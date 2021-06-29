magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing a treatment for cardiopulmonary disease.

AVTE looks to have solved the tolerability problem with the drug and is well on its way to a reasonable chance of success.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame of at least 18 to 24 months, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company and Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Aerovate was founded to develop a dry powder in inhaled formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension - PAH.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Tim Noyes, who has been with the firm since February 2021 and was previously president and CEO of Arcuate Therapeutics, a publicly traded pharmaceutical company.

The firm's candidate, AV-101, is a new formulation of imatinib, a drug originally developed to treat various cancers.

A previous formulation tested in Phase 3 trials by Novartis was poorly tolerated due to adverse events and was not approved for treatment of PAH.

The company's Phase 1 tolerability study of its formulation was "generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported." (Source)

Investors in the firm have invested at least $24.3 million in equity investment and include RA Capital Management, Sofinnova Venture Partners, Atlas Ventures, Cormorant Global and Citadel Multi-Strategy.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment was an estimated $6.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $10 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing elderly population driving increased demand as well as supportive government activity for the development of orphan drugs.

Also, below is a historical and projected future growth chart for PAH treatments in the IPO by drug class:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ)

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

Gilead (GILD)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

Aerami Therapeutics

Financial Status

Aerovate’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its program development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $8.6 million in cash and $1.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Aerovate intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 7.15 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $14.00.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $147.9 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 33.14%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $71.6 million to fund further development of AV-101 through completion of the Phase 2b portion and the data read out of the Phase 3 portion of our global Phase 2b/3 clinical trial; Approximately $28.1 million to fund continued chemistry, manufacturing and controls work for AV-101; Approximately $10.4 million to fund expenses related to pursuing a commercial launch of AV-101; and The remainder, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company. Based on our current plans, we believe that our existing cash, together with the anticipated net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least into early 2025. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen, Evercore ISI, Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Aerovate is seeking public market funding to advance its sole drug program all the way through clinical trials and preparing for commercialization.

The firm’s sole candidate, AV-101, is being developed for the treatment of PAH after a previous failure.

Management believes it has solved the tolerability problem with a previous formulation.

The market opportunity for treating PAH is expected to reach $10 billion by 2027, representing mid single-digit growth through then.

Management has disclosed no major pharma firm collaboration agreements, so is pursuing a go-it-alone approach.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-known venture capital and private equity firms.

Jefferies is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 33.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO that is significantly less than the typical range for a biopharma firm IPO.

While the IPO appears to be large, AVTE looks to have solved the tolerability problem with the drug and is well on its way to a reasonable chance of success.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame of at least 18 to 24 months, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 29, 2021