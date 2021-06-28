anucha sirivisansuwan/Moment via Getty Images

After hitting highs of over $33 last month, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has now settled down to an attractive $25.98 as of this writing. At this price, there's a lot of value in this stock, primarily based on the company's performance over the past nine months. However, upcoming headwinds from the supply front have translated into downward pressure on the stock, which is down 20% off the 52-week high. The opportunity comes from the stock having found a bottom and upward momentum now starting to kick in. At the current valuation levels, MCFT is a strong BUY.

The Numbers Behind the Valuation

So far, MasterCraft has had a great FY-21. Q3 topped it off as a watershed quarter, delivering the highest-ever wholesale unit volumes across all three brands. This has resulted in a near-20% increase in net sales over the prior nine-month period.

The efficiencies at the top, driven by lower dealer incentives and net sales leverage, allowed the company to report a 37% increase in gross profit and a gross margin expansion of 320 basis points. These gains filtered down to the bottom, resulting in a net income of nearly $40 million and diluted GAAP earnings of $2.09 for the nine months ended April 4, 2021. And there's no doubt that Q3-21 had a lot to do with these stellar numbers.

That being said, Q3-21 YoY gains need to be seen in perspective due to the fact that Q3-20 was hit by the early days of retail shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. But even if we take a step back to FY-19, it's clear that growth has returned to MasterCraft.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2019, MasterCraft reported net sales of $344 million. If you look at the current figure of $370 million as of Q3-21, it translates to a growth rate of 7.5%. While this seems like a reasonable level in terms of recovery, it does not compare favorably with the company's five-year average revenue growth rate of nearly 14%.

But the real problem is not the lack of strong growth. I believe the downward pressure on the stock has been coming from concerns around the supply chain. On the demand side, the estimates are still very positive: a report from the National Maritime Manufacturers Association, the NMMA, shows that new boat sales figures have been averaging over 30,000 units per month since the summer of 2020. We already know from companies like MasterCraft and Brunswick Corp. (BC) that dealer inventories are at historical lows and that full replenishment is only expected sometime in 2023.

With that headwind already putting pressure on boat manufacturers, the news of potential supply chain issues only serves to erode investor confidence. And I think that's what we're seeing with MCFT. The supply chain issues in question include disruptions due to the pandemic and, more recently, the 2021 ice storm. As noted in MasterCraft's Q3-21 10-Q filing:

As we navigate the unprecedented confluence of demand and disruption precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, our production rates going forward will depend, in large part, on our suppliers' capacity. Demand for raw materials and components used in the production of our products has surged. At the same time, severe and unprecedented events, including the February 2021 ice storm which impacted much of the United States, have recently disrupted the global supply chain. As a result, some of the materials and components that we use, including certain resins, fiberglass, and plywood, are in short supply.

So that now adds to the problem of low dealer inventories because MasterCraft's planned production ramps are obviously tied to their ability to keep material supplies flowing to their manufacturing facilities.

As a result, the stock, which was initially buoyed by positive growth and strong margin trends reported for Q3-21, started coming under pressure from around the middle of May 2021, about a week after the earnings announcement. That, in turn, has resulted in valuations dropping across the board despite the strong performance on sales and margins.

Current Valuation Represents a Solid Opportunity

As it stands, the market seems to have overreacted to the issue at hand. Fortunately, the stock seems to be regaining some momentum over the past week. However, I believe it will remain depressed until the Annual Report is out. Investors are likely waiting for the supply chain issue to be resolved, at least to the extent that it doesn't hamper production increases over the coming months. We could see some margin contraction due to price increases, but it should be offset by higher sales volumes. Q3-21 proved that demand is still high, and this is validated by external reports as well.

The current scenario now represents a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors. MCFT is trading at a forward adjusted earnings multiple of around 8.5, which is a 50% discount to the sector median of nearly 17. Combined with an 8% forward growth rate estimate that's higher than the 6.5% median figure, it's clear that there's definitely a sizable upside at the current price.

If you look at the price to forward sales multiple, MCFT is trading significantly below the industry average - 0.96 vs 1.35, indicating ample value that investors can take advantage of.

If you look at analysts' price target average/median figures for MCFT, you'll see that assumption being validated. WSJ - $38, TipRanks - $37.25, MarketBeat - $38.25, and CNN - $38.00. The average upside potential is in the mid-40% range. Not a bad deal, especially for a company that's showing strong sales and a clear path to sustainable growth in the years to come.

On the risk side, investors need to consider a prolonged impact in terms of supply chain disruption. Any further pressure on material supplies will definitely show up in production as well as sell-in rates, which could further impact dealer inventories in a negative way.

Source: MCFT Q3-21 Quarterly Filing

MasterCraft identified this issue last year and is well-prepared to deal with it. The current inventory levels are skewed toward raw materials and supplies, which should help offset any short-term pressure on its ability to procure materials for production.

Overall, the potential reward is disproportionately high compared to the potential risk, making MCFT a must-consider stock for investors in this segment.