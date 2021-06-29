Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Investors are not short of reasons to consider gaining exposure to the space investment theme. For instance, the Morgan Stanley research from last year painted quite a rosy long-term picture forecasting the global space industry revenues to touch or even surpass $1 trillion by 2040, with most of the growth coming from satellite broadband. So the hypothesis that rich long-term capital gains for those companies who are closely connected to the theme will supervene seems at least a plausible one.

Today, I would like to discuss one of the options to invest in the space economy, the SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT). This fund applies a rather compelling investing approach by combining the space-related stocks and those that drive the innovation in deep-sea exploration, thus creating a unique product focused on the two last frontiers, well above the surface and deeply under.

At first blush, this fund offers an appealing mix of outer-space and deep-sea players that are set to thrive in the coming decades benefiting from the consistent market expansion. However, upon deeper inspection, ROKT is more like an aerospace & defense fund with some exposure to IT and even oil & gas to boot, with all the advantages as well as drawbacks of this blend, including dependence on government military spending that is of primary importance for investor confidence in a few of its core holdings.

ETF Investors' Options to Buy Into Space Economy Are Limited

Though a few recent launches including the Procure Space UCITS ETF from HANetf (London ticker: YODA) that was designed specifically for European investors increased the number of vehicles to consider, this corner of the market remains highly concentrated. In fact, ROKT was the trailblazer, with the fund listing in October 2018, more than two years before the ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) debut, and one year before the Procure Space ETF (UFO) became available for purchase.

The issue is that despite actually being a first mover, ROKT has failed to amass assets under management even close to what UFO has now, let alone ARKX that saw a meteoric rise in fund inflows. This looks a bit confusing, especially given ROKT's expense ratio is rather moderate for a thematic fund, only 0.45%. UFO and ARKX both charge a hefty 0.75%.

Apart from that, the fund has delivered bleak total returns since inception, lagging behind the S&P 500 (SPY).

Its YTD returns are also unsatisfying, as the fund has underperformed the U.S. blue chips, UFO, and the aerospace & defense ETF (ITA).

Investment Strategy

ROKT is managed passively, with strict rules developed to ensure it would be laser-focused on the deep-space and deep-sea investment themes. The benchmark it tracks using the sampling method is the modified equally-weighted S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index that itself is the combination of the S&P Kensho Space index and a few selected components from the S&P Kensho Drones index.

To select constituents for both, the index provider uses an AI-based algorithm that screens annual filings to draw a conclusion on how significant a company's involvement in space-related and deep-sea businesses that range from spacecraft to infrastructure and mission-support services by analyzing keywords. I would not say I am a huge fan of that approach, but its clear advantage is that it helps to trim research costs.

The benchmark is rebalanced in June and December. There are no restrictions related to the country of incorporation - emerging market equities are welcome if they are quoted in the U.S. and have an above $100 million market cap.

Portfolio Analysis

As of June 25, ROKT was long 35 stocks. Yes, it is exceedingly concentrated and top-heavy to boot, with almost 41% of the net assets deployed to the key ten investments.

So, if an investor is not content with its risk/reward profile due to unsatisfying diversification but still wants exposure to space and deep-sea investment themes, she or he should take a closer look at the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) that I have discussed recently. All stocks that ROKT is long are present in the KOMP portfolio since the fund tracks a composite benchmark that absorbs the constituents of ROKT's underlying indices.

Almost 57% of the NAV are allocated to large-cap companies, while over 35% are parked in the mid-cap equities. ROKT has rather marginal exposure to the small-cap universe via its investments in TTM Technologies (TTMI), Standex International (SXI), Ducommun (DCO), and ORBCOMM (ORBC). The latter is due to removal since it was announced it would be acquired by GI Partners.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is the fund's largest investment at the moment with an almost 6% weight, and in fact, one of only a few pure-play public space companies. As of June 28, ROKT's peer ARKX had no exposure to the name, which is at least strange; UFO is long SPCE.

The space business remains in a nascent stage. That is, on the one hand, good considering it is due to grow massively in the coming decades and deliver dividends to investors, and, on the other, bad since there are not that many pure-play companies to select from. The inevitable consequence is that any space ETF would be more or less an aerospace & defense fund. To corroborate this hypothesis, I compared the ITA holdings and the portfolio of ROKT. The findings are barely surprising: over 53% of the space fund's net assets are parked in stocks that ITA is long like NOC, HEI, and LMT, to name a few.

So at the crux, ROKT is an aerospace & defense fund with medium-term capital appreciation potential mostly dependent on catalysts within the defense industry and the aircraft business; the latter took a battering in 2020 amid the pandemic but has been doing nicely this year thanks to the capital rotation.

To reinforce my take on defense, let me quote the Form 10-K of Lockheed Martin (LMT), ROKT's investment with a 3.7% weight.

We depend heavily on contracts with the U.S. Government, including contracts related to the F-35 program, for a substantial portion of our business. Changes in the U.S. Government’s priorities and delays or reductions in spending could have a material adverse effect on our business.

Last year, 74% of LMT's derived total net sales were from the U.S. Government, while 64% came from the Department of Defense.

The obvious conclusion is that a space investor is more a defense investor at this particular point in time, and keeping an eye on government military spending is truly important.

Additionally, investors should not be surprised that ROKT invested in TechnipFMC (FTI). Though that is an OFSE company, it fits in a deep-sea portfolio given its leading expertise in deepwater operations. Here it is worth mentioning its Gemini Remotely Operated Vehicle. Let me quote the annual report at some length,

Gemini is the next generation of advanced 250 horse power work class ROV system providing unprecedented subsea productivity. The integration of ROV, manipulators and tooling enables a transition to highly automated subsea robotics, which reduces task time from hours to minutes, ensuring predictable results every time.

Meanwhile, it is an open question why the AI algorithm ignored Equinor (EQNR), an energy supermajor that developed the Subsea Shuttle.

Quant Data Analysis

All 35 companies in the ROKT basket have Quant ratings that range from Very Bullish in the case of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to Very Bearish that Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) has at the moment.

We cannot say for sure if ROKT is a value or growth ETF: a strong tilt is simply absent. It is more of a mixed bag, with only 24% of the net assets allocated to value players (B+ and B- Value Grade or better) and 27% deployed to growth players. One apparently grossly underpriced company in the cohort is TTMI, a manufacturer of printed circuit boards trading at a hefty discount to the IT sector median multiples.

We see four obvious growth players in the portfolio, namely Hexcel (HXL), Moog (MOG.A), Boeing, and Ducommun. Combined, they have a 10.7% weight. HXL, for example, is anticipated to deliver an over 84% long-term EPS CAGR, which is the primary reason for its A+ rating.

At the same time, almost 49% of the NAV is allocated to the players with subpar growth profiles (D+ Grade or worse). With its F rating, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is one of the examples.

Regarding profitability, ROKT's holdings score nicely, with only ~24% of the NAV deployed to companies that have not succeeded in converting revenues into profits and returns on capital. Though a large share of highly profitable companies does not necessarily imply the fund should enjoy growth in capital, it makes it a safer option to invest in.

Final Thoughts

The mix of outer space travel & exploration and deep-sea themes looks both intriguing and appealing at the same time, but under the hood, its equity mix is the same old-school aerospace & defense, with mid-single-digit weights of alternative carriers and industrial machinery and even with though marginal but still surprising allocation to the oil & gas industry.

Anyway, I would give the fund a bullish rating for the long term (10+ years) given the space economy is set to evolve and thrive in the coming decades.