Don't Get Hurt With Opinions - Scott Redler Joins Alpha Trader (Podcast)

This week’s Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher speaking with Scott Redler, chief strategist at T3 Live and the T3 Trading Group.

Among the topics discussed:

Don’t get hurt with opinions, says Redler, a pure technical trader. He keeps his eye on the 8- and 21-day moving averages for the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 2000. When above, says Redler, that means “risk on,” and he’ll look to buy individual names with the best technical setups.

Redler is unconcerned that equity markets continue to make new record highs even as falling long-term yields might suggest some trouble ahead. For now, says Redler, stocks are unconcerned about what the bond market might be saying. Again - don’t get hurt with opinions. At some point it might be an issue, but for now the direction for stocks remains higher.

Among recent small- and mid-cap buys thanks to good technical setups are Skillz (SKLZ), SunPower (SPWR), Churchill Capital (CCIV), and NIO (NIO).

Crypto has charts as well, and Redler sees a battle being waged on bitcoin (BTC-USD) around the $30K level. It’s fallen below that level a couple of times in the past few weeks, but has quickly bounced. That tells him there’s a pretty good chance last week’s $28.8K is the lowest we’ll see for a few months.

