Macau is, and will remain the world's biggest gaming market post pandemic.

…delayed recognition can be an advantage. It may give us the chance to buy more of a good thing at a bargain price… - Warren Buffett

The shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) have been sloshing around without firm direction, long enough to give some currency to bear sentiment that it is dead money. Its 52-week slosh, as it were, has mostly been spent in the 50's despite increasing evidence, slow but certain, that the pandemic has reached an endgame stage. Recovery to date has been real, but slow. However, since April 2020, it's up 50%. That's not good enough for many of its increasingly restive shareholders. In our view they are dead wrong. This is a stock with plenty of ramp ahead.

Above: The timing couldn't be better given the lingering bear jitters about Asia recovery and the ongoing lawsuit. Source: 123stocks.com)

Setbacks related to isolated outbreaks of Covid, or heightened fears about its Delta variants either keep travel bans in place, or merely tweak the quarantine periods. But there is little doubt that mainland China's efforts at vaccinations will eventually bring significant relief that will finally end travel bans. That could come well before year's end. Total doses dispensed to date: 1.19b, total totally vaccinated: 223m. A long road ahead but pace quickening - assuming you believe Beijing.

(Above: It's all about scale. Post pandemic, LVS will retain leadership. Source: Statistica)

Here comes the judge: maybe a resolution, maybe not

In addition to that for LVS is the current Macau based trial of a lawsuit by a presumably spurned Taiwanese investor who claims that back in 2001 he was a joint bidder with Sheldon Adelson for a Macau gaming concession and that he was unceremoniously dumped in favor of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCPK:GXYEF). LVS subsequently went on with GEG and succeeded. The complaint slaps a $12b price tag on the damages Marshall Hao of Taiwan seeks in his complaint.

The case was thrown out of Nevada courts in 2012 so Hao moved the suit to Macau. Nobody can ever reasonably forecast the outcome of a lawsuit and we're not about to suggest that here. LVS is on record with the usual lawyerly language in its 10K echoing the uncertainties but also stressing the view that the suit is "without merit".

The only interesting assessment now comes from an opinion by our gaming attorney associate in Macau who is unconnected with either party. He makes no predictions on the merits or lack of them. He believes if LVS loses, you'll see an endless trail of appeals and counter appeals that could go on for years. If LVS wins, the petitioners will also go that route. But one factor looms against Hao that has nothing to do with the case per se, yet has everything to do with Beijing.

There is no serviceable euphemism to describe China's attitude toward anything out of Taiwan. Put simply: They hate it with a passion. The idea that a Macau court, always cognizant of that fact, may be much more inclined to find a legal framework to either throw the suit out, or possibly recommend a chump change settlement. That is not a legal opinion our source suggested, only a perspective.

When news of the trail date broke (June 16th) the stock continued to slosh. There was no massive selloff as many might have expected, nor has there been one since. That suggests to us that until now at least, savvy investors, in a wisdom of the crowd's attitude if you will, are collectively confident of LVS ultimately prevailing. We shall see.

But is that enough evidence of sentiment to move the shares out of the slosh? Probably it will not. We believe that the reason the sputtering engine that has stalled LVS stock as Asia gaming revenues slowly recover goes wider - namely, the stalled lifting of travel bans to Macau and Singapore.

There are further iffy chin strokes we sense keeping investors on the sidelines. Some institutional holders we know are not yet comfortable with the post Sheldon Adelson management team's performance to date. Recall that Adelson died late last January. That's five months ago and at least another five months added for his last inactive days.

Goldstein deserves the benefit of the doubt - this is no easy road to traverse given the magnitude of the decisions ahead

(Above: Never one to be inclined to name a successor, it was clear to us inside the industry that Adelson would name Goldstein (right). Source: LVS archives)

Adelson's successor, Robert Goldstein, was widely expected to assume the CEO spot as long as a year ago. Investors have had the time to take his measure to an extent. Up until recently, there does not yet appear to be a consensus as to whether he is a worthy successor to the visionary Adelson. As evidence of this, some bears have cited the fact that the decision to sell the Las Vegas assets was taken in haste and that now, with the town in recovery, the company could have gotten more money for its iconic Vegas properties. Secondly, there appears to be a slow -footed process on a sports betting decision ahead.

These concerns are understandable, but in my view, unjustified

A personal note: Goldstein was an industry colleague of mine back in our Atlantic City days when he headed marketing at the old Sands and I held the same position at Caesars (CZR). Back then and since, he has proven to be a smart, ground rooting gaming guy, a trained lawyer and mostly, an executive who had come out of beginnings in the rough and tumble east coast junket business.

He is not your standard MBA belt and suspenders corporate empty suit. And it may be noted here that his long tenure working under one of the toughest, most demanding 24/7 bosses in the business was never a job for the idle, the thin skinned or the incompetent. I believe in time he will make deals that will add real value to the company and its shares.

What I don't know, nor does anyone other than Goldstein himself, is just how long he intends to hang in. He is a still energetic leader in his sixties. He has also earned substantial personal wealth courtesy of Adelson's generosity. His number two is Patrick Dumont, son-in-law of Adelson's widow, Dr. Miriam Adelson. It is presumed he is the logical Goldstein successor at some point in the future. More important is this: I believe that Goldstein and the current board will make the next two critical decisions that restart the LVS engine, sooner rather than later. And that will send the stock considerably higher.

The big decisions to come take time, they need time to jell

Data by YCharts

(Above: the stock sits at a near recent low. The dead money narrative works if you are a trader. Long term investors need to stay put or accumulate now.)

First, where and for what will the proceeds of the $6.2b sale of the Las Vegas assets be spent? How much will be retained and used to reduce long- term debt? What Asian country will be targeted for expansion? Will they buy an existing property, or build from scratch? And second, among many options in the online sports betting space, which one will they take?

Will they create a unit from scratch? Buy a 50% partnership with an existing platform? Or acquire 100% of an ongoing platform? Until these moves take form there will be a continuing questioning of whether the new leadership has a clear-eyed vision of where they want to take the company, beyond the usual earnings call happy talk everyone is forced to present. Given the uncertainties that abound, it's a toughie.

The departure of a unique, visionary founder from a gaming company always sets up the successor to what seems like an impossible act to follow. There is a kernel of truth in that attitude. The 2018 forced departure of Steve Wynn from his company certainly had a profound impact in my view as to its immediate and longer-term prospects. There is no replacing a Steve Wynn.

Nor is any new Sheldon Adelson to be found to take up the big chair. But we also note that Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has weathered that storm, is managing through the pandemic and finally got its act together for sports betting. I suspect we can see the same steady as she goes transformation at LVS going forward. That is why LVS has always been, in my view, and will always be, an investment for long haul holders not traders.

If you are substantially a trader looking for short-term gains, this stock is not for you. It is still sloshing. It will continue to slosh a while longer. But once the catalysts we cite ignite, you will be chasing the stock at a much higher price. Investors with long-term vision will be rewarded for their patience.

The bull case for LVS sooner rather than later

Relative to the gaming sector, LVS at its price at writing of $52.68 is among the cheapest. Let's do a mind experiment to get context on the trade. Let's take the highest priced stock in the sector: Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN). At writing, the stock sells for $198 a share, nearly 4X the price of LVS. Of course, there is a dramatic difference in the total outstanding that contributes to the differential. LVS has ~763m outstanding and CHDN a relatively small 38m.

Insiders and institutions hold 96% of LVS. Insiders here control 56.70% which of course substantially represents the interests of the Adelson family foundation as well as the equity personally held by his widow, Dr. Miriam Adelson. I believe the sale of the Vegas properties was to a degree a decision of the family to redeem the late founder's dream of creating a third market for LVS preferably in Asia with a superior potential ROIC to the US.

However, the company did not rule out interest in Texas or New York City in the process. Most recently, New York politicos have indicated opposition to a property in the city. And most Texas sources we have feel casino legalization there is far off at best. So it would appear the next big move is most likely to be made somewhere in Asia, at a time when the pandemic travel bans have ended and a clearer picture of post-pandemic recoveries to value gaming properties is evident.

Then, there are also some industry observers who believe that Dr. Adelson may be motivated to take equity off the table for use in furthering the medical foundation goals.

LVS shows a market cap of $40b at writing

CHDN shows a $7.2b market cap. Its market cap is ~20% of LVS against pre-pandemic revenues of ~10% of LVS.

So, the basic differences here between one of the relatively cheapest gaming stocks in the sector and the most expensive one is the market capitalization. However, perception among the investor community counts as well. And in this case we see CHDN, a nice, small, but diverse gaming operator being perceived as a much more attractive buy than LVS. Perhaps part of that rests in some distorted valuation of the iconic Kentucky track and event, Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, which represents near 40% of CHDN revenue.

Revenue comparisons tell us little unless we are in an accelerated growth sector like sports betting. Yet this stark disparity should give investors pause thinking of where the long term potential of each company can lead to in the global gaming revenue stream.

Also, it may be recalled that the late Sheldon Adelson was a religious believer in dividends - for obvious reasons of course, as the holder of half the equity. But he genuinely saw this as part of his business model as well - better returns for holders.

Combined US and Asian gaming revenue together comprised about $100b for the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Of that total, LVS generated $13.7b or nearly 14% of the total. CHDN reported $1.3b in 2019 revenues or 10% of LVS.

Normalized EBITDA for both companies 2019 pre-pandemic:

CHDN: $373m

LVS: $5.1b.

So, in our view, the comparison here, imperfect of course, is merely stated to show the potential scale of both companies going forward from their current prices. Both have their strengths and weaknesses. Both have catalysts inextricably tied to the recovery cycle of the pandemic; CHDN's catalysts are in US regional casinos and its tier two sports betting business. We think that Churchill is still a relatively small player in the gaming space. It is transaction minded. It needs scaling up either by acquisitions or mergers for it to become a stock worth the premium it now appears to command. Watch for that to happen.

LVS now totally tied to the post-pandemic recovery cycle in Macau and Singapore PLUS the big moves it must make sooner rather than later in Asia and sports betting.

I think LVS is so sound, so well managed at the property and corporate levels, that its price is cheap because the perception now is that management is sluggish (it is not) and the pandemic damage will take more time to repair (true). That does not kill the bull case for the stock.

With a more than 20% share of the Macau market, a duopoly position in Singapore and a huge cash windfall coming through the sale of its Vegas assets, this is a company ready to run to very big places in the months ahead.

Consensus analyst PT at writing: $68

Our PT: We have had a PT of $70 on the stock before the most recent isolated flare ups of Covid in Asia and further increased guidance to $80 by late 2Q22. Our theory is that, while there well may be some dips ahead tied to Asian recovery or lawsuit jitters, you can place a bet on LVS given the odds. All bets are a judgment call, taking into account both catalysts and headwinds.

In looking at the company from an inside out perspective, we guide that you place your bets at $52 now.