in US, SRG has the capabilities to create hubs for modern cities and the next generations. There should be several more opportunities in proven markets to create walkable, densified, mixed-used communities in San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, etc.

The risks

Cash Burn and Debt

SRG is losing money and will keep losing money for at least the next 2 years. No doubt about it. Currently, the in-place annual base rent is 93.4M. Adding Signed-not-open annual base rent, we can expect 128.2M. However, the new lease signing has slowed. The property sales actually reduce annual base rent since SRG sometimes sell properties that were under a lease. Overall, only 28% of properties are leased which means 72% of properties are burning cash. I think there is definitely a huge risk here since time is not SRG's friend.

As for debt, the CEO has shown little concern about it since she emphasized the extremely low cost of capital in the private market during her talk.

As Howard Marks said, "Most forecasts don't allow for alternative outcomes.' SRG's redevelopment plan could be canceled or delayed. Another economic downturn won't do any good to SRG, too. There are very few spaces for mistakes in SRG's operations.

It is also difficult to value SRG's risk regarding its cash burn than other normal REITs. Its lease signing and development schedule is not linear, considering a large amount of space unleased. Only a big signing month can reverse the whole profitability.

Source: SRG investor presentation

Timeline

This won't be a stable and linear growth story. Like Redmond (WA) property, SRG started the design and review process in 2017, and the master plan was finalized in 2018. The construction has still not started yet which means 4 years of no tangible changes on the ground. Getting the entitlement is not easy. Lengthy planning reviews and community meetings cost money. So the stock price may not go up for one or two years.

Valuation

Warren Buffett has said, "Business value is a soft number: in our own case, two equally well-informed observers might make judgments more than 10% apart." So it's very tough to accurately estimate SRG's asset value considering the styles and designs (this may be true for any highly developed real estate). However, if the previous 222M base rent can be achieved (very conservative start), SRG earns 22% revenue of Kimco Realty (KIM) and 4% of Simon Property's (SPG). With the debt level in between these two, SRG's current market cap is just 11% of KIM and 2% of SPG. Seritage is still cheap, and buy the dip when the market goes south.