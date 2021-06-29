SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

As I noted in "Biogen: High On Hope" ("HHope"), Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock price "follows the fortunes of its aducanumab like a hungry dog searching for scraps." Now that the FDA has issued its favorable ADUHELM (aducanumab) verdict, the issue of its actual impact on Biogen's price is front and center.

At this point the range of potential outcomes is wide. Biogen has staked its claim for a big payday. Shareholders who hitch a ride on this story should give the matter their careful attention.

The FDA's 06/07/2021 approval of Biogen's ADUHELM (aducanumab) has powered Biogen's stock to lofty heights

Per the discussion in HHope, Biogen's current prospects are low on catalysts. There is little aside from ADUHELM to propel its stock in the near term. Its stock chart below clearly illustrates how key ADUHELM's prospects are to Biogen's own fortunes:

Biogen's recent stock path since its 06/07/2021 ADUHELM approval has been so extreme that the chart above fails to fully capture it. The chart below from Yahoo's historic Biogen prices gives a more complete picture; it shows both its daily price ranges and its share volume from the time of ADUHELM's approval to 06/27/2021 (Sunday) date of writing:

As you review it, keep in mind that this is not some small or mid-cap stock. Biogen is a large cap; at its current (06/28/2021) share price of ~$340 it sports a market cap >$50 billion.

When it traded nearly 18 million shares on 06/07/2021 at prices ranging from $295.35 to $468.55, the aggregate value of Biogen trades for that one day exceeded $7 billion. With >150 million shares outstanding the >$100 in price differential between its 06/07/2021 open and close totals ~$15 billion.

ADUHELM's approval has been nothing if not controversial, partly due to Biogen's unforced errors.

The FDA approval of ADUHELM was under its accelerated approval process pretty much assuring controversy as will be discussed. Such accelerated approvals allow the FDA to approve drugs based upon surrogate endpoints; as such a drug, in this case ADUHELM, gets an early approval despite lack of proof that it can actually improve its disease target.

Instead the approval comes on a stated condition subsequent, so that the approval will terminate unless the sponsor can prove the therapy positively impacts the target condition. ADUHELM's label expresses this as follows:

The label referenced paragraph (1), in turn refers to the label's Clinical Studies area (14). Area (14) includes a detailed breakdown of the summary data for the three phase 3 clinical trials (pp 11-19) introduced by the following lead paragraph:

The efficacy of ADUHELM was evaluated in two double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group studies (Study 1, NCT 02484547 [EMERGE, a 1638 patient study] and Study 2, NCT 02477800 [ENGAGE, a 1647 patient study]) in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (patients with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology and mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, consistent with Stage 3 and Stage 4 Alzheimer’s disease, stratified to include 80% Stage 3 patients and 20% Stage 4 patients). The effects of ADUHELM were also supported by a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, doseranging study (Study 3, NCT 01677572 [PRIME, an 197 patient study]) in patients with Alzheimer’s disease...

So, this therapy appears to have been thoroughly evaluated in three phase 3 studies. Where is the controversy? The controversy stems from the following notice that appears at clinicaltrials.gov relating to above referenced Study 3, NCT 01677572:

Yes, the third phase 3 study was terminated based upon a futility analysis on the other two phase 3 trials. The recent (01/2020) scholarly paper (the "Paper"), "A systematic survey of randomised trials that stopped early for reasons of futility", made surprising findings.

Given the importance and ostensible formality of clinical studies, one might think, as indeed I always have, that a decision to pull the plug required serious analysis and careful supporting documentation. The Paper indicates that the opposite is in fact the rule. It is instead common for studies to live or die based on an unseemly impromptu basis.

The Paper's first two of its five findings provided:

Many studies are unclear about if or when interim analyses would take place, and criteria for early stopping for futility are frequently not pre-specified.

Many studies that stop early make general claims of futility, but without any formal analysis.

In connection with ADUHELM, Biogen must have been guilty of just such practice. On 03/21/2019 it announced that it was terminating its various aducanumab trials based upon advice from an independent monitoring committee determination that data showed likely failure to meet primary endpoint.

Then just a few months later, in 10/2020, Biogen announced its rethink of the situation. Its new decision was:

...based on a new analysis, conducted by Biogen in consultation with the FDA, of a larger dataset from the Phase 3 clinical studies that were discontinued in March 2019 following a futility analysis. This new analysis of a larger dataset that includes additional data that became available after the pre-specified futility analysis shows that aducanumab is pharmacologically and clinically active as determined by dose-dependent effects in reducing brain amyloid and in reducing clinical decline as assessed by the pre-specified primary endpoint Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). In both studies, the safety and tolerability profile of aducanumab was consistent with prior studies of aducanumab.

As discussed in detail in the final section of HHope before the Conclusion, the FDA's aducanumab Advisory Committee was unimpressed by Biogen's aducanumab data. With the FDA's subsequent approval one might say the controversy was just water under the bridge. However controversy continues.

As priced by Biogen, ADUHELM could place a significant financial burden on Medicare.

Biogen has announced that its list price for ADUHELM would be $56,000, substantially higher than had been expected given the population of >six million Alzheimer's patients in the US.

Even when heavily discounted, such a price, coupled with ADUHELM's broad label, poses a serious theoretical risk to the finances of Medicare and to state Medicaid programs. This issue has not gone unnoticed in the halls of Congress, first from the Senate, then from the House of Representatives. If ADUHELM uptake is strong, systemic burden could become a knotty issue.

It is impossible to know with any certitude how popular ADUHELM will turn out to be in actual practice. ADUHELM is not available in pill form. Its use is burdensome, but not unreasonably so. Its label calls for one hour infusions on a monthly basis.

During Biogen's most recent, Q1, 2021 earnings call, CEO Vounatsos advised that Biogen would have 600 infusion sites ready to go upon ADUHELM approval. Biogen's guidance for its 2021 ADUHELM revenues is muted noting potential ramping in subsequent years.

Based on a paywalled WSJ article, Seeking Alpha reported on 06/28/21 that ADUHELM:

...could eventually surpass $5 billion in yearly sales, mostly paid by Medicare, while some health economists warn the bill would be multiples higher. Medicare normally pays unconditionally for approved medicines. To limit the financial hit from Aduhelm, however, Medicare could restrict access, former U.S. health officials and health-policy experts said. “Medicare can’t afford to treat this as business as usual,” said Andy Slavitt, a former Medicare acting administrator and Biden administration senior adviser. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency overseeing Medicare, is reviewing Aduhelm’s approval and will have more information soon about its coverage, a spokesman said.

This is an issue which is of great moment to a wide swath of the population in America both those who are current Medicare recipients and those youngsters who will rely upon it in later years. Quite likely precedents made under the peculiar facts surrounding ADUHELM will be cited in the case of other therapies in the future.

Conclusion

As an elderly Medicare recipient who, like all other elderly Medicare recipients, is at some risk of developing Alzheimer's, I applaud Medicare for giving this therapy a careful review. Medicare performs too many critical functions to allow its coffers to be drained by the likes of ADUHELM without a careful prior consideration of the competing issues.

Biogen is clearly playing hardball with its ADUHELM pricing. The system needs to respond in kind. One possible approach would be to set up a rebate arrangement for therapies the FDA approves under its accelerated approval based upon surrogate endpoints.

Exactly how this should or will be handled is unclear. To this point big pharma has pretty much had its way in the drug pricing game. Perhaps, goaded by the peculiar facts surrounding ADUHELM this will change.