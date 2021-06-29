Beware The Crowded Trade, And The Risks To Nvidia (Podcast)
Summary
- Shorting the most obvious names has been a recipe for acute cases of being run over by a train in 2021.
- These experiences have been a reminder of the importance of truly understanding the other side of a trade.
- Which means that for investors looking to hedge or target alpha on the short side, it may be better to look at bigger, more popular companies.
A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor
Short-selling would appear, on the surface, to be a beyond quixotic affair in 2021. Names that are almost impossible to value at close to the market pricing have nevertheless run over short sellers time and again. GameStop (GME) was front-page news in January, and is still trading over $200/share and raising more money than its market capitalization for most of 2020 via an at the market offering. We talked about AMC (AMC) at length a couple weeks ago. It's enough to throw one's hands up and either give into the momentum or take a vacation and stay away from the markets altogether.
Or maybe, as Akram's Razor put it on a recent Twitter space, it's better to "short a real company than a fraud or a meme stock." Like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a company he has covered at length on both long and short sides. Why Nvidia? Well, we discuss, and there's nothing to really fault the company with, but there are some looming headwinds and towering valuations at play.
The broader point, though, is that 2021 has proven the danger of a crowded trade. And while that has mostly played out at short sellers' expense, it could certainly do the same on the long side. We go into that dynamic as well as the specifics of why Nvidia could go lower in the next couple years. Click play above to check it out.
Topics Covered
- 2:30 minute mark – Akram's historic shorting approach vs. the current market
- 9:00 – MicroStrategy (MSTR) hodlco vs. opco
- 15:00 – Pay attention vs. avoid meme stocks
- 20:30 – More tangible shorts
- 24:30 – Sketching out Nvidia questions
- 32:30 – Sketching out tech sector questions
- 39:30 – The risk of relying on management to warn about slowdowns and the value of contrarianism (in spots)
- 47:30 – Disputing numbers vs. disputing stories and the proof of stake risk
- 53:30 – The ARM deal and Nvidia’s meme potential
- 59:30 – Staying out the way of these memes
- 1:06:00 – Building the “you’re crazy” basket
Disclosure: I am/we are long PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Daniel is long PD.
Akram's Razor is short YALA and long TWTR.
Nothing on this podcast is investment advice.