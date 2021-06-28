sinology/Moment via Getty Images

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is commercializing a neurostimulation device to treat patients with systolic Heart failure symptoms.

CVRX was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but has rebounded.

However, the IPO appears pricey, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Company and Technology

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based CVRx was founded to develop its BAROSTIM device that sends persistent electrical pulses to baroreceptors inside the wall of the carotid artery as a signal to the brain to modulate cardiovascular function.

Management is headed by president and CEO Nadim Yared who has been with the firm since 2006 and was previously vice president and general manager of Medtronic Navigation.

CVRx has received at least $330 million in equity investment from investors including Johnson & Johnson, New Enterprise Associates, Cooperative Glide Healthcare, Vensana Capital, Action Potential Venture Capital and Treo Ventures.

Customer Acquisition and Market

The firm sells its BAROSTIM NEO to hospitals through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and Germany and through distributors in other European countries.

The firm saw a reduction in demand in 2020 due to the restriction of hospital access to patients with relevant conditions.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 155.9% 2020 160.5% 2019 97.6%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.3 2020 0.0

According to a 2016 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for neuromodulation is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 13.1% from 2016 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing geriatric population and a resulting increase in neurological disorders.

Also, an increase in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease conditions also will likely add to demand.

Financial Performance

CVRx’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding topline revenue growth

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Growing operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 2,860,000 66.5% 2020 $ 6,053,000 -3.3% 2019 $ 6,257,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 1,993,000 55.0% 2020 $ 4,613,000 0.9% 2019 $ 4,574,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 69.69% 2020 76.21% 2019 73.10% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (4,217,000) -147.4% 2020 $ (11,514,000) -190.2% 2019 $ (10,194,000) -162.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (8,627,000) 2020 $ (14,109,000) 2019 $ (14,633,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (5,038,000) 2020 $ (16,096,000) 2019 $ (12,785,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, CVRx had $54 million in cash and $32.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($16.9 million).

IPO Details

CVRx intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 6.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $170.6 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 33.7%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $75.0 million to continue funding the expansion of our direct sales force and commercial organization related to BAROSTIM NEO in the U.S.; Approximately $12.0 million to fund research and development activities related to BAROSTIM Therapy; and The remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, William Blair and Canaccord Genuity.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $296,717,728 Enterprise Value $170,592,728 Price / Sales 41.24 EV / Revenue 23.71 EV / EBITDA -13.70 Earnings Per Share -$0.97 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 33.70% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$16,946,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -5.71% Revenue Growth Rate 66.47% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

CVRx is seeking public investment capital for its continued commercialization efforts.

The company’s financials show the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its revenue trajectory in 2020 as hospitals cut back on patient access to its products.

Revenue growth and gross profit appears to have rebounded significantly in Q1 2021, although some of this growth may represent pent-up demand and may not necessarily be representative of a more sustainable growth path going forward.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($16.9 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue grew sharply in 2020 as revenue growth stalled during that period; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has since increased to 0.3x in Q1 2021.

The market opportunity for providing neuromodulation approaches to heart failure are significant and the firm appears well positioned to take advantage of a growing elderly patient population as the U.S. geriatric population grows substantially over the coming years.

JPMorgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 36.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the reimbursement process and penetration, both within the U.S. and internationally, which varies greatly from region to region.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/revenue multiple of 23.7x, which appears to be priced for perfection, especially so soon after its sales were negatively affected by the pandemic.

While CVRx will likely have an impressive growth year in 2021, paying nearly 24x trailing EV/revenue and 41x on a price/sales multiple is excessive in my view.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 29, 2021