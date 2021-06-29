Legrand Hikes Its Full-Year Guidance After A Strong First Quarter

Alexander Spatari/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

Legrand (OTCPK:LGRVF) (OTCPK:LGRDY) is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electrical and digital building applications with a wide range of product offerings, as you can see below. Thanks to the company’s resilient business model which remains pretty strong even during economic shocks, the company has never been cheap. Legrand does deserve to be trading at a certain premium given its strong performance in 2020 and the first quarter of this year. Time for a closer look.

Source: Annual report 2020

Legrand has a primary listing in Paris and is a member of the CAC 40 index given its market capitalization of almost 24B EUR and strong liquidity with an average daily volume of in excess of half a million shares per day. The ticker symbol in France is LR, and investors should definitely consider the Paris listing as the primary listing as the liquidity is clearly superior to any other listings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Legrand got through 2020 (almost) unharmed

One of the main strengths of Legrand is its scalability: sure, the company’s revenue decreased in FY 2020, but it was also able to rapidly reduce its operating expenses. This helped to keep the impact on the margins and the bottom line limited.

The revenue indeed decreased by almost 8% which is still very reasonable given the circumstances and the ‘lost months’ during the year. Fortunately, the company was also able to reduce both its COGS as well as its administrative expenses: the COGS fell by approximately 8.5% while the administrative expenses were reduced by almost 100M EUR or 5.5% to 1.67B EUR.

Source: Annual report 2020

Despite the COVID pandemic, Legrand continued to invest in R&D and actually increased its R&D investments in 2020 compared to 2019. About 5% of the total revenue is spent on R&D which will enable Legrand to maintain its leading position.

Due to the lower revenue, the net income obviously also decreased to 682M EUR, of which 681.2M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Legrand. This represents an EPS of 2.55 EUR per share, and that’s about 20% lower than in 2019. Not great, especially considering Legrand is trading at almost 90 EUR which represents a multiple of about 35 times the FY 2020 earnings, but keep in mind 2021 should be much better than 2020.

Considering Legrand’s depreciation and amortization expenses are relatively high, the company’s adjusted free cash flow result tends to be higher than the reported net income, and that was also the case in FY2020.

The reported operating cash flow was 1.16B EUR, but this includes a net contribution of 53M EUR from changes in the working capital position. We should also deduct a dividend of 1.2M EUR payable to non-controlling shareholders.

Source: Annual report 2020

As you can see above, the total capex in FY2020 was just 155M EUR (including capitalized development costs). That’s indeed a bit lower than the 202M EUR in FY 2019, but it would be a bridge to far to say Legrand has been under-investing. The adjusted free cash flow result was approximately 954M EUR, which is almost 50% higher than the reported net income. That’s approximately 3.57 EUR per share. This still doesn’t make the current valuation reasonable but let’s not forget 2020 was a special year.

The first quarter of 2021 was better than expected

Investors shouldn’t analyze Legrand with a backward-looking vision, but with a forward looking mindset. After all, business should pick up again this year.

That’s indeed already clearly visible in the Q1 results: the company reported an organic revenue increase of about 13% compared to Q1 2020 and more importantly, a 4.9% increase compared to Q1 2019. This means Q1 2021 didn’t only start right compared to the weak first quarter of 2020, but also compared to the pre-COVID era.

We indeed see the revenue increased but what’s even more important is that the operating profit increased by more than 30% to almost 340M EUR. This had a direct impact on the bottom line where Legrand reported a net income of 228M EUR attributable to the Legrand shareholders.

Source: Q1 2020 financial results

This represents an EPS of 0.85 EUR per share, and clearly is a good start. And we see a similar strong performance in the cash flow statement. The reported operating cash flow of 264M EUR is good, despite the net investment of about 51.4M EUR in the working capital position.

Source: Q1 2020 financial results

The adjusted operating cash flow was 315M EUR, and with a total capex of just under 26M EUR, the adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter of this year was 289M EUR (or 1.08 EUR per share).

That’s a strong start, and perhaps even stronger than Legrand was hoping for as the company has now hiked its full-year guidance. It now expects the full-year organic revenue growth to be 4-7% while there should be an additional 3% advantage from the scope of consolidation effect (as Legrand tends to close a few M&A deals per year which allows for synergy benefits to be unlocked).

Source: Company presentation

Investment thesis

Legrand isn’t cheap. Even including the increased guidance for FY2021, both the P/E ratio and P/FCF ratio will likely be in the high-20s while the EV/EBITDA ratio will be around 15-17 (depending on the year-end net debt position which will depend on the working capital changes). While Legrand did hike its dividend and could be expected to hike the dividend again in the next few years, the current dividend yield of just over 1.5% isn’t high enough to attract yield investors while dividend growth investors may want to see a more aggressive series of dividend hikes.

A potential solution could be to write an out-of-the-money put option, as that will allow the option seller to get the option premium while waiting for Legrand to reach a more reasonable valuation.

Source: Screenshot Interactive Brokers

A put option with a strike price of 76 EUR, for instance, has an option premium of 1.25 EUR (the midpoint between bid and ask). If the share price of Legrand remains above 76 EUR/share, the option seller can keep the premium. Should Legrand’s share price trade below 76 EUR, the average purchase price would be 74.75 EUR which would be about 15% lower than the current share price. While one perhaps shouldn’t expect the put option to end up in the money, I like the risk/reward ratio of such a trade.