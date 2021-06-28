monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When it comes to the world of income investing, if there were to be one standard rule across all assets, it would be that higher risks are compensated with higher yields and vice-a-versa. Whilst this simple logic is widely known, it can also be applied when assessing potential income investments to determine the medium to long-term direction of their share prices. If their underlying fundamental financial performance deteriorates, it increases risks and thus demands higher compensation, which in turn leads to a lower share price and vice-a-versa. It may be surprising but one such example is the dividend staple, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) whose dividend yield should grow higher, but not in a good way.

Their Dividends Have Grown Higher & Outpaced Cash Flows

Whilst investors can debate if they prefer earnings per share or free cash flow coverage, it does not change the fact that dividend payments have to be consistently funded through internally generated cash flow. One simple but very effective way to judge the burden of any given dividend payments for any company is by comparing the former to their operating cash flow, as the latter is undisputedly the absolute ceiling for any company, REIT or Master Limited Partnership. When reviewing this consideration, it can easily be seen that whilst their dividend payments have grown steadily across the last decade, the same simply cannot be said for their operating cash flow, as the graph included below displays.

Even if the dip during 2016-2018 and the pandemic inflicted results of 2020 were ignored, it can still be seen that their operating cash flow had not grown by 2019 versus during 2012-2015 with it still sitting around the $10.50b level. The fact that their highest annual operating cash flow technically peaked nine years ago during 2012 at $10.645b clearly shows that their underlying fundamental growth has stagnated and been lackluster despite investing a sizeable $21.925b through capital expenditure during 2011-2020.

If only their operating cash flow had grown to a similar extent as their dividend payments that reached $7.047b during 2020, which were a significant 63.88% higher than their previous $4.3b during 2011. This clearly converging gap between these two cash flows creates a concerning trend during broadly normal operating conditions and thus points to heightened risks for their dividends since they are getting materially closer to their absolute impassable ceiling.

Their Leverage Has Also Grown Higher

When considering income investments, it could be said that the leverage of a company is the yin to the yang of their dividend coverage and thus can either help by providing support or alternatively, it can house further risks. It sadly appears to be the latter with their net debt and as a result, their leverage trending higher during the past decade, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that their net debt has more than doubled throughout the past decade with it climbing from $14.533b all the way to $31.879b. Straight away this clearly poses a further concerning trend since their cash flow performance has stagnated, which has resulted in their net debt-to-operating cash flow climbing from a low 1.53 to a moderately high 3.24. Even though this level of leverage does not currently pose any risk to their solvency, it still nevertheless means that their general investment risks have been increasing materially since more leverage always equals more risk and thus demands a higher return or in this case, a higher dividend yield.

Their Share Price Will Languish One Way Or Another

A very large and mature company is metaphorically alike to a massive ship at sea, whereby they can endure very rough seas whilst remaining on course but at the same time, if they find themselves heading East instead of West, it takes considerable time to change directions. The impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic are the very rough seas under this metaphor with their concerning underlying fundamental financial performance representing the need to change directions.

When looking ahead into the future, this dynamic means that there are few options to make any changes quickly, especially since this trend has steadily emerged across the last decade and not just the last two or three years even before 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the very mature nature of their industry that also sees formidable competition from the likes of PepsiCo (PEP), it makes large improvements especially difficult without also taking large additional risks, such as a very large transformative merger acquisition. Their customers can only drink so much each day and thus any market share gains for any particular product has to come at the expense of another product, which ironically could also be one of their other products. It should be remembered that at the end of the day, it does not matter if they are selling sugary soft drinks or mineral water, they still need cash to pay dividends and meet their liabilities, which means that their fundamental financial performance remains critically important.

To stop these concerning trends from continuing and thus stop their dividends from getting even riskier and suppressing their share price, they will have to cease their dividend growth but this would also likely see their share price languish and thus creates a conundrum. If their dividend growth decreases significantly from its ten-year annual rate of 6.20% per annum, it will obviously impact their appeal since a 3% yield with minimal growth is not nearly as appealing and would also demand a higher yield to compensate for the lack of growth.

The final aspect to consider is their share buybacks, which totaled $18.799b during the ten years of 2011-2020 net of any issuances, which obviously has helped modestly boost their current share price and dividends. A lack of future share buybacks would itself also further pull back on their share price in the future, thereby reaffirming this conundrum whereby their share price appears very likely to languish on average during the foreseeable future one way or another.

Conclusion

When looking into the medium to long-term it appears that their dividend yield should steadily grow higher, but not in a good way since it will result from their share price languishing and thus reflecting the higher risks and little growth. There is no suggestion that their dividends are likely to be reduced but they are getting riskier and thus should see their yield grow higher as compensation. Since their share price has broadly recovered towards its all-time heights, I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate with their share price very likely to languish throughout the coming decade.

