Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) refocused itself as a pure-play Williston Basin producer after selling its Delaware Basin assets for $406 million (with the potential for another $75 million if WTI oil averages above $60 for an extended period of time).

This divestiture appears to be at an okay price overall. It does have a significantly higher multiple to EBITDA than Oasis's recent Williston Basin acquisition, but that also reflects the additional development potential that is associated with Permian Basin assets.

Oasis spent nearly $1 billion acquiring its Delaware Basin assets. However, that was in a period where a quite high amount of value was attributed to development potential. Despite the rise in oil prices, most undeveloped acreage is still a fair bit cheaper than a few years ago.

The proceeds from the Delaware Basin divestiture (and the sale of some of its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners) combined with its free cash flow should allow it to reach a net cash position by the end of 2021 again.

Delaware Basin Sale Price

Oasis mentioned that the Delaware Basin divestiture involved an attractive price of 4.6x annualized Q1 2021 EBITDA or $67,000 per flowing BOE. This assumes that Oasis will receive all the additional annual contingent payments though.

Oasis is receiving $406 million in cash, with an additional $25 million in annual contingent payments in each of 2023, 2024 and 2025 if WTI oil averages over $60 during the respective calendar year. There is a reasonable chance of Oasis getting those payments with producers exhibiting more capital discipline now, but it is not guaranteed that oil will average $60+ during those years. WTI strip for 2023 is currently above $60, but below $60 for 2024 and 2025.

Without those contingent payments, the $406 million sale price would be around $56,000 per flowing BOE or 3.9x annualized Q1 2021 EBITDA. This is still significantly higher multiples than what Oasis is currently trading for, but that also reflects the fact that the Delaware Basin assets have more relative development potential (relative to PDP value) than the Williston Basin assets.

For example, the development PV-10 of Oasis's Williston Basin assets was estimated to be 71% of the Williston Basin PDP PV-10. The development PV-10 of the Delaware Basin assets was 287% of the Delaware Basin PDP PV-10 though. The development PV-10 of the Delaware Basin assets was also estimated to be 18% higher than the development PV-10 of Oasis's Williston Basin assets back then.

Source: Oasis Petroleum

These figures were part of Oasis's cleansing materials during its 2020 restructuring and were based on mid-$40s oil prices. Development PV-10 here also differs from reported proved undeveloped PV-10 since to be classified as proved undeveloped reserves, there should be a plan to produce those reserves within five years.

Debt Situation

I am now estimating that Oasis will end up with around $40 million in net cash at the end of 2021. This includes the impact of its recent acquisitions and divestitures (including the sale of part of its Oasis Midstream stake) as well as the $82.4 million it paid to modify its 2022 and 2023 oil swaps. This also assumes no working capital changes.

Oasis recently issued $400 million in 6.375% unsecured notes due 2026. It should thus have quite a bit of cash ($440 million) on hand at the end of the year to spend on share repurchases, increased dividends or further Williston Basin acquisitions.

2022 Outlook At $65 WTI Oil

Oasis expects to average around 76,000 BOEPD and 50,500 barrels per day in oil production in Q4 2021. Assuming that it maintains production at that level in 2022, it would be projected to end up with $1.215 billion in revenues after hedges with $65 WTI oil. The negative value of Oasis's 2022 hedges has been reduced by its recent modification payment.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 18,432,500 $62.50 $1,152 Natural Gas 55,845,000 $3.00 $168 Hedge Value -$105 Total $1,215

Source: Author's Work

Oasis is now projected to have around $890 million in cash expenditures (not including dividends) in 2022 in a maintenance capex scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $270 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $125 Production Taxes $107 Cash G&A $37 Cash Interest $26 Cash Taxes $25 CapEx $300 Total $890

Source: Author's Work

Thus at $65 WTI oil in 2022, Oasis would have $325 million in positive upstream cash flow. This would increase to around $358 million in total positive cash flow after dividends (at $2 per share) and OMP distributions.

Valuation

Oasis's estimated value has been bumped up to around $108 per share at long-term $60 WTI oil. This assumes a 2.7x EBITDA multiple for its upstream assets and a 5.0x distribution multiple for its remaining stake in Oasis Midstream Partners. The upstream asset multiple is fairly conservative and has been reduced a bit from 3.0x to reflect the sale of the Delaware Basin assets (which have more development potential versus existing production value than the Williston Basin assets).

The 5.0x distribution multiple seems reasonable to me due to the challenges of monetizing its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners. It is divesting around 10% to 11% of its position in Oasis Midstream Partners at a price that may be over 10x distributions. However, that news also caused OMP's unit price to decline by over 10%.

Oasis's value has been boosted a bit by strong oil prices helping its projected 2021 cash flow as well as the improved situation around the Dakota Access Pipeline. There is still the threat of a potential DAPL shutdown, but it appears that the pipeline will remain in operation until at least Spring 2022, helping keep Oasis's differentials modest for another year at least.

At long-term $65 WTI oil instead, Oasis's estimated value improves to around $120 per share. As well, using a 3.0x EBITDA upstream multiple would increase Oasis's value to around $118 per share at $60 WTI long-term oil and around $131 per share at $65 WTI long-term oil.

Conclusion

Oasis Petroleum's Delaware Basin divestiture appears to be at a fair price overall. Oasis is giving up the development potential of the Delaware Basin assets, but is now able to focus solely on the Williston Basin, where it has considerably more experience. The divestiture proceeds are less than half of what it paid for its Delaware Basin assets before, largely due to the 2017 price including a large premium for development potential.

Oasis should end up with a modest amount (estimated at $40 million) of net cash at the end of 2021 and could generate over $350 million in positive cash flow in a maintenance capex scenario in 2022 with $65 WTI oil.

Oasis's shares may have 25+% upside in a long-term $65 WTI oil scenario (with a 2.7x EBITDA upstream multiple) or with $60 WTI oil and a 3.0x EBITDA multiple.