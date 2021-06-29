Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

This article will go over Upstart's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:UPST) business model, the importance of Upstart entering the auto loan business, the fundamentals from the last earnings report, as well as touch on some of the competition and give reasons why I think Upstart has very high upside.

Upstart is an online lender that was founded in 2012 by ex-Googlers Dave Girouard and Anna Counselman and Peter Thiel 20 under 20 Fellow Paul Gu. The company went public in December 2020 at a stock price of $20 and a market cap of $1.45 billion. Upstart Holdings is currently up 525% from December's IPO price.

The stock is up for many different reasons which include excitement over the company's recent move into auto loans, the acquisition of Prodigy, the company's excellent fundamentals showing strong revenue growth with profitability, and the fact that the consumer lending space is very hot right now with such low interest rates.

The stock price has recently pulled back to around $125 but even with the pullback, Upstart has a very high valuation with a Price to Sales of around 30 and a P/E of 493. Despite the high valuation, I currently rate Upstart as a buy. Let's look at the reasons why.

Upstart's Business

Upstart is a cloud-native company that uses artificial intelligence to make lending decisions in a partnership with banks. Upstart-powered banks can offer consumers higher approval rates while experiencing lower loss rates on loans. Most of Upstart consumer loans are offered to qualified borrowers within the underserved audience of younger Millennials and Gen Z, which differentiates Upstart from many other fintech start-ups that are getting into in the lending business. Among the original goals of Upstart was to get Millennials more access to loans. While there are many other online lending companies, Upstart is fairly unique in targeting the Millennial and Gen Z segment.

Unlike the FICO credit scores, which uses 5 metrics to determine creditworthiness, which are payment history, current level of indebtedness, types of credit used, length of credit history, and new credit accounts, Upstart uses non-traditional variables, such as application interaction, bank transactions, cost of living, credit experience, education and employment experience, to predict creditworthiness. Upstart Co-founder & Head of Product Paul Gu developed many of the algorithms to determine creditworthiness of a potential borrower based off of an income and default prediction model.

There are statistics that show that about 80% of the adult population in the United States have never defaulted on a loan obligation, but less than half of them could qualify for the best interest rates under traditional credit models like FICO uses. Upstart's goal is to expand lending to even more potential borrowers without risking higher default rates. The banks like gaining a larger and higher quality book of business and that is why different banks have been seeking Upstart out.

Upstart developed an artificial intelligence lending platform designed to improve access for the 80% of Americans that never defaulted on a loan but had no access to affordable credit, while at the same time reducing the risk and costs of lending for the bank. This business model allows Upstart's growth to be driven by continual improvement of the AI models. One of the key things to look at with Upstart is to monitor over time whether they are able to continue to refine their algorithms to achieve even better results and stay ahead of any potential competitors.

The constant improvement of Upstart's AI is what attracts banks to the platform and is one of the primary ways that Upstart is able to achieve growth in the number of banks that will partner with them. The more banks that partner with Upstart leads to more consumers that will seek out and gain loans, which produces growth.

Partnering With Banks

One primary decision about Upstart's business model from the beginning is the company rejected becoming another online bank and instead of competing with banks, Upstart decided to partner with them. While some of the larger banks might decide to build their own AI lending platforms from scratch, there will likely be many other smaller banks that will prefer to form a reliable partnership with technology providers like Upstart that have an expertise in building an AI loan platform.

All flavors of lending are going to be AI enabled in the future, because the economics are so much better. And it's only a matter of time until all banks will get on board, if not with Upstart, then with building something themselves or trying to source this type of technology somewhere. Source: CEO Dave Girouard - Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Currently, Upstart has 18 banks on their platform with most of them being smaller community or regional banks and credit unions. Some of those banks are in the range of having $40 billion in assets or more. Some of the more significant banking partners are Cross River Bank, Customers Bank, FinWise Bank, First Federal Bank of Kansas City, First National Bank of Omaha, KEMBA Financial Credit Union, TCF Bank, Apple Bank for Savings and Ridgewood Savings Bank.

Currently, however, Cross River Bank, a lender with $9.9 billion in assets that is based in Fort Lee, N.J., is Upstart's largest customer. In the first quarter, Cross River Bank accounted for around 60% of Upstart's revenue. Upstart hopes over time, that they cannot just partner with smaller banks but also partner with some of the largest banks in the country.

Now, let's look at the latest earnings report:

Upstart Q1 2021 Earnings

Upstart's Q1 revenue was $121.4 million, up 90% year-over-year and up 40% quarter-over-quarter. This beat consensus analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Ninety-six percent of the total revenues came from fee-based revenue for a total of $116 million.

Upstart’s revenues are primarily earned in the form of three separate usage-based fees, which can be either dollar or percentage-based depending on the contractual arrangement with the bank:

Upstart charges bank partners a referral fee each time the company refers a borrower who obtains a loan. Separately, Upstart charges bank partners a platform fee each time they originate a loan using the Upstart platform. These type of fees are contracted for and charged separately, although they are generally combined for accounting purposes as they usually represent a single performance obligation. Upstart charges the holder of the loan (either a bank or institutional investor) an ongoing annualized servicing fee based on the outstanding principal over the lifetime of the loan for ongoing servicing of the loan. In addition, Upstart earns a small portion of revenue from interest income and securitization activities.

A majority of Q1 fee-based revenue was through the origination of 170,000 loans by all of the bank partners across the Upstart platform, which was up 102% from the same quarter of the prior year. The gain in transaction volume occurred despite softer loan demand from consumers due to government stimulus programs. Transaction volume is a key number to look at with Upstart as well as the conversion rate. As long as these numbers are rising, Upstart is in a great position.

Upstart managed a conversion rate of 22% on rate requests this quarter, up from 14% over the prior year. Upstart defines conversion rate as the number of loans transacted in a given period divided by the number of rate inquiries received. The conversion rate is a measure of how effective Upstart's sales funnel is in converting people enquiring about loans to actually receiving loans.

Upstart management growth is primarily technology and model-driven, which shows up as increasing conversion rates in Upstart's borrower sales funnel, meaning the better the company's AI algorithms are, the more good loans get made. Upstart CEO Dave Girouard said in the Q1 earnings call that the biggest factor that increased the conversion rate this quarter came primarily from the various different model and technology upgrades made by Upstart during the quarter, which led to the increased growth.

The specific model and technology upgrades made in Q1 were as follows:

Upstart launched a new version of their core credit decisioning AI model that bank partners use to price loans. The model is actually a blend of multiple machine learning models that work together to generate a more accurate risk assessment. The upgrade led to higher approval rates and lower interest rates, which then translates into more loans. Upstart launched some improvements to their verification models that reduced the amount of friction applicants experience in applying for a loan, including those coming back to Upstart for a second loan. These improvements included more refined fraud signaling, and increased automation of income verification. This reduction in friction increased the conversion rate of the sales funnel, leading to more growth. It also helped the company to more efficiently process a larger volume of applications, leading to higher profit. Upstart upgraded the models that underpin the marketing acquisition program. That means for every dollar spent on marketing, the company brought incrementally more consumers to the platform and to the bank partners. AI has almost unlimited potential in spend targeting, lifecycle marketing, and even content generation. Bringing AI to customer acquisition efforts is a relatively new area of investment for Upstart, and the company expects it will be a significant source of growth in the future.

Total Q1 Operating Expenses were $105,771 consisting of $49,376 of Sales & Marketing Expenses, $17,388 in Customer Operations, $18,988 in Engineering & product development, and $20,019 in G&A.

Income from operations was $15.6 million, up from $0.6 million the prior year.

GAAP net income was $10.1 million, up from $1.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted net income was $19.9 million, up from $3.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Accordingly, GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.11, and diluted adjusted earnings per share was $0.22, up 340% from the year-ago quarter, which topped consensus analysts’ estimates for $0.15 per share.

Contribution profit was $55.8 million, up 117% from the first quarter of 2020, with a contribution margin of 48% compared to a 38% contribution margin in the first quarter of 2020. When a company like Upstart delivers a service and then deducts the variable cost of delivering that product, the leftover revenue is the contribution profit. It is important to remember that contribution profit is not a GAAP financial measure of, nor does it imply, profitability.

Another thing to be careful about the contribution number is that it may not reflect all of the variable expenses that the company has and it also involves the judgment and discretion of the company about what costs vary directly with loan volume. Different companies that present the contribution margin as a metric, might all do it differently, so there are no Apple to Apple comparisons that are valid between Upstart and other companies, as far as contribution margin is concerned.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $21.0 million, up 472% year-over-year. The first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin was 17% of total revenue, up from 6% in the first quarter of 2020. So, Upstart is the rare young fintech loan company that is both growing fast and is profitable.

Company Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, Upstart expects:

Revenue of $150 to $160 million, which would be up 24% to 32% QoQ.

Contribution Margin of approximately 44%

Net Income of $8 to $12 million

Adjusted Net Income of $21 to $25 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $23 to $27 million

Basic Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 77.0 million shares

Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 94.9 million shares

For the 2021 fiscal year, Upstart expects:

Revenue of approximately $600 million (vs prior guidance of $500 million)

Contribution Margin of approximately 42% (vs prior guidance of 41%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 10%

Upstart CFO Sanjay Datta mentioned during the Q1 earnings call that the company expects a direct incremental earnings upside because of the recent acquisition of the Prodigy Software platform and the subsequent expansion of the auto dealership footprint that Upstart is now able to offer auto loans in. This should have a positive impact on EBITDA margins throughout 2021.

The Auto Opportunity And Prodigy

Upstart considers auto lending as its next big opportunity. The size of the auto lending opportunity is about $626B compared to the personal loan opportunity of approximately $92B, which means auto loans is a little over six times the size of personal lending.

Among the many reasons that auto lending has become of prime importance to Upstart, is the fact that personal loans is not a very central business for many banks. Auto lending, however, is a lot more central to more banks, so the auto loan product should attract more banks to Upstart's AI platform. There are many large banks that have developed significant auto businesses and while those banks might not have been attracted to Upstart's personal loans platform, many of them can see value in the idea of being able to approve more loans, have lower loss rates, and have a more profitable portfolio of loans in the auto loan space.

Upstart management believes the auto loan industry is ripe for disruption because it has at least as much mispricing and inefficiency as the personal loan industry. There are currently millions of consumers that are paying far more than they should to finance a vehicle and many of these consumers find the current loan approval process downright frustrating. Upstart is looking to deliver far more accurate pricing, instant approvals, and elimination of friction to the borrower in the auto loan market.

In Q1, Upstart expanded their auto refinance product from one state to thirty-three states, which represents more than two thirds of the US population. Based on various rules and regulations that impact the process of refinancing a car loan in each state, Upstart is building the best possible process specific for each state that they have entered. At the same time, the company is trying to make it easier to build an auto loan app by actively encouraging every state that has yet to adopt new technology such as digital signatures and electronic titling towards approving their use. The COVID pandemic has helped accelerate states toward adopting these different types of new technologies far sooner than they might have.

Upstart CEO Dave Girouard also announced that the company has closed their acquisition of Prodigy during the Q1 Earnings Conference Call. When the Prodigy deal was announced in March, the stock nearly doubled due to excitement by investors about Upstart increasing its presence in the Auto space.

Prodigy Software is a provider of cloud-based automotive retail software. Upstart describes Prodigy as being like the "Shopify for car dealerships" by helping car dealerships create a modern-day multi-channel car buying shopping experience.

Prodigy will help bring Upstart's AI enabled auto loan platform directly into car dealerships across the country, where the vast majority of auto loans are being made. Prodigy has already helped Upstart increase their dealership footprint by 45% in Q1, with almost $800 million in vehicles sold through Prodigy in Q1 2021. Also, during the quarter, Upstart became a certified digital retail provider for Subaru of America retailers. Upstart's CEO believes that Prodigy Software is capable of helping Upstart's auto lending platform to multiply several times over.

Competitors

There are a fairly large number of online lenders online but most of them target different types of customers than Upstart. Upstart specializes in lending to either first time borrowers or subprime borrowers, which generally turn out to be either Gen Z borrowers just starting out their credit history or younger Millennials. Upstart generally offers loans in amounts between $1,000 and $50,000.

While Upstart uses their own algorithms to determine who to lend to, borrowers on Upstart must have at minimum a FICO or Vantage score of 600 as reported by a consumer reporting agency to start. A credit score in the 580-619 range is considered Subprime. A credit score of 580 is considered very risky, so Upstart essentially targets the lesser risk portion of subprime borrowers. Upstart also accepts applicants with insufficient credit history to produce a FICO score.

The following are considered Upstart competitors:

Upgrade is probably the closest lender to Upstart. Upgrade personal loans require a minimum credit score of 620 to qualify. Credit scores in the 620-659 range are considered near-prime. Upgrade will offer similar loan amounts as Upstart and have similar interest rates and fees. The difference is Upgrade offers the option to defer two repayments, change the due date or make a partial payment if the borrower is facing financial hardship, which was a good feature for people who lost their jobs in the pandemic. Avant offers personal loans to borrowers with a credit score of at least 580. So Avant is also a sub-prime lender but Avant will also lend to even the riskiest subprime borrowers. Avant offers loans as high as $35,000. The big difference with Upstart is that Avant loans can generally only be used for debt consolidation and emergencies. LendingClub (NYSE: LC) is an online peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform. LendingClub requires a minimum credit score of 660 to qualify. Credit scores in the 660-719 range are considered Prime Borrowers. So, the LendingClub, while technically competition to Upstart is competing in a totally different market segment. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) operates three business segments, which are lending, financial services, and digital banking on one app. SoFi is technically a competitor but its lending services target a different group of borrowers. SoFi requires a minimum credit score of 680 to be approved for a personal loan. Credit scores in the 660-719 range are considered Prime Borrowers. Rocket Loans (NYSE: RKT) loans to borrowers with a minimum credit score requirement of 640 and a minimum income requirement of $24,000. Credit scores in the 620-659 range are known as near-prime borrowers.

Risks

There are several major risks that Upstart has with one of the biggest ones being that Upstart has a majority of their fee revenue coming from only one bank. In Q1, Cross River Bank accounted for approximately 60% of Upstart's revenue.

The most recent commercial arrangement with Cross River Bank began on January 1, 2019 and has a term of four years with an automatic renewal provision for an additional two years following the initial four year term. If Cross River Bank decides not to renew its contract, it would be a major loss of revenue for Upstart.

To succeed, Upstart needs to be able to enter into many more new bank partnerships while maintaining existing bank partnerships in order to diversify away from Cross River Bank. Banks are crucial in Upstart's business model and play two key roles, which are funding loans and acquiring new customers. The inability to attract new bank partners or the inability to maintain or expand the number of loans held on banking partner's balance sheets would detrimentally impact Upstart's financial performance.

The second major risk has to do with Upstart's ability to maintain or increase the channels through which the loans, bank partners and loan funding are sourced. Upstart's loan origination traffic primarily comes from loan aggregator Credit Karma, which is the main company which helps attract applicants to the Upstart platform. If Upstart loses Credit Karma, at this stage, then their business could be severely impaired

Upstart's most recent agreement with Credit Karma is dated May 11, 2020 and provides that either party may terminate the arrangement immediately upon a material breach of any provision in the agreement or at any time, with or without cause, by providing no less than 30 days’ notice. Even during the term of that agreement, Credit Karma is not required to display offers from lenders on Upstart.com and it also doesn't prohibit Credit Karma from working with any competition to Upstart or even prevent Credit Karma from offering competing services.

On another note, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has already completed the acquisition of Credit Karma on Dec 3, 2020. Intuit may or may not continue the agreement on the same reasonable terms or continue the agreement at all, which would be detrimental to Upstart's business. Also, while Intuit currently doesn't compete with Upstart's current business, Intuit does own the large mortgage lender Quicken Loans and it isn't out of the realm of possibility that one day Intuit might create loan products that compete against Upstart.

Currently, Upstart is moving to use more direct acquisition channels like Direct Mail to mitigate the Credit Karma risk. Direct Mail is one of Upstart's largest acquisition channels and an important source of generating revenue. As time goes on, investors in Upstart would like to see decreasing concentration of loan origination traffic from Credit Karma.

A third major risk for Upstart is that the company must maintain their biggest advantage which is their platform that offers banks a way to achieve higher approval rates on loans with lower APRs while also keeping default rates low. This requires constant investment to improve Upstart's AI algorithms to keep them ahead of the competition, while also dissuading companies like Intuit or large banks from trying to create a competing platform themselves.

A fourth risk is that Upstart must maintain a trustworthy reputation with the public, consumer advocacy groups, politicians and regulators. There are groups that want to prevent third party groups from providing origination assistance services to bank customers, in arrangements that have sometimes been criticized in the past as “renting-a-bank charter.” Bank regulators have required banks in the past to exit third-party programs that the regulators determined involved unsafe and unsound practices like some payday loans. So, Upstart as a subprime lender, must avoid the appearance of being predatory.

One thing that has helped Upstart maintain their brand as one that is doing good for the consumer is that Upstart is one of the first consumer lending platforms to receive a “No Action” letter in 2017 from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal agency overseeing consumer protection in the financial sector and an update to the No action Letter in 2019.

Valuation

Company Mkt Cap Price/Sales Net Interest Margin % EV/Revenues (FWD) Revenue Growth (Y/Y) % Adjusted EBITDA % Quarterly Revenues Rocket Companies (RKT) $39.99B .63 -0.7% 4.6 251.2 59.57 4.55M Affirm (AFRM) 17.07B 18.93 -------- ------------- 66.82 --------- 231M *SoFi (SOFI) $16.01B ---------- -------- -------- 151 2 $216M Upstart (UPST) $9.40B 29.22 3.1% 15.26 90 17 $121M LendingClub (LC) $1.89B 6.16 2.65% 3.5 -19.32 -------- $106M

* - SoFi has not got a public earnings report yet. SoFi did release Q1 Summary Results before coming public.

The above companies are in Upstart's peer group as public companies within the fintech lending space. I believe all of the companies are inside of one year of joining the public market and none of them have much of a history.

There is a reason why Upstart has the best valuation numbers. Upstart has both the best overall growth and profitability numbers. Many of Upstart's online lending peers are not profitable yet.

The following is based on 6 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Snowflake in the last 3 months. The average price target is $138.00 with a high forecast of $190.00 and a low forecast of $101.00. The average price target represents a 13.11% from the last price of $122.20.

Conclusion

Upstart's private loan business has proven out that their AI platform can help banks reach more borrowers with less default rates in the subprime market that includes many first time borrowers and younger Millennials.

What excites investors today is that Upstart is taking their same proven loan approval concept to the $626 Billion Auto Loan industry. The auto loan segment will attract far more banks and larger banks to lending on Upstart's platform and growth in transactions will lead to even faster revenue growth.

While I do view Upstart as a high risk stock, I think the high upside in Upstart's auto loan business increasing the loan business and revenues justifies buying Upstart's stock at current prices.