Short-selling would appear, on the surface, to be a beyond quixotic affair in 2021. Names that are almost impossible to value at close to the market pricing have nevertheless run over short sellers time and again. GameStop (GME) was front-page news in January, and is still trading over $200/share and raising more money than its market capitalization for most of 2020 via an at the market offering. We talked about AMC (AMC) at length a couple weeks ago. It's enough to throw one's hands up and either give into the momentum or take a vacation and stay away from the markets altogether.

Or maybe, as Akram's Razor put it on a recent Twitter space, it's better to "short a real company than a fraud or a meme stock." Like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a company he has covered at length on both long and short sides. Why Nvidia? Well, we discuss, and there's nothing to really fault the company with, but there are some looming headwinds and towering valuations at play.

The broader point, though, is that 2021 has proven the danger of a crowded trade. And while that has mostly played out at short sellers' expense, it could certainly do the same on the long side. We go into that dynamic as well as the specifics of why Nvidia could go lower in the next couple years. Click play above to check it out.

