JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It seems that many investments across the board have seen their prices recover following the turmoil of 2020 but Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) seems to have been forgotten and thus mostly missed out so far on this rally with their unit price barely changed versus one year ago. Whilst this may be frustrating for existing unitholders, it provides a highly desirable opportunity to generate alpha with their units over 50% undervalued and also sporting a high distribution yield of 8%.

Background

Although they decided to take the painful choice to halve their distributions during 2020, their financial performance did not suffer too greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting economic downturn. They ended their fiscal year of 2020 with operating cash flow of $209.4m and thus still within normal fluctuations and essentially equal with 2018 and barely down versus 2019.

Image Source: Author.

This surprisingly resilient performance means that they still generated free cash flow of $174.2m and thus can provide very strong distribution coverage with their current payments only amounting to $74.8m per annum. It is very uncommon to see a high distribution yield where their free cash flow is more than 100% above their current distribution payments and thus means that they can easily afford even higher distributions in the future. When looking at their first half of the fiscal year 2021, it can be seen that their operating cash flow has come in strongly at 11.51% higher year-on-year at $101.8m versus $91.3m during 2020, thereby further indicating that they have remained resilient amidst these less predictable than normal times.

Image Source: Author.

The slight thorn in their side has been their high leverage that ended 2020 with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.70 and interest coverage of only 1.88, although this should not pose any risks to their distributions given the resilient cash flow performance. Whilst it can be seen that their leverage decreased significantly during the first half of their fiscal year 2021, this stems from the routine seasonality of their earnings and thus judgments should be based upon their full-year leverage.

Thankfully their free cash flow after distribution payments means that their net debt will continue trending lower in the future and thus pull their leverage lower in tandem, which thereby removes any handbrake on restarting their distribution growth in the coming years. If interested in further details regarding their financial position, please refer to my previous article since nothing material has changed since being published.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

When combining the fact that they offer a high distribution yield and are structured as a Master Limited Partnership, it stands to reason that their intrinsic value centers on the income that they can provide their unitholders. This makes it reasonable to estimate their intrinsic value by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that simply replaced their free cash flow with their distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Baseline Scenario

A simple baseline scenario has firstly been provided that very conservatively assumes their distributions remain at their current annual rate of $1.20 per unit perpetually into the future. Whilst such a lackluster future outcome would be quite unlikely following the earlier discussion, I still personally feel that a desirable investment remains appealing even without bullish assumptions to thereby provide a margin of safety.

It can be seen that this scenario only sees a very tiny 7% of the results producing an intrinsic value below their current unit price of $15.05 with a target unit price of $19.35, which sits a solid 28.57% higher. This is particularly impressive since even a very conservative baseline scenario with zero future distribution growth still indicates that the probability is very heavily favorably skewed for investors to generate sizeable alpha thanks to their unit price still trading below its intrinsic value.

Image Source: Author.

Bullish Scenario

Whilst it already appears that their units are materially undervalued even with lackluster future assumptions, the second scenario was still provided to estimate their true potential upside under a bullish scenario. To still remain conservative and middle-of-the-road, it was assumed that their distributions begin growing again but at only 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future, which they can easily afford given their previously discussed very strong distribution coverage.

When reviewing the results of this scenario following their already impressive previous results, it was no surprise to see that all 100% of the results produced an intrinsic value above their current unit price. It also produced a target price of $33.10, which is a massive 119.93% higher and thus means that this largely forgotten Master Limited Partnership is over 50% undervalued.

Whilst this may initially sound simply too bullish, this is not necessarily the case when considering that before 2017 when Master Limited Partnerships lost their shine in general, their unit price often traded far higher at above $50 and thus relatively speaking, this target price is not unrealistic. It should also be considered that even after twenty consecutive years of this growth rate, their distributions would only be 64.17% higher at $1.97 per unit and thus still sitting below their free cash flow that is currently more than 100% above their current distribution payments. This means that they could afford to fund the next two decades of this bullish scenario even without any actual earnings growth and thus it still provides a margin of safety.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.74 (SA).

Conclusion

When they most likely restart their distribution growth in the coming years it should act as a catalyst to boost their unit price back towards its intrinsic value as the market notices their highly desirable undervaluation and thus generate alpha for investors. Since their units currently appear over 50% undervalued, I believe that upgrading my rating to very bullish from bullish is appropriate with their units now likely to enter my high yielding portfolio quite soon.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Suburban Propane Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.