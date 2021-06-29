tarasov_vl/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past 5 years, Malibu Boats has brought its shareholders more than 500% return. In our opinion, the company's growth potential has not yet been exhausted. The global small boat market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0%. Over the past 10 years, MBUU seems to have successfully operated in a growing market. The company's revenue grew at double-digit rates and is likely to continue to grow in the coming years. We expect that by the end of 2021, revenue will exceed $700 million. Due to the growth in revenue and asset turnover, ROE may be higher than 30% at the end of the year. At the same time, the company is trading significantly below the fair price. We expect the company to continue to improve its financial performance in the coming years. In addition, an increase in the return on equity is likely to lead to a significant revaluation in terms of the P/B multiple (today the company is trading at a small premium to book value, P/B is 1.2). According to our valuation, the growth potential is about 40%. We are bullish on Malibu Boats.

We identify three key risks for investors today:

An increase in the interest rate will likely lead to a significant revaluation of the market and MBUU as well. However, we have applied a high discount rate in the valuation of the business to ensure a reasonable margin of safety.

The new strain Covid-19 has caused an increase in the incidence in countries such as Russia, India, Brazil and the UK. A further increase in morbidity may lead to a slowdown in economic recovery.

MBUU is actively acquiring competitors. A substantial overpayment for assets can burn up shareholder value. We will closely follow the further M&A policy of the company.

Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:MBUU) is a leading manufacturer of sport boats, sterndrive and outboard boats in the USA. The company's portfolio consists of four brands: Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit. At the same time, the Malibu and Axis brands occupy a leading position in their categories. Malibu has one-third of the premium sport boat market in the United States. Today Malibu has 5 manufacturing plants, 4 of which are located in the United States and 1 in Australia. The company's boats are used in all key water activities, from boating and fishing to water skiing and wake surfing. The main sales of the company come from Malibu. The breakdown of revenue by brand is presented below:

MBUU sells boats through a network of 350 dealer locations worldwide.

The management of the company is headed by:

Individual investors own only 2.38% of the company's shares. The remainder belongs to mutual funds and other institutional investors. The shareholder structure is presented below:

Industry Overview

According to the company's latest annual report, in 2019, cumulative new pleasure boat sales in the United States were $11.3 billion. At the same time, the total addressable market of the company is approximately $9.8 billion, it includes outboard, sterndrive and performance sport boat. Below is the size of the addressable market in units and retail sales for 2019:

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global small boat market is expected to grow from $26.89 billion in 2021 to $57.78 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0%. At the same time, the key position in the market will be occupied by Powered boats.

Europe and North America will remain key growth regions. Competition is expected to intensify in North America, though. We believe Malibu Boats, as the leader in the US market, will be at the forefront of market growth. The ability to benefit from market conditions leaves no doubt when you look at the dynamics of the company's revenue over the past 10 years.

Financial Performance

MBUU's revenue has grown steadily since 2012. However, a large number of M&A deals made by the company in recent years may raise a number of questions from investors.

In 2017, Malibu acquired Cobalt Boats for $130 million. In 2018, MBUU acquired Pursuit Boats from S2 Yachts for $100 million. In January 2021, the company closed its acquisition of the Maverick Boat Group for $150 million. Through the acquisition of Cobalt, MBUU added $140 million to its revenues, through Pursuit Boats - $124 million, and Maverick brought to its acquirer $60 million. The dynamics of revenue, excluding recent acquisitions, are presented below. As we can see, the company not only makes targeted acquisitions, but also grows organically.

Typically, in takeovers, a buyer pays a premium to the book value of a target company. Due to this, assets on the balance sheet grow disproportionately more than revenue (the premium is recorded in Goodwill). In the case of Malibu Boats, asset turnover grew steadily even after M&A deals. The decline in 2019 was relatively small. This tells us that the assets were being bought at a reasonable price.

We expect that by the end of 2021, the asset turnover will return to the level of 1.25-1.4 as the market recovers.

Despite the decline in revenue in 2020, the company was able to squeeze out a high net profit margin. This was achieved through a proportional reduction in COGS.

Despite active acquisitions in recent years, the company's assets to equity ratio has been steadily declining. Interest Coverage Ratio is currently 46.6, Current Ratio - 156.2.

Taking into account the company's results for the last two quarters, we expect that by the end of 2021, revenue will exceed $700 million. Due to the growth in revenue and asset turnover, we expect ROE above 30% by the end of the year.

Valuation

Our valuation of the company is rather conservative as we are guided by the principle of prudence. We made several assumptions within the discounted cash flow model. Despite the fact that the company's average annual revenue growth rate over the past 5 years was 25.5%, and before the series of acquisitions it was 14.94%, we assume that the company will increase sales at a rate comparable to the growth of the powered boats market, that is, by 11% annually over the next few years. Relative indicators such as gross margin, EBIT in Margin, EBT in EBIT were determined based on their historical dynamics. Our assumptions are presented below:

We have determined that the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") for the company is 8.6%. The high discount rate is due to the fact that MBUU is a small capitalization company, as well as our approach to estimating Stable growth Cost of Equity.

Thus, we determined that the company's capitalization should be equal to $2.176 million, or $104.65 per share. Thus, the company is trading at a significant discount to the fair price. The growth potential is about 40%.

It is noteworthy that the company trades at an insignificant premium to its book value. The forward P/B multiple is 1.21. Thus, the investor has the opportunity for $1.2 to buy $1 of the company's equity, which generates 28.22% (ROE = 28.22%).

Conclusion

Despite the relatively small volume, the powered boats market is growing rapidly. Malibu Boats is the leading boat manufacturer in the US market. We expect MBUU to capitalize on this growth as the company is a leader in its industry. Our positive expectations regarding market conditions are complemented by the company's strong revenue growth over the past 10 years. Management skillfully complements the company's organic growth with targeted acquisitions. We don't like companies that grow only through M&A deals, but MBUU is not one of them. According to our valuation, Malibu Boats is trading at a significant discount to its fair price. The current P/B ratio is also very low given the high return on equity. We are bullish on the company.