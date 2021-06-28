Greenlight Re: Investing With David Einhorn Or Not
Summary
- In 2019, I analyzed Greenlight RE, David Einhorn's listed reinsurance vehicle. My conclusion was that investing with David Einhorn could be a rocky road.
- The reinsurance division had been loss-making for many years, with the company playing second fiddle in an increasingly competitive reinsurance market.
- In addition, the financial portfolio was not able to offset the losses in the reinsurance portfolio or generate enough profits to justify a premium in terms of a company valuation.
- Two years have passed. Let's see if that has changed.
In June 2019, I had written an article about Greenlight Re (NASDAQ:GLRE), David Einhorn's reinsurance vehicle. My opinion was that Greenlight Re was a reinsurer with a meager operating margin, whose existence was only there to serve David Einhorn's talents, proven or not, as an investor.
Between June 2019 and now, Greenlight Re's share price has hardly moved, even though the share price has fluctuated significantly, mainly due to fear related to the events of early 2020.
Between the beginning of April 2020 and today, the share price has risen by more than 50%.
Is this due to the talent of David Einhorn? A change in the reinsurer's underwriting policy? Let's see if the former star guru has regained his mojo.
A loss-making insurance portfolio over the years
In my previous article, I indicated that the Bermuda-based reinsurer had generated underwriting profits only for three years between 2008 and 2018. Worse, since 2014, the reinsurance portfolio was consistently loss-making.
Source: Greenlight Re's Annual Reports
Unfortunately, the picture hasn't changed for 2019 and 2020. Greenlight Re reported a combined ratio of 100.4% and 106.9% for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Source: 2020 earnings release
However, the good news is that the situation improved in 2020, as the combined ratio was only 100.4%.
As a reminder, below 100%, an insurance or reinsurance company generates a profit through its insurance or reinsurance portfolio. Above 100%, the pricing implemented by the insurer has not been able to cover all the costs inherent to the policies (claims paid, acquisition and administration costs, etc.).
A second positive point for 2020 was that the impact of natural catastrophes had decreased. Furthermore, the combined ratio was less affected by adverse prior claims' development.
Source: 2020 earnings release
However, 2021 did not start on the right foot in terms of the profitability of the insurance portfolio. For the first three months of the year, the reinsurer reported a combined ratio of 101.5% compared to 98.9% in the same period last year.
Source: 2021 earnings release
The quarter's results included $4.6 million of losses from Winter Storm Uri and an additional $2.9 million from deposit-accounted contracts. Both effects adversely impacted the combined ratio of respectively 3.4 and 2.2 points, partially offset by favorable prior years' claims development.
Source: 2021 earnings release
Given 2019, 2020, and Q1 2021 results, I still consider that Greenlight Re has no pricing power or comparative advantage over other reinsurers, which managed to be profitable in 2020 or Q1 2021.
For example, Everest Re (RE) suffered from increased claims experience in 2020, resulting in a combined ratio above 100% for its reinsurance division.
Source: Everest Re's Q1 2021 earnings presentation
However, the reinsurance line of business recovered by reporting a combined ratio of 97.5% for Q1 2021.
European reinsurers also recorded steady results. Swiss Re's (SSREF) combined ratio was 96.5%, despite higher-than-expected natural catastrophe losses as well as COVID-19 impacts. In Q1 2021, Munich Re's (OTCPK:MURGF) property-casualty reinsurance business generated a €358m profit resulting from a 98.9% combined ratio.
Source: Munich RE's Q1 2021 earnings presentation
As Greenlight Re is smaller and less diversified than its peers, the Bermuda-based reinsurer is less well-equipped to generate steady underwriting gains.
However, this is not David Einhorn's strategy. Greenlight Re is simply a reinsurance vehicle, serving to invest the premiums it collects. The question is: Is David Einhorn investing reinsurance premiums wisely?
Ups and downs
Without giving too much away, David Einhorn has had his ups and downs in his investment career. He has gone from star investment manager to hapless pariah, turning gold into lead.
Greenlight Re invests the premiums collected via Solasglas Investments, a long/short fund. At the end of May, Solasglas is approximately 85% long and 50% short.
In terms of performance, the return on investment seems mixed. After a 30% loss in 2018, performance was 9.3% and 1.4% in 2019 and 2020.
Source: Greenlight RE's website
As a reminder, the S&P 500's total return was about 31% and 18% in 2019 and 2020.
In other words, David Einhorn should have invested the premiums collected on an S&P 500 ETF instead of having convictions. This underperformance would not have been too bad if significant underwriting profits offset it. Unfortunately, we have seen that this was not the case, as the operational performance was disastrous.
For the first five months of the year, the performance is 6.2%, which is not bad. At the same time, a simple investment in a S&P 500 ETF (SPY) would have generated 12.71% performance.
The fees are 0.0945% per year to invest in this ETF (Vanguard S&P 500 ETF seems to be even cheaper at 0.03% per year).
Source: S&P 500 ETF Trust's prospectus
Greenlight RE paid $3.2 million in fees, including $2.8 million in management fees, while the investment portfolio amounted to $196 million, or 1.6% in annual fees.
Source: Greenlight RE's annual report
I find that expensive for unfortunate convictions.
Look at the book value; the company is undervalued (or not)
I seem to be very critical of David Einhorn and Greenlight Re. Some might say "Look at the book value and compare it to the current price per share. The company is undervalued!".
In Q1 2021, the book value was $13.49 per share. GLRE is at $9.23 per share, a discount of about 32%. I can't deny that's a lot. But for me, there is a reason for this discount. Or rather two:
- The first reason has to do with the operational weakness of the reinsurance portfolio. This portfolio used to be loss-making for years due to the continuous decline of prices in the reinsurance market, increased costs related to natural catastrophes, and a too-small position in the reinsurance market. In other words, GLRE has only the crumbs that insurers want to give it, or instead that reinsurers do not want.
- The second reason is related to the poor performance of the investment portfolio that should be GLRE's secret weapon. For the past three years, the investment portfolio's performance has not been up to par, especially with its short conviction on Tesla (TSLA).
We could debate Tesla's valuation for hours, but that's not the point. David Einhorn did not question the strategy he had adopted, to the detriment of the performance of his investment vehicle.
For me, this is the black spot of GLRE. As an investor, you have to have confidence in a man's ability to generate revenues from his investments since the reinsurance portfolio is structurally loss-making. I sometimes (often?) doubt my abilities as an investor, and I should trust a former Wall Street guru? Thanks, but no thanks.
What could current investors do?
The best thing that could happen to GLRE's investors is what happened to Blue Capital's (BCRH)(OTCPK:BCRHF) investors when the company's management decided to liquidate the reinsurance company and return the capital excess to shareholders. Nonetheless, I don't expect Einhorn to liquidate the reinsurance company.
Another way out would be that another reinsurer decided to purchase GLRE. Unfortunately, I guess it is unlikely, as GLRE already rejected an offer from Catalina in 2019.
Last but not least, there is another painful solution:
- Selling its shares
- Taking its loss, if any
- Investing the amount somewhere else in a plain vanilla ETF S&P 500, for example.
For me, the third solution is the most pragmatic one because I do not expect David Einhorn to get his mojo back soon. GLRE's investors could argue that I may be wrong, and GLRE is an opportunity at around 0.6x the book value.
I learned some painful and costly lessons in the past and turned my wounds into wisdom. There is one thing I like even less missing a would-be opportunity: losing my money because I believed I was smarter than the crowd.
Like in 2019, I'm sorry, David, but I'll not jump on board, but I wish you (and your supporters and investors) all the best in your future investment choices.
I am currently contributing articles to Darren McCammon's service Cash Flow Kingdom, "The place where Cash Flow is King".
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.