koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA) made history with the release of its interim Phase 1 clinical results and in the process vaulted itself to the top of the biotech food chain. It always sounds like hyperbole when you hear about a new innovation changing an entire industry, but in the case of Intellia, it may have solved one of the most pressing needs in all of medicine, a transformative cure for deadly genetic diseases. Gene editing doesn't just treat the symptoms of a disease, it has the potential to cure it. While still early in the study, Intellia has laid the groundwork to be the first company to deliver a CRISPR/Cas9 treatment systemically and offer a potential cure for a previously progressive and fatal disease. This article will cover the historic Phase 1 interim results as well as look forward to see if Intellia's treatment can provide the durability needed to be considered a cure.

The company’s lead candidate NTLA-2001 targets the TTR gene in the liver to prevent the production of transthyretin (TTR) protein. Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) is a rare genetic disease where a mutation in the TTR gene causes the liver to produce a protein called transthyretin, which can build up in the body resulting in polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy. Intellia uses a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) as a delivery mechanism to “knockout” the TTR gene and therefore virtually eliminating the toxic protein production from the body.

NTLA-2001 interim results

Intellia presented data showing the first 6 patients treated with NTLA-2001 across the lowest 2 dose cohorts in a Phase 1 trial with up to 4 dose escalation cohorts. 3 patients were treated at the lowest dose of 0.1mg/kg and 3 patients were treated at a dose of 0.3mg/kg. Patients at the lowest dose cohort saw a mean serum TTR reduction of 52% at day 28 and the 3 patients at the 0.3mg/kg dose saw a mean reduction of serum TTR of 87% with one patient seeing a reduction of 96% at day 28.

Source: 2021 Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting

These results are shockingly good. For reference, the current standard-of-care for ATTR is Alnylam’s (ALNY) RNAi therapy, ONPATTRO, which has shown a mean reduction in serum TTR of roughly 80%. Intellia has already surpassed this benchmark at the 2nd lowest dose level. Given the dose-dependent response, it’s likely NTLA-2001 will show a 95+% knockdown in TTR at the next highest dose of 1 mg/kg. This would put Intellia's treatment for ATTR patients head and shoulders above its competitors in the space. Not only does it beat the current standard of care, but it’s also a potential one and done treatment, instead of a lifetime of therapy. Going from a 80% reduction to potentially a 95+% reduction may not sound groundbreaking, but in the case of ATTR, it's the long-term accumulation of the misfolded TTR protein that builds up in the patient's body that leads to such a severe and deadly disease. NTLA-2001 has the potential to be considered a medical cure to a previously fatal disease.

Leading up to these results, the CEO, John Leonard, had mentioned on conference calls that the 4th dose cohort may not be necessary. After seeing these results, I’d guess Intellia will get their optimal dose at 1 mg/kg and move into the Part 2 expansion cohort before even testing the highest dose. This is again significant, because it shows just how efficacious the delivery mechanism is and also avoids potential safety issues with maxing out at the highest dose.

The next big question facing NTLA-2001 after its efficacy was the safety profile. After all, this is the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9 treatment to be delivered systemically via IV infusion. Here, NTLA-2001 shined again with only minor grade 1 adverse event noted and no serious adverse events reported. This too is important, because it shows the treatment is well tolerated and paves the way for the dose escalation to continue. In addition, further genetic diseases targeted by Intellia in the liver will use the exact same LNP, so there's a degree of reliability across the platform's safety profile.

Source: 2021 Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting

Next Steps

Obviously, these are interim results and the company still has significant work ahead to complete the Phase 1 study. The study is currently enrolling ATTR patients at the 3rd dose cohort. The next data release will be of significant importance, because NTLA-2001 will have to demonstrate durability. While durability has plagued many gene therapies, NTLA-2001 directly edits the gene, so durability may not be as big of an issue. Looking back at Intellia's preclinical work is encouraging in terms of durability. The production of the TTR protein never rebounds in the preclinical model because over 70% of the liver showed the gene edits. NTLA-2001 will have to show the same stability in TTR reduction to be considered a success.

Source: Intellia February 2021 Presentation

Intellia has shown robust pre-clinical data on NTLA-2001's durability in the reduction of TTR production. The liver is one of the few organs that can regenerate itself in the body, so insight into this area can go a long way into demonstrating long-term durability. The company presented 52 weeks of demonstrated reduction of TTR with little variability in both mice and non-human primates. However, the company went a step further and conducted a hepatectomy (surgical removal of part of the liver) and monitored reduction of the TTR protein, as well as analysis of the regenerated liver. The company found that the regenerated liver showed the precise edits in the new growth of the liver as well as continued knockdown of the TTR protein. This is a significant finding because it demonstrates the exact durability NTLA-2001 needs to become a long-term cure for ATTR patients.

Source: September 29, 2020 Presentation

Once the optimal dose is discovered, the study will expand to Part 2 and enroll an additional 8 patients at the optimal dose level. After the Phase 1 study concludes, the company will move to pivotal studies and expand from just ATTR patients with polyneuropathy to ATTR patients with cardiomyopathy as well.

Bigger Picture

NTLA-2001 is the proving ground for Intellia. NTLA-2001’s success proves that Intellia has unlocked the liver for future genetic disease treatments. The company has built a modular platform, which means it has established and optimized its delivery mechanism (LNP and cargo components) and now only has to make minor edits to the guide-RNA as it pursues additional targets in the liver. Since the delivery mechanism is the same across additional targets in the liver (i.e. HAE, Hemophilia A & B, AATD), the likelihood of success is increased with the efficacy shown by NTLA-2001. In the press release, CEO John Leonard, said,

Solving the challenge of targeted delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 to the liver, as we have with NTLA-2001, also unlocks the door to treating a wide array of other genetic diseases with our modular platform, and we intend to move quickly to advance and expand our pipeline. With these data, we believe we are truly opening a new era of medicine.

In addition, Intellia is years ahead of the other CRISPR companies in terms of in vivo applications. The company has done the work of continually perfecting its in vivo delivery and has recently released exciting data showing how it has evolved its LNP technology to target bone marrow, which I’ve written about here.

Risks

As good as the Phase 1 interim results are for NTLA-2001, it is not without risks. The data is only for 6 patients and has yet to prove durability. If subsequent data releases show fluctuations in TTR level, doubts could arise to the long-term durability of the treatment and raise red flags to the rest of the company's in vivo pipeline.

Safety is another area that needs much more data and assessment before NTLA-2001 can be labeled a breakthrough treatment for ATTR patients. While the treatment didn't show any serious risk signals, the 3rd dose level, which is currently enrolling is a 300% increase in dose level, going from 0.3 mg/kg to 1mg/kg. It's currently unknown if this increased dose level will have as clean of a safety profile as currently shown for the first 6 patients.

At the time of writing this article, the company has not announced any plans to raise cash through issuing new stock, but it's all but a given that Intellia will use the 50% rise in the stock price to raise new funds. Even though Intellia is well capitalized with nearly $600 million in cash on hand, I would expect the company to raise somewhere in the neighborhood of $400-$500 million. This would result in roughly 3-4 million new shares issued and about a 4-6% dilution to current shareholders.

Take Away

ATTR in itself is a fairly large market. Alnylam’s ONPATTRO had revenue of over $300 million in 2020 and could hit $400 million in 2021. If Intellia can continue to replicate the success shown in the interim results and continue to push the efficacy past 95% with good durability, Intellia will capture a large portion of the ATTR market and provide a cure for patients instead of a therapy that patients must be on for the rest of their lives. Analysts at Guggenheim estimate the total addressable market for ATTR at $15 billion. But as I mentioned above, ATTR is just the tip of the iceberg. In the liver alone, there are dozens of genetic diseases Intellia's technology could target. The company has already released promising preclinical data on hereditary angioedema (HAE), Hemophilia B, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

After the run-up in price to over $130/share, the market cap stands around $9 billion. Investing in biotech company still in Phase 1 trials valued at $9 billion seems crazy, but looking at the upside to Intellia, there is still room to run over the long term. If Intellia can prove long-term efficacy and durability in NTLA-2001, the company has a good chance of success in much larger areas targeting the liver in Hemophilia A and B, in which the company is again partnered with Regeneron (REGN). In addition, Novartis (NVS) and Intellia will likely present data on their sickle cell program in the second half of 2021, which could provide another catalyst to the stock.

It's hard to be a buyer of a stock after a 40-50% increase in one day, so I'd advise potential investors interested in starting a position to do so slowly. Buying a small portion at a price you're comfortable with then adding to the investment on any pullbacks. The key is to take advantage of market volatility.

The bottom line is these interim results are excellent news for not only patients suffering from ATTR, but all patients with debilitating genetic diseases. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) has shown success in treating patients with genetic blood disorders through its ex vivo platform and now Intellia has potentially unlocked dozens of previously untreatable genetic diseases with its in vivo platform. Before this, medicines worked by treating the symptoms of a disease, now patients legitimately have a hope of being cured.