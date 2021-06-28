IAN HOOTON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Science Photo Library via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) may not be on many investors' radar, but the company's stock has risen by a stunning 418% over the past 12 months, whilst still looking relatively cheap at $8.5, with a market cap of $231.2m, and share count of just 21.2m.

Apollo's stock was trading at ~$4.5 in early February before the medical device company - focused on gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy and intragastric balloons designed for weight-loss - announced the appointment of a new CEO, Charles "Chas" McKhann, who was also appointed to the Board of Directors.

McKhann is a Stanford University educated, ex McKinsey consultant with extensive experience in the medical device industry, having previously worked at Boston Scientific (BSX) and Cordis, a vascular technology specialist that was part of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) before being sold to Cardinal Health in a $2bn deal in 2015. McKhann also worked at Torax medical, a private company that developed the LINX Reflux Management System for the surgical treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease ("GERD"), acquired by JNJ subsidiary Ethicon in 2017.

As such, Apollo's new CEO appears to have the right blend of medical device industry knowhow and M&A experience to lead the company at a time when it is pursuing some notable new opportunities in the endoscopic procedures market.

Apollo markets and sells 3 core products. Its OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System ("ESS"), which is used in gastrointestinal ("GI") procedures including bariatric revisions (weight-loss procedures), stent fixation, and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty ("ESG"), newly approved X-Tack, designed to address defects created during resection or dissection procedures in the upper and lower GI, and Orbera, a gastric balloon also designed for weight-loss.

OverStitch has been the primary contributor to Apollo's revenues in recent years, contributing $25.7m, or ~61% - of the $42m earned in FY20, and 56% of the $50.7m of revenues earned in FY19, with Intragastric Balloon ("IGB") sales i.e. Orbera accounting for the lion's share of the remainder.

Since selling its surgical product line - which consisted of its Lap Band adjustable gastric banding system plus accessories - to ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS), in December 2018, in a $10m transaction which also resulted in Apollo's gaining access to ReShape's intragastric balloon product line, Apollo's revenues have been in decline, but that could be about to change.

Newly launched X-Tack is a complementary product to OverStitch that Apollo believes will appeal to most of its OverStitch clients, being simple to use, and capable of driving high sales margins. Management expects that X-Tack will become standard-of-care ("SOC") in a range of GI tract procedures and discussed a near-term sales pipeline of ~$1m on its Q1'21 earnings call, which is presumably at the thin end of the total addressable market wedge.

Meanwhile, management is focused on developing OverStitch into a new indication as a stand-alone ESG weight-loss operation, for which the company hopes to win reimbursement from insurers, opening up substantial new markets in the US and abroad.

The final opportunity concerns Orbera, for which Apollo was awarded a breakthrough designation from the FDA for treatment of patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") on CEO McKhann's first day in his new role, in early February this year.

This, coupled with further recent news - that the American Medical Association ("AMA") has assigned new Category I CPT Codes for IGB procedures, and the American Gastroenterological Association issued practice guidelines recommending use of IGB for appropriate patients, provides more reasons for optimism in the IGB / Orbera space.

There are some headwinds to consider in relation to Apollo. The company reported a cash position of just $31.7m in Q1'21, and trials in ESG and IGB may be lengthy and cash-consuming, meaning that investors will likely face dilutive at-the-market fundraisings in the near-term. Long-term debt currently stands at ~$56m.

Apollo made a net loss of $22.5m in FY20, and $27.2m in FY21 (although losses narrowed to just $4.6m in Q1'21), and may endure further losses while it progresses it's X-Tack launch and chases new indications for OverStitch and Orbera.

The company also has some significant competition in the weight-loss sector - notably from the likes of Boston Scientific, Olympus Medical, and Cook Medical in endoscopic suturing, and numerous regional balloon manufacturers in IGB, as well as Obalon Therapeutics, which is set to complete a merger with ReShape Life Sciences.

Nevertheless, market optimism around Apollo's product portfolio and opportunities to drive organic growth in new indications has driven the share price substantially in recent months, and although it may be difficult for Apollo to match such growth in the months ahead, my view is that a "buy and hold" strategy has strong chance of paying off both in the near-term, as X-Tack begins to contribute meaningful revenues at an attractive margin, and over the longer-term, as the NASH and ESG opportunities progress.

In the rest of this post I will discuss Apollo's history, recent performance, and strategies for growth in more detail, suggest some ways to think about valuing the company, and discuss the risk/reward opportunity.

Apollo Company Overview and Recent Performance

Apollo is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and was founded in 2005, out of a collaboration of physicians and research scientists from universities including the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University, the Medical University of South Carolina, University of Texas and Chinese University of Hong Kong, who referred to themselves as the Apollo Group.

In 2013, Apollo acquired the obesity intervention division of the pharmaceutical company Allergan, now part of AbbVie, acquiring its Lap-Band system and related laparoscopic surgery accessories, as well as the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

In December 2016, Apollo merged with Lpath, and its stock began trading on the Nasdaq, and in December 2018, the company sold Lap Band and its related laparoscopic accessories to ReShape Life Sciences, as discussed above, in a $10m deal plus a future cash consideration of $7m.

Besides Austin, Texas, Apollo has regional sales and distribution centres in the United Kingdom and Italy, and a manufacturing facility in Costa Rica. The company has ~150 staff.

Products

Apollo's OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System received FDA 510(K) clearance in August 2008, and CE marketing clearance (covering the European Union) in 2012, and the company has gone on to sell >60,000 devices globally (according to Apollo's 10K submission for 2020).

How Apollo's OverStitch device works. Source: Apollo corporate presentation.

Apollo estimates that bariatric procedures, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty ("ESG") and the "revision of gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy anatomies to reintroduce weight loss" account for ~60% of all OverStitch usage, with closure of defects in the upper and lower GI tract and oesophageal stent fixation accounting for the remainder.

X-Tack is an advanced closure device designed to improve overall healing, and address adverse events that can occur following standard colonic polypectomies or resection of complex polyps (abnormal tissue growths) including bleeding, which occurs in ~8% of cases, and perforation (2% of cases).

Orbera IGB is a non-surgical alternative for interventional weight-loss, and is the global market leader in its field, available in 75 countries and having sold >300k units, Apollo says. The device consists of a silicone balloon that is filled with saline, after placement in a patient's stomach, causing reduced appetite and delayed gastric content emptying, resulting (in most cases) in the patients' losing weight.

Orbera first obtained a CE mark in 1997, with the updated Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System receiving a CE mark in 2017, and Orbera US version receiving FDA approval in 2015, for an "indwell" period of 6 months for adults with a BMI range of 30-40, who have tried other weight loss programs without success. The device is also indicated for patients who are required to lose weight ahead of surgery.

Recent Performance

Apollo's overall revenues were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with revenues falling from $14.3m in Q219, to $5.6m in Q220, due to the cancellation of elective surgeries, resulting in FY20 revenues falling by 17% year-on-year, from $50.7m, to $42m. Notably however, total operating expenses also fell, by 23%, from $49.2m, to $38m.

In Q1'21, revenues of $13.9m reflected year-on-year growth of 29%, although Q120 was also affected by pandemic headwinds, with ESS revenue up 26%, and IGB revenue up 41%, and gross margin increasing slightly, to 54%. Overall net loss decreased from $10.3m in Q120, to $4.6m in Q1'21.

Growth Strategies - Apollo's Tilt At "Transformational Growth"

Apollo's 3-stage growth strategy explained. Source: Apollo corporate presentation.

As we can see above Apollo's new CEO has implemented a 3-stage growth strategy which embraces a level of risk, but may reward the patient investor, which I will discuss below.

Overstitch in ESG

Although Overstitch has successfully grown revenues from $9.1m in FY16, to $28.3m in FY19, only falling slightly in FY20, to $25.7m owing to pandemic pressures, the accelerated growth driver is the indication in endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty as a stand-alone procedure for endoscopic weight loss.

In 8 ESG studies, involving 1,772 patients, ESG has demonstrated evidence of clinically significant weight loss, with 61.8% excess body weight loss ("EBWL") reported at 12 months, and a complication rate of just 0.82%, suggesting that the procedure is safe, as well as fast-acting and convenient.

Apollo's MERIT clinical study, initiated in 2017 in partnership with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of ESG compared to efficacy endpoints designed by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy ("ASGE") and the American Society of Metabolic Bariatric Surgery ("ASMBS"), and to study impact on obesity related comorbidities.

The trial will enrol 200 patients at 9 sites, including at least 50 patients with hypertension, and at least >50 with diabetes, with a primary endpoint of >25% excess weight loss at 12 months, and <5% serious adverse safety events. The last enrolled patient completed the study in December 2020, and primary results are expected "mid-2021", according to management, with full secondary outcomes data available in H1'22.

Should the results favour Apollo, management will push for FDA approval for ESG labeling for OverStitch, and if successful, reimbursement from health insurers, whilst looking to do the same in oversea markets also.

My understanding is that, with endoscopic weight loss procedures currently being treated as an aesthetic, rather than a medical procedure, patients are currently unable to obtain reimbursement for the procedure, and must pay for it themselves.

Should Apollo be able to change the FDA and insurer's opinion with results from its MERIT trial, however, demand for such procedures may increase significantly, and with results due imminently, investors should potentially be bracing themselves for a significant price catalyst, which I am hopeful would be to the upside.

Orbera in NASH

The Obrera / NASH opportunity is, if anything, an even greater catalyst for upside. NASH is caused by the buildup of fatty liver deposits, and often leads to cirrhosis, fibrosis, and liver cancer, and NASH-treatment has long been viewed as a potential double-digit billion market - worth as much as >$20bn per annum by 2025, according to research from Allied Markets.

NASH (and the FDA) has resisted all approaches to treatment, however, with literally hundreds of biotech and pharmaceutical companies attempting to secure approval for drug-related NASH treatments, with none having succeeded to date. Could Apollo's somewhat simpler and more direct approach succeed where the biotech industry has failed?

Orbera has been cited in more than 230 peer-reviewed publications, with reported weight loss consistently >10% TBW, according to Apollo. The aesthetic weight loss market is also vast, with ~228k bariatric procedures carried out each year, and 1.8m cosmetic surgical procedures annually.

7-10% TBWL is regarded as an essential requirement for meaningful improvement in a NASH patient's condition, and Apollo says that its initial pilot study demonstrated that Orbera use triggered resolution of liver inflammation, increase in fat leaving the liver, and regression of fibrosis over time. Mayo Clinic data from studies of Orbera has shown that 65% of patients achieved resolution of NASH on biopsy, and 80% had at least a 2-point improvement in their non-alcoholic fatty liver disease activity ("NAFLD") score.

The rewards on offer may be substantial in NASH, but NASH trials are expensive due to the requirement to conduct liver biopsies, approval criteria are strict, and by pursuing a full approval in NASH for Orbera, the company could burn through perhaps >$100m of cash, with the odds of approval not significantly in its favour. Succeed, however, and a patient population of ~10m, with limited current therapeutic options awaits.

Valuation

Although revenues fell from $61m, to $51m between 2018 and 2019 owing to the sale of LapBand to Reshape Life Sciences, and then again to $42m in FY20, net loss has fallen from $46m, to $22.6m over the same period, and in a post-pandemic environment, an increase in patients opting for elective surgeries in the ESS, ESG or IBG space ought to result in >$50m of Fy21 sales, if the $13.9m earned in Q1'21 is sustained across the next 3 quarters.

That works out at ~$2.5 revenues per share, and a price to sales ratio of ~3.5x, which is quite satisfactory and justifies Apollo's current $231m market cap in my view.

On its Q1'21 earning call, management guided for FY21 revenues of $55 - $57m - 30-35% growth over 2020 - stressing that this is a conservative estimate. If these targets are hit, the P/S ratio of ~3.2x would be less than half the healthcare product sector average, my research suggests, suggesting that Apollo would merit a higher valuation.

Not many analysts have set price targets for Apollo stock, but Piper Sandler has, recommending $12.33 according to the Nasdaq website. I would broadly concur that based on its current opportunities, Apollo stock merits a value >$12, or a ~40% premium to current value.

Funding is a little bit of a concern, since the $32m of cash reported as of Q1'21 will not sustain quarterly losses of >$4.5m for too much longer, let alone the initiation of trials in NASH, and also considering that Apollo has long-term debt of $37m, and convertible debt of $19.3m.

Still, with its ESG trials more or less complete, operating expenses may not need to increase too much even with the launch of new Orbera trials, whilst X-Tack sales are expected to help to increase gross margin.

A likely scenario, to my mind, which would work out well for investors in the near, medium and long term would be a successful ESG trial data readout, triggering a spike in Apollo's share price, and allowing the company to complete a >$50m raise.

If that were to happen, investors ought to see a 15/20% gain on investment, even after the fundraising, in my view, and since ESG ought to inspire sales growth, the virtuous circle would be complete, with funds available to pursue NASH trials.

Negative results for OverStitch in ESG would be a disappointment, and impact Apollo's recent share price growth, in my view, but even so, the organic sales growth forecast in FY21 may well be sufficient to guard against too much downside.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in my intro, Apollo is at the more unglamorous end of the biotech / healthtech / medical device investors' stock picking universe, but the company has momentum, a new CEO, 3 exciting growth opportunities across 3 different product lines, no immediate financial concerns, and the benefit of post pandemic tailwinds all driving its share price.

The challenges that lie ahead for the company are not simple and opportunities such as the use of OverStitch in stand-alone weight-loss procedures, or Orbera in NASH are by no means a foregone conclusion, so investors need to be wary of that, but unlike e.g. a pre-revenue biotech developing a NASH treatment, Apollo has >$50m of annual revenues taking the sting out of its R&D spending, and giving the company different options when it comes to rewarding shareholders.

Apollo stock is up 134% in the past 6 months, and 61% in the past 3 months. It is probably unreasonable to expect that level of growth to continue in the near-term, but buying a chunk of Apollo stock while the market cap is below $250m strikes me as a promising move, as I think Apollo's growth story is just beginning, as opposed to coming to an end.