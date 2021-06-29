Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

Fundamental 10-Step Analysis of Toro Health & Valuation

The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) supplies equipment (88% revenues) and irrigation (12% revenues) predominantly to the professional (75% revenues) market in the United States (80% revenues) and is offering, with the recent 6% price dip, a fair price for a truly wonderful business growing free cash flow at 23% CAGR for the past 5 years. With this and other fundamentals showing consistent growth in an evergreen market, I believe it is worthy of consideration for those with a long-term horizon looking for steady growth.

Data by YCharts

With the stock up over 63% in the past 12 months, there are two questions that come to mind: 1) Was the share price growth justified? and 2) Is the value based on fundamentals still worthy of consideration despite such a fast run-up?

Using their $11.68B market cap as of June 20, 2021, Toro is a major player in the heavy equipment and irrigation space and represents a market leader both in the professional and home markets for both. This is a rare business where every single metric over the past 5 years shows impressive growth: 9% CAGR revenue growth, 13% CAGR income growth, share buybacks, 11.84% CAGR dividend growth, and most impressively 23% CAGR free cash flow growth. This outstanding and steady growth that I will explore has produced 5 year returns of 160% for investors vs. 123% in the S&P 500 and a shocking 706% vs. 310% in the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. Based on the fundamentals and valuation metrics I believe these returns are justified and continued outperformance has a high likelihood of occurring in the future.

Using a 10-Step Fundamental Analysis detailed here, I will go through 10 important components of Toro and how it measures up on each metric, either assigning a 1/1, 0.5/1 or a 0/1 for each.

Revenue & Income Increases Continue On Even During Pandemic

Data by YCharts

Examining trailing 12 month numbers as of March 31, 2021 for operating revenue over the past 5 years, Toro has increased from $2.413B to $3.704B. In every trailing twelve month quarter revenue has seen increase, except for the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. Toro since then has not only weathered the pandemic, but continued to experience impressive accelerated growth. As shown in the Annual Report, golf maintenance, landscaping, and sports fields equipment makes up a key portion of the 80% of revenues that come from the professional sector - all of which fit nicely into the outdoor sports market which saw a significant rise during the pandemic and is a likely contributor to healthy increases in revenue as municipalities and recreational firms spent on new equipment due to higher demand. This revenue growth has grown at 5% CAGR over the past 5 years and was 7.7% higher in fiscal year 2020 vs. fiscal year 2019. This steady growth even during economic difficulty provides enormous stability for the company which is reflected in its low 0.77 beta -- making it much more stable than the overall market in terms of price fluctuations and volatility.

Revenue Growth: $2.413B -> $3.704B over 5 years, 9% CAGR

Strong 5 year revenue growth from Toro. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

Despite net income not being as insightful as a valuation metric compared to free cash flow due to the capital intensive natural of the business with regards to depreciation, net income does provide an incredible growth story, especially in the past 12 months. Using trailing twelve month figures as of March 31, 2021 -- Toro's net income has rocketed over the past 5 years from $221.8MM to $414.62MM representing a near doubling or 13% CAGR. Now here is where the results create a big question -- most of this growth came in the past 12 months -- is it sustainable? Let's take a look at the 10 year chart and the 5 year chart here for context: while the net income has increased significantly in the past 12 months it has been on a steady increase since 2010. Recent acquisitions into construction with Charles Machine Works dovetail nicely with strong homebuilding demand and the traditional professional products are strongly correlated with the long-term increases in the outdoor economy. With management diversifying through acquisition and servicing the professional market, I believe net income will continue to rise.

Income Growth: $221.8MM -> $414.62MM over 5 years, 13% CAGR

Incredibly robust income growth over the 5 year period. Score: 1/1

Management Maintains Excellent Balance Sheet & Incredible Returns on Capital & Equity

Data by YCharts

Toro management has also shown stability with the balance sheet, giving investors confidence in the company's future going forward. Much like the consistent income and revenue growth management has overseen, the spread of current assets to current liabilities continues to grow during organic growth and acquisition growth like with the purchase of Charles Machine Works (maker of Ditch Witch) in 2019. With $1.559B in current assets as of March 31, 2021 and less than $1B in current liabilities, Toro is not fueling growth through extreme practices.

Assets v Liabilities: $1.559B current assets v. $988.9MM current liabilities

Toro has enough current assets to pay off current liabilities. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

Further looking into management's handling of the balance sheet is the stability surrounding the debt situation at Toro - specially looking at the Charles Machine Works acquisition in 2019. Notice how debt issuance, long-term debt, and financial leverage all increased during that quarter - but more importantly notice how management prudently begins lowering these numbers significantly in the last 6 months, including most importantly the payoff of $200MM net debt in the past 12 months. Management also details here, on page 22, their desire to repay debt in order to achieve a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1-2x.

Long-Term Debt: $100MM YTD Debt Repaid, Lowering Leverage & Low Overall Debt to Current Assets

Management prudent with debt, repaying quickly & low leverage. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

This debt from the Charles Machine Works purchase in 2019 is an ideal time to examine management's returns from not only invested capital but also equity. Despite being in an industry reliant upon heavy capital spending for equipment manufacturing, Toro has consistently maintained a very high return on invested capital. Return on invested capital is a financial metric favored by Charlie Munger, stating “It’s obvious that if a company generates high returns on capital and reinvests at high returns, it will do well." (Source) With an average ROIC of 24.39% over the past years, Toro's management is ensuring investments are not only prudent, but also a highly effective usage of capital benefitting shareholders. 40% average return on shareholder equity is also a very impressive metric in a capital intensive industry where property, plant and equipment are needed to produce Toro's goods. Management consistently emphasizes their return on invested capital figure in the June 2021 investor presentation, showing they know its importance and are proud of how they deploy capital within the company. Both of these 5 year average figures support management's excellent business operation and are significantly above the 10% figures I look for.

Invested Capital & Equity Returns: 24.39% ROIC, 40.17% ROE - Incredible

Both ROIC & ROE well above 10% and strong management focus. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

Shares outstanding within the company and the way management either enhances shareholder value or dilutes it through buybacks or share issuances is a very meaningful metric for overall investor return. Again, management has overall shown a steady hand decreasing shares from 109.29MM to 107.06MM, though shares were up from mid-2018 to the beginning of 2021. Management however seems to be very proud of their capital allocation in the form of buybacks having purchased 1MM shares in the first quarter of 2021 alone, representing approximately $100MM of free cash flow. With a 5 year average of 2% CAGR share buybacks and management interest in continued repurchasing, I believe Toro will provide an increased return through buybacks in the next 5 years as the business continues to mature.

Buybacks: 109.29MM -> 107.07MM shares over 5 years, 1MM bought YTD for $107MM

Shares have decreased over past 5 years for shareholder benefit. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

With a $0.0125 per share quarterly dividend raise put into play in December 2020, Toro moved the dividend amount up from $1.00 per share annually to $1.05 per share annually representing a 5% increase. This 0.98% dividend forward yield is not incredibly significant for investors at these price points, but the $110MM in annual dividend payments represents just 15% of the trailing twelve months free cash flow metric suggesting that management has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time. The recent dividend raise in December 2020 clearly demonstrates management's confidence in the business going forward and management desires to continuing growing the dividend to represent 30-40% of 3 year average EPS. With EPS coming in at $3.80 for the trailing twelve months, this could represent a dividend of $1.14 to $1.52 within the next 2-3 years.

Dividend: $110MM dividend annual, 1% fwd yield, 15% of free cash flow, 11.8% CAGR

Dividend well supported by free cash flow & growing. Score: 1/1

With every other fundamental metric showing great strength from Toro, the final piece to the puzzle is valuation. From the standpoint of operational strength, free cash flow represents the most meaningful metric and provides the primary factor I look for in terms of creating a valuation metric and measuring long-term stability and growth -- while earnings per share can be manipulated due to accounting principles by management free cash flow is far less likely for such variations. Toro's free cash flow is remarkable by any standards going from $251MM annually to $710MM annually in the past 5 years on a trailing twelve month basis -- these increases add up to a 23% CAGR and show management clearly has the company continuing to move in a very growth-oriented direction.

Free Cash Flow: $251MM -> $710MM in 5 yr (23% CAGR increase)

Free cash growth over the past 5 years; very strong increase. Score: 1/1

While one would assume such free cash flow growth coupled with the company's other excellent metrics would substantiate a significant premium in price valuation in this market, Toro is selling for 16.45 times free cash flow for the trailing twelve months - representing a 6.08% initial rate of return based on free cash flow and a 23%% CAGR free cash flow growth over the past 5 years. By my metrics of looking for growth companies selling for under 20 times free cash flow, the valuation of Toro is reasonable and fair based on the consistent free cash flow growth. It is the final piece to the puzzle and gives me confidence in the current share price at a 6% dip being an excellent entry point into Toro.

Valuation: 16.45x FCF; 6.08% implied initial return

Valuation to free cash flow is under 20, good initial return with strong growth in free cash flow growth. Reasonable valuation for growth. Score: 1/1

OVERALL TORO CONCLUSION:

Please see this blog post here to understand the methodology behind the 10-step analysis.

Revenue Growth: $2.413B -> $3.704B over 5 years, 9% CAGR Income Growth: $221.8MM -> $414.62MM over 5 years, 13% CAGR Assets v Liabilities: $1.559B current assets v. $988.9MM current liabilities Long-Term Debt: $100MM YTD Debt Repaid, Lowering Leverage & Low Overall Debt to Current Assets Invested Capital & Equity Returns: 24.39% ROIC, 40.17% ROE - Incredible Buybacks: 109.29MM -> 107.07MM shares over 5 years, 1MM bought YTD for $107MM Dividend: $110MM dividend annual, 1% fwd yield, 15% of free cash flow, 11.8% CAGR Free Cash Flow: $251MM -> $710MM in 5 yr (23% CAGR increase) Valuation: 16.45x FCF; 6.08% implied initial return Management & Moat: Best in Breed, Debt Pay Down & Share Buybacks YTD + Incredible Return on Capital Based on 10-Step Analysis: 10 out of 10

Featuring a perfect 10 of out 10, Toro provides excellent metrics on every front and is valued very reasonably at 16.45 times trailing twelve months free cash flow. If you believe management can maintain free cash flow growth through impressive revenue growth and high returns on invested capital, then the other fundamentals fall right into line.

Data by YCharts

The chart above examines Toro since the year 2000 and depicts an incredible story for investors. The stock price has moved from low single digits to over $100 per share, shares outstanding have been cut in half and revenue has tripled. With lower than average volatility, high returns on invested capital, a fair valuation based on free cash flow and a continued growth story, Toro represents a wonderful business offered at a fair price -- an opportunity that should be seized with this 6% pullback and held for the very long term.